STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

BOSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"STAG reached new record levels of leasing spreads and same store growth in the first quarter, propelled by our momentum from 2022," said Bill Crooker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Although the capital markets remain turbulent, we expect longer-term macroeconomic trends, including continued strength in demand drivers such as supply chain reconfiguration and outperformance in particular industry sectors to fuel ongoing accretion from our assets in 2023."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Reported $0.28 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.30 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022. Reported $49.4 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $52.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.





of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022. Reported of net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of for the first quarter of 2022. Achieved $0.55 of Core FFO per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 3.8% compared to first quarter 2022 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.53 .





of Core FFO per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 3.8% compared to first quarter 2022 Core FFO per diluted share of . Produced Cash NOI of $132.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.8% compared to the first quarter of 2022 of $122.9 million .





for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.8% compared to the first quarter of 2022 of . Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $122.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022 of $115.9 million .





for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022 of . Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $90.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.3% compared to the first quarter of 2022 of $82.4 million .





for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.3% compared to the first quarter of 2022 of . Sold two buildings in the first quarter of 2023, consisting of 407,710 square feet, for $37.2 million .





. Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 97.6% on the total portfolio and 98.1% on the Operating Portfolio as of March 31, 2023 .





. Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 4.8 million square feet for the first quarter of 2023, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 25.3% and 35.3%, respectively.





Experienced 74.0% Retention for 5.4 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.





On January 5, 2023 , paid off a $100 million fixed rate senior unsecured note.





, paid off a fixed rate senior unsecured note. On March 31, 2023 , appointed Steven T. Kimball as Executive Vice President - Real Estate Operations.





, appointed as Executive Vice President - Real Estate Operations. As of April 26, 2023 , addressed 78.2% of expected 2023 new and renewal leasing, consisting of 10.4 million square feet, achieving Cash Rent Change of 30.6%.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the quarter's results and provide information about acquisitions, operations, capital markets and corporate activities. Details of the call can be found at the end of this release.

Key Financial Measures

FIRST QUARTER 2023 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended March 31,

Metrics

2023

2022

% Change

(in $000s, except per share data)













Net income attributable to common stockholders

$49,413

$52,764

(6.4) %

Net income per common share — basic

$0.28

$0.30

(6.7) %

Net income per common share — diluted

$0.28

$0.30

(6.7) %

Cash NOI

$132,556

$122,948

7.8 %

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

$122,730

$115,883

5.9 %

Adjusted EBITDAre

$122,326

$113,004

8.2 %

Core FFO

$101,584

$97,105

4.6 %

Core FFO per share / unit — basic

$0.55

$0.54

1.9 %

Core FFO per share / unit — diluted

$0.55

$0.53

3.8 %

Cash Available for Distribution

$90,099

$82,444

9.3 %



(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 92.7% of the total portfolio square footage as of March 31, 2023.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

The chart below details the 2023 acquisition activity and Pipeline through April 25, 2023:

2023 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL

Square Feet Buildings Purchase Price

($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Q1 — — $— — NA NA Total / weighted average — — $— — NA NA













As of April 25, 2023











Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions 101,155 1 $26.7 million



















Pipeline 23.7 million 154 $3.0 billion







The chart below details the disposition activity for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

2023 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY

Square Feet Buildings Sale Price ($000s) Q1 407,710 2 $37,213 Total 407,710 2 $37,213

Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended March 31, 2023:

FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square

Feet Lease

Count W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash Base

Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New Leases 775,324 9 3.8 $7.48 $7.79 $1.95 $1.27 47.3 % 55.6 %



Renewal Leases 4,025,974 32 4.5 $4.92 $5.17 $0.71 $0.23 20.1 % 30.4 % 74.0 %

Total / weighted average 4,801,298 41 4.4 $5.34 $5.60 $0.91 $0.40 25.3 % 35.3 %





Additionally, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, leases commenced totaling 708,432 square feet related to Value Add assets and first generation leasing. These are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.

As of April 26, 2023, addressed 78.2% of expected 2023 new and renewal leasing, consisting of 10.4 million square feet, achieving Cash Rent Change of 30.6%.

Capital Markets Activity

On January 5, 2023, paid off a $100 million fixed rate senior unsecured note.

As of March 31, 2023, Net Debt to Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.0x and Liquidity was $778.9 million.

Supplemental Schedule

The Company has provided a supplemental information package with additional disclosure and financial information on its website (www.stagindustrial.com) under the "Quarterly Results" tab in the Investor Relations section.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Rental Property:





Land $ 645,477

$ 647,098 Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $802,584 and $763,128,

respectively 4,683,041

4,706,745 Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $333,672 and $328,848,

respectively 483,583

508,935 Total rental property, net 5,812,101

5,862,778 Cash and cash equivalents 17,210

25,884 Restricted cash 963

905 Tenant accounts receivable 116,767

115,509 Prepaid expenses and other assets 78,567

71,733 Interest rate swaps 56,203

72,223 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,843

31,313 Assets held for sale, net 3,183

4,643 Total assets $ 6,115,837

$ 6,184,988 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured credit facility $ 235,000

