StaffDNA files for 26 patents, pushes digital horizon

News provided by

StaffDNA

31 May, 2023, 12:29 ET

New technology accelerates employee and employer connection in self-service model that optimizes candidate and employer connections for the best fit.

PLANO, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffDNA announces launch of integrated platform technology that transforms the staffing ecosystem for candidates, agencies, and clients. The new technology focuses on elevating lifestyle control for all job seekers and delivering a self-sufficient and streamlined search process. App users will experience complete transparency in pay packages, diverging from established industry practice. Clients benefit from a timely supply of quality candidates and the app's cost efficiency.

In May the company finished filing 26 patents to safeguard the technology across two broad areas. Its utility patents prohibit other individuals and entities from making, selling, or using the technology without permission. The design patents grant StaffDNA the authority to prevent others from making, selling, or using technology bearing resemblance to its own.

"We have successfully engineered a world-changing technology solution with application across industries worldwide," said Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA. "We're equalizing the playing field with tech that allows anyone to find and choose the job they want. They can even choose the benefits they want for themselves and their family and instantly see how it affects their pay. Employers are now finding the right candidate and much faster."

The patented technology will transform the healthcare industry but has global use cases across all employment verticals. 

About StaffDNA

StaffDNA was founded in March 2020 to redefine the digital staffing model with next generation technology. The Plano, TX based company pioneers digital marketplace offerings for healthcare professionals and employers. The StaffDNA app gives users unprecedented levels of transparency and control over their healthcare careers and provides nationwide coverage to more than 6000 hospitals, long term care, and skilled nursing facilities. StaffDNA has won numerous awards including World Changing Technology recognition from Fast Company and Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare. To learn more visit www.staffdna.com. StaffDNA's app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Contact:
Howard Mahoney 
[email protected] 
972-244-7634

SOURCE StaffDNA

