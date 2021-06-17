StaffDNA Launches Permanent Placement Offering for Healthcare Professionals

"In twelve months, we built the largest, fastest-growing app for healthcare careers," said Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA. "We are now expanding our capabilities to include permanent job placements, so even more healthcare professionals can experience the benefits of the new online digital platform business model."

StaffDNA revolutionized the staffing industry by launching a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace for healthcare industry. StaffDNA's world-class app has several cutting-edge features that make it easy for healthcare professionals to find their next positions. With over 20,000 unique downloads per month since its release, the StaffDNA app has quickly proven to be a valuable resource for healthcare workers looking to manage their own careers.

The self-service StaffDNA marketplace makes it easier for nurses and allied workers to have complete control of their search for a new position. The app allows users to:

Browse the largest nursing & allied healthcare job board with all positions updated in real-time; without registering

Personalize pay packages by choosing benefits, housing and travel allowance if needed

1-Click apply to jobs and get real-time updates on submittal statuses from the healthcare facility

Accept offers and sign contracts all within the app

Manage unique compliance requirements for each job, upload credentials and get automated reminders

Once on assignment, manage timesheets, submit feedback, request extension and more

Founded in 2014, StaffDNA is backed by private investors and leaders in the healthcare, staffing and technology sectors. The company has a strong support team with more than a decade of experience in healthcare staffing including compliance, recruiting, HR, payroll and housing.

Founded by staffing veterans, technology leaders and private investors, StaffDNA has created the new staffing model that gives professionals complete control to find and manage jobs independently—without recruiters or barriers. StaffDNA is the first digital marketplace that is built-on the industry's most advanced staffing platform, which allows professionals to connect directly with employers and get real-time updates. StaffDNA gives healthcare professionals the freedom to find the jobs they want, while making it easier for healthcare facilities to manage their staffing needs more efficiently than ever before.

