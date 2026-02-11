STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"The Company generated strong operating results driven by heightened leasing activity, prudent capital allocation, and healthy Same Store Cash NOI growth," said Bill Crooker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our continued focus on financial and operational discipline provides a solid foundation for STAG in 2026."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

Reported $0.44 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.28 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Reported $83.4 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $50.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Achieved $0.66 of Core FFO per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.61. Achieved $2.55 of Core FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 6.3% compared to $2.40 of Core FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $148.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 of $140.8 million. Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $579.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 4.3% compared to the year ended December 31, 2024 of $555.6 million.

Acquired seven buildings in the fourth quarter of 2025, consisting of 2.2 million square feet, for $285.9 million, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 6.4%.

Sold eight buildings in the fourth quarter of 2025, consisting of 1.6 milion square feet, for $88.8 million.

Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 96.4% on the total portfolio and 97.2% on the Operating Portfolio as of December 31, 2025.

Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 3.0 million square feet for the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 16.3% and 27.4%, respectively.

Experienced 75.8% Retention for 2.8 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.

Subsequent to quarter end, signed a lease totaling 78,414 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at the Company's development project at 2745 Piedmont Commerce Street SW in Concord, North Carolina.

Key Financial Measures

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, Metrics

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

(in $000s, except per share data)

























Net income attributable to common stockholders

$83,431

$50,910

63.9 %

$273,350

$189,038

44.6 %

Net income per common share — basic

$0.44

$0.28

57.1 %

$1.46

$1.04

40.4 %

Net income per common share — diluted

$0.44

$0.28

57.1 %

$1.46

$1.04

40.4 %

Cash NOI

$170,571

$155,470

9.7 %

$651,708

$597,789

9.0 %

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

$148,508

$140,837

5.4 %

$579,410

$555,620

4.3 %

Adjusted EBITDAre

$159,352

$145,216

9.7 %

$610,319

$557,350

9.5 %

Core FFO

$126,500

$113,515

11.4 %

$486,976

$446,466

9.1 %

Core FFO per share / unit — basic

$0.66

$0.61

8.2 %

$2.56

$2.40

6.7 %

Core FFO per share / unit — diluted

$0.66

$0.61

8.2 %

$2.55

$2.40

6.3 %

Cash Available for Distribution

$99,035

$88,597

11.8 %

$405,357

$369,814

9.6 %





(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 88.5% of the total portfolio square footage as of December 31, 2025.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition, Development and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company acquired seven buildings for $285.9 million with an Occupancy Rate of 96.7% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY Market Date

Acquired Square Feet Buildings Purchase Price

($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Fresno, CA 10/27/2025 408,198 1 $49,154 8.0



Kansas City, MO 11/19/2025 552,415 2 42,964 5.3



Nashville, TN 12/4/2025 99,561 1 17,516 6.5



Cincinnati, OH 12/9/2025 215,670 1 22,577 9.5



Chicago, IL 12/17/2025 621,246 1 70,673 6.1



Raleigh, NC 12/22/2025 340,200 1 83,043 9.7



Total / weighted average

2,237,290 7 $285,927 7.2 6.4 % 7.0 %

The chart below details the 2025 acquisition activity and pipeline through February 10, 2026:

2025 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL

Square Feet Buildings Purchase Price

($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate













Q1 393,564 3 $43,285 3.2 6.8 % 7.0 % Q2 183,200 1 18,399 5.0 7.1 % 7.1 % Q3 986,410 2 101,528 6.7 6.6 % 7.2 % Q4 2,237,290 7 285,927 7.2 6.4 % 7.0 % Total / weighted average 3,800,464 13 $449,139 6.6 6.5 % 7.1 %













As of February 10, 2026











Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions 748,833 1 $80.6 million



















Pipeline 30.5 million 169 $3.6 billion







During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company acquired two vacant land parcels for $8.4 million.

The chart below details the disposition activity for the year ended December 31, 2025:

2025 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY

Square Feet Buildings Sale Price ($000s) Q1 337,391 1 $67,000 Q2 151,200 1 9,100 Q3 100,000 1 6,100 Q4 1,646,464 8 88,800 Total 2,235,055 11 $171,000

Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended December 31, 2025:

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square

Feet Lease

Count W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash Base

Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New Leases 924,184 12 6.0 $6.98 $7.39 $2.87 $2.82 20.0 % 31.4 %



Renewal Leases 2,119,374 19 4.1 $6.13 $6.39 $0.54 $0.13 14.4 % 25.3 % 75.8 %

Total / weighted average 3,043,558 31 4.6 $6.39 $6.69 $1.25 $0.95 16.3 % 27.4 %





Subsequent to quarter end, the Company signed a lease totaling 78,414 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at the Company's development project at 2745 Piedmont Commerce Street SW in Concord, North Carolina.