$ 175,000 Unsecured term loans, net 1,020,772

1,020,440 Unsecured notes, net 1,195,619

1,295,442 Mortgage notes, net 7,813

7,898 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 94,122

97,371 Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits 44,142

40,847 Dividends and distributions payable 22,484

22,282 Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $25,506 and $24,593,

respectively 30,373

32,427 Operating lease liabilities 34,692

35,100 Total liabilities 2,685,017

2,726,807 Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023

and December 31, 2022; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023

and December 31, 2022, 179,372,871 and 179,248,980 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,794

1,792 Additional paid-in capital 4,188,960

4,188,677 Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (892,676)

(876,145) Accumulated other comprehensive income 54,849

70,500 Total stockholders' equity 3,352,927

3,384,824 Noncontrolling interest 77,893

73,357 Total equity 3,430,820

3,458,181 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,115,837

$ 6,184,988









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022 Revenue





Rental income $ 173,268

$ 158,601 Other income 285

608 Total revenue 173,553

159,209 Expenses





Property 35,881

31,775 General and administrative 12,676

12,313 Depreciation and amortization 68,944

67,366 Other expenses 2,979

497 Total expenses 120,480

111,951 Other income (expense)





Interest and other income 19

34 Interest expense (22,612)

(17,259) Gain on the sales of rental property, net 20,128

23,955 Total other income (expense) (2,465)

6,730 Net income $ 50,608

$ 53,988 Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,142

1,162 Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc. $ 49,466

$ 52,826 Less: amount allocated to participating securities 53

62 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 49,413

$ 52,764 Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 179,196

177,827 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 179,297

178,065 Net income per share — basic and diluted





Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic $ 0.28

$ 0.30 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted $ 0.28

$ 0.30









RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022 NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION





Net income $ 50,608

$ 53,988 General and administrative 12,676

12,313 Depreciation and amortization 68,944

67,366 Interest and other income (19)

(34) Interest expense 22,612

17,259 Other expenses 2,979

497 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (20,128)

(23,955) Net operating income $ 137,672

$ 127,434







Net operating income $ 137,672

$ 127,434 Rental property straight-line rent adjustments, net (4,987)

(4,402) Amortization of above and below market leases, net (129)

(84) Cash net operating income $ 132,556

$ 122,948







Cash net operating income $ 132,556



Cash NOI from dispositions' timing (249)



Cash termination, solar and other income (962)



Run Rate Cash NOI $ 131,345











Same Store Portfolio NOI





Total NOI $ 137,672

$ 127,434 Less: NOI non-same-store properties (10,249)

(5,943) Termination, solar and other adjustments, net (892)

(906) Same Store NOI $ 126,531

$ 120,585 Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,916)

(4,638) Plus: amortization of above and below market leases, net 115

(64) Same Store Cash NOI $ 122,730

$ 115,883







EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION





Net income $ 50,608

$ 53,988 Depreciation and amortization 68,944

67,366 Interest and other income (19)

(34) Interest expense 22,612

17,259 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (20,128)

(23,955) EBITDAre $ 122,017

$ 114,624







ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION





EBITDAre $ 122,017

$ 114,624 Straight-line rent adjustments, net (5,044)

(4,450) Amortization of above and below market leases, net (129)

(84) Non-cash compensation expense 3,092

3,249 Non-recurring other items 2,390

(335) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 122,326

$ 113,004









RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022 CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION





Net income $ 50,608

$ 53,988 Rental property depreciation and amortization 68,889

67,313 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (20,128)

(23,955) Funds from operations $ 99,369

$ 97,346 Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units (147)

(157) Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 99,222

$ 97,189







Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 99,222

$ 97,189 Amortization of above and below market leases, net (129)

(84) Non-recurring dead deal costs and other 2,491

— Core funds from operations $ 101,584

$ 97,105







Weighted average common shares and units





Weighted average common shares outstanding 179,196

177,827 Weighted average units outstanding 3,897

3,660 Weighted average common shares and units - basic 183,093

181,487 Dilutive shares 101

238 Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive shares - diluted 183,194

181,725 Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic $ 0.55

$ 0.54 Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.53







CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION





Core funds from operations $ 101,584

$ 97,105 Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units 147

— Non-rental property depreciation and amortization 55

53 Straight-line rent adjustments, net (5,044)

(4,450) Capital expenditures (5,947)

(7,386) Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants (189)

(153) Lease commissions and tenant improvements (4,575)

(6,838) Non-cash portion of interest expense 976

864 Non-cash compensation expense 3,092

3,249 Cash available for distribution $ 90,099

$ 82,444









Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as capital expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.

Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, capital expenditures, leasing commissions and tenant improvements, and severance costs.

Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre, and Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, and other non-recurring items.

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We define Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre excluding allowable one-time items multiplied by four plus allowable one-time items.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, rental property depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes amortization of above and below market leases, net, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs. FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CBRE-EA based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CBRE-EA defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net Debt: We define Net Debt as the outstanding principal balance of the Company's total debt, less cash and cash equivalents.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less rental property straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all buildings that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office buildings, buildings contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and buildings classified as held for sale.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. The results for Same Store properties exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Same Store properties exclude Operating Portfolio properties with expansions placed into service or transferred from the Value Add Portfolio to the Operating Portfolio after December 31, 2021.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date;

if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of average annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date

will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;

out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;

development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.

