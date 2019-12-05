Staffing Employment Growth Slows in Third Quarter

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. staffing companies employed an average of 3.1 million temporary and contract workers per week in the third quarter of 2019, according to data released today by the American Staffing Association. The average number of temporary and contract employees working in the U.S. on any given day has remained above three million for five and a half years.

Staffing employment decreased 4.7% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018, which was a year full of highs.

Temporary and contract staffing sales totaled $34.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, down 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, staffing employment eased 0.7% from the second quarter to the third quarter, while temporary and contract staffing sales were up slightly (+0.6%).

"In a growing economy and ever-tightening labor market, businesses are placing an even greater premium on staffing companies' ability to source qualified candidates," said Richard Wahlquist , ASA president and chief executive officer. "Because job seekers have more options today, employers really need to sharpen their focus on employee engagement in order to attract and retain top talent."

