Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Names 24 Seven One of the Three Largest Marketing Creative Staffing Firms in the US

24 Seven LLC

08 Aug, 2023

SIA's 2023 Ranking Recognizes 24 Seven for the 12th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, a renowned leader in the marketing, creative, and digital staffing space, today announced it has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the top three Largest Marketing Creative Staffing Firms in the United States for 2023. The SIA report ranks 15 firms that generated $25 million or more in U.S. marketing and creative staffing revenue last year. Added together, the firms generated $2 billion in such revenue.

"To be recognized as one of the top three marketing and creative staffing firms by an independent and respected organization like SIA demonstrates that 24 Seven continues to evolve and excels at meeting our clients' demand for highly skilled marketing, digital and creative professionals," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven.

In addition to its ranking on the Largest Marketing Creative Staffing Firms, 24 Seven was named one of SIA's Largest US Staffing Firms for 2023, as well as:

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation.

The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

  • The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.
  • Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.
  • Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management.
  • SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

Contact
Kristin Valentine, Executive Vice President
Phone: 510-599-8438
[email protected]

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC