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the year ended December 31, 2025:

2025 FULL YEAR OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square

Feet Lease

Count W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash Base

Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New Leases 3,404,696 33 5.5 $6.45 $6.75 $2.30 $1.24 30.2 % 43.2 %



Renewal Leases 10,971,964 88 4.8 $6.09 $6.46 $1.17 $0.24 22.1 % 36.6 % 77.2 %

Total / weighted average 14,376,660 121 4.9 $6.17 $6.53 $1.44 $0.48 24.0 % 38.2 %





Additionally, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, leases commenced totaling 90,896 and 2.1 million square feet, respectively, related to Value Add assets and first generation leasing. These are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.

As of February 10, 2026, addressed 69.2% of expected 2026 new and renewal leasing, consisting of 12.4 million square feet, achieving Cash Rent Change of 20.0%.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company signed seven leases totaling 1.6 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space across the Company's development projects.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Rental Property:





Land $ 811,569

$ 771,794 Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,119,931 and

$1,085,866, respectively 5,593,471

5,295,120 Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $425,502 and $386,627,

respectively 394,967

428,865 Total rental property, net 6,800,007

6,495,779 Cash and cash equivalents 14,910

36,284 Restricted cash 85,973

1,109 Tenant accounts receivable 156,458

136,357 Prepaid expenses and other assets 104,484

96,189 Interest rate swaps 13,529

36,466 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,708

31,151 Total assets $ 7,208,069

$ 6,833,335 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured credit facility $ 262,000

$ 409,000 Unsecured term loans, net 1,021,341

1,021,848 Unsecured notes, net 1,966,994

1,594,092 Mortgage note, net 3,980

4,195 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 135,397

126,811 Interest rate swaps 1,310

— Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits 59,225

56,173 Dividends and distributions payable 24,187

23,469 Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $34,098 and $31,368,

respectively 25,566

33,335 Operating lease liabilities 37,040

35,304 Total liabilities $ 3,537,040

$ 3,304,227 Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31,

2025 and December 31, 2024; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at December 31,

2025 and December 31, 2024, 191,005,261 and 186,517,523 shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,910

1,865 Additional paid-in capital 4,616,888

4,449,964 Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (1,034,954)

(1,029,757) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,853

35,579 Total stockholders' equity 3,595,697

3,457,651 Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership 71,342

69,932 Noncontrolling interest in joint ventures 3,990

1,525 Total equity $ 3,671,029

$ 3,529,108 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,208,069

$ 6,833,335









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue













Rental income $ 220,214

$ 198,737

$ 843,009

$ 762,892 Other income 682

588

2,175

4,492 Total revenue 220,896

199,325

845,184

767,384 Expenses













Property 45,576

40,264

171,825

154,828 General and administrative 13,553

12,444

51,933

49,202 Depreciation and amortization 77,461

73,864

301,797

293,077 Loss on impairment —

—

888

4,967 Other expenses 721

629

1,798

2,332 Total expenses 137,311

127,201

528,241

504,406 Other income (expense)













Interest and other income 5

5

385

44 Interest expense (34,343)

(31,671)

(132,160)

(113,169) Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —

—

(1,503)

(703) Gain on involuntary conversion —

2,558

1,855

11,843 Gain on the sales of rental property, net 35,949

8,992

93,750

32,273 Total other income (expense) 1,611

(20,116)

(37,673)

(69,712) Net income $ 85,196

$ 52,008

$ 279,270

$ 193,266 Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership 1,716

1,054

5,751

4,046 Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc. $ 83,480

$ 50,954

$ 273,519

$ 189,220 Less: amount allocated to participating securities 49

44

169

182 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 83,431

$ 50,910

$ 273,350

$ 189,038















Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 187,767

182,936

186,844

182,160 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 188,175

183,199

187,174

182,404















Net income per share — basic and diluted













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic $ 0.44

$ 0.28

$ 1.46

$ 1.04 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.28

$ 1.46

$ 1.04

















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 85,196

$ 52,008

$ 279,270

$ 193,266 General and administrative 13,553

12,444

51,933

49,202 Depreciation and amortization 77,461

73,864

301,797

293,077 Interest and other income (5)

(5)

(385)

(44) Interest expense 34,343

31,671

132,160

113,169 Loss on impairment —

—

888

4,967 Gain on involuntary conversion —

(2,558)

