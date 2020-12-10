Staffing Employment Shows Promise in Third Quarter

Among the ASA survey's key findings, temporary employment decreased 23.5% in 3Q20 from the same period in 2019. Tweet this

"During the third quarter, staffing companies played an essential role in getting people safely back to work," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "The staffing industry is uniquely positioned to continue providing opportunities to those who have been furloughed or laid off during the pandemic, aiding the recovery of overall employment in the United States."

Temporary and contract staffing sales totaled $29.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020, down 13.6% from the same quarter in 2019. Staffing companies expect their fourth-quarter revenue to decline 7% year-to-year and anticipate a 15% drop for the full year compared with 2019.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, staffing jobs grew 14.4% from the second to the third quarter of 2020 and staffing sales expanded 14.5%—improving from the prior quarter commensurate with pandemic recovery efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 and safely reopen businesses.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry.

