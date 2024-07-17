StaffDNA® Moves to Modern, State-of-the-Art Office Space in Plano, Texas

PLANO, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- staffdna®, creator of The Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers, proudly announces the grand opening of its new, cutting-edge office space in Plano, Texas. This expansion, located in the Gateway at Legacy Building, showcases staffdna®'s commitment to providing a world-class working environment for its corporate team while supporting the company's continued, record-breaking growth.

The modern, thoughtfully designed space fosters an atmosphere of collaboration and creativity as well as emphasis on learning with a large classroom for training. All desks are adjustable for sitting and standing, and each of the three floors in the penthouse space has a centrally located cafe for employees to easily access refreshments throughout the day.

"The new space is a testament to our commitment for innovation and excellence," said CEO Sheldon Arora. "We're excited to welcome prospective employees to join our dynamic team in this fantastic new work environment."

Corporate employees also enjoy panoramic views of Plano and have in-office access to gym equipment as well as ping-pong tables, shuffleboard, and darts. Each floor has a coffee machine with numerous caffeinated and decaffeinated options. Additionally, the top floor features a three-flavor slushie machine along with movie-theater-style fresh popcorn every afternoon.

"This is a work-hard, play-hard company," added Arora. "We aspire to have not only the most innovative and creative workspace, but one that supports having fun too."

With the most advanced career app in the industry, staffdna® is a front-runner in empowering healthcare professionals and placing qualified talent in facilities across the nation. The new space is a reflection of continued excellence as a leader in technology innovation and record-breaking company growth.

About staffdna®

Established in Plano, TX in 2020, staffdna® created the industry's first Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®, a patent-pending platform that directly connects job seekers and healthcare facilities in need of workforce solutions. Job seekers have access to fully-transparent job and pay details upfront, while hiring managers can hire in real time by directly connecting with candidates who are a match for their open positions. The platform supports all professions, specialties, job types, and an array of settings nationwide. StaffDNA® has won numerous awards for being a best place to work, one of the fastest-growing companies, and for its groundbreaking technology.

To learn more, visit www.staffdna.com or call 888.988.7323. staffdna®'s app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