(1,855)

(11,843) Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —

—

1,503

703 Other expenses 721

629

1,798

2,332 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (35,949)

(8,992)

(93,750)

(32,273) Net operating income $ 175,320

$ 159,061

$ 673,359

$ 612,556















Net operating income $ 175,320

$ 159,061

$ 673,359

$ 612,556 Rental property straight-line rent adjustments, net (4,105)

(2,987)

(19,113)

(14,165) Amortization of above and below market leases, net (644)

(604)

(2,538)

(602) Cash net operating income $ 170,571

$ 155,470

$ 651,708

$ 597,789















Cash net operating income $ 170,571











Cash NOI from acquisition and disposition timing 2,659











Cash termination, solar and other income (4,203)











Run Rate Cash NOI $ 169,027



























Same Store Portfolio NOI













Total NOI $ 175,320

$ 159,061

$ 673,359

$ 612,556 Less: NOI non-same-store properties (21,383)

(14,182)

(74,337)

(39,345) Termination, solar and other adjustments, net (1,757)

(864)

(4,477)

(5,359) Same Store NOI $ 152,180

$ 144,015

$ 594,545

$ 567,852 Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,596)

(2,985)

(14,761)

(11,447) Plus: amortization of above and below market leases, net (76)

(193)

(374)

(785) Same Store Cash NOI $ 148,508

$ 140,837

$ 579,410

$ 555,620















EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 85,196

$ 52,008

$ 279,270

$ 193,266 Depreciation and amortization 77,461

73,864

301,797

293,077 Interest and other income (5)

(5)

(385)

(44) Interest expense 34,343

31,671

132,160

113,169 Loss on impairment —

—

888

4,967 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (35,949)

(8,992)

(93,750)

(32,273) EBITDAre $ 161,046

$ 148,546

$ 619,980

$ 572,162















ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION













EBITDAre $ 161,046

$ 148,546

$ 619,980

$ 572,162 Straight-line rent adjustments, net (4,188)

(3,063)

(19,432)

(14,447) Amortization of above and below market leases, net (644)

(604)

(2,538)

(602) Non-cash compensation expense 3,138

2,914

12,704

11,727 Non-recurring other items —

(19)

(43)

(350) Gain on involuntary conversion —

(2,558)

(1,855)

(11,843) Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —

—

1,503

703 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 159,352

$ 145,216

$ 610,319

$ 557,350

















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 85,196

$ 52,008

$ 279,270

$ 193,266 Rental property depreciation and amortization 77,373

73,779

301,449

292,781 Loss on impairment —

—

888

4,967 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (35,949)

(8,992)

(93,750)

(32,273) Funds from operations $ 126,620

$ 116,795

$ 487,857

$ 458,741 Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units (120)

(118)

(529)

(533) Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit

holders $ 126,500

$ 116,677

$ 487,328

$ 458,208















Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit

holders $ 126,500

$ 116,677

$ 487,328

$ 458,208 Debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other —

(604)

1,503

101 Gain on involuntary conversion —

(2,558)

(1,855)

(11,843) Core funds from operations $ 126,500

$ 113,515

$ 486,976

$ 446,466















Weighted average common shares and units













Weighted average common shares outstanding 187,767

182,936

186,844

182,160 Weighted average units outstanding 3,633

3,567

3,681

3,655 Weighted average common shares and units - basic 191,400

186,503

190,525

185,815 Dilutive shares 408

263

330

244 Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive shares -

diluted 191,808

186,766

190,855

186,059 Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic $ 0.66

$ 0.61

$ 2.56

$ 2.40 Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted $ 0.66

$ 0.61

$ 2.55

$ 2.40















CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION













Core funds from operations $ 126,500

$ 113,515

$ 486,976

$ 446,466 Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units 120

118

529

533 Non-rental property depreciation and amortization 88

85

348

296 Straight-line rent adjustments, net (4,188)

(3,063)

(19,432)

(14,447) Capital expenditures (17,111)

(17,704)

(44,492)

(46,080) Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants (2,928)

(1,230)

(5,300)

(6,029) Lease commissions and tenant improvements (7,961)

(7,343)

(31,397)

(27,158) Non-cash portion of interest expense 1,377

1,305

5,421

4,506 Non-cash compensation expense 3,138

2,914

12,704

11,727 Cash available for distribution $ 99,035

$ 88,597

$ 405,357

$ 369,814

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as capital expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.

Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, capital expenditures, leasing commissions and tenant improvements, and severance costs.

Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre, and Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, and other non-recurring items.

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We define Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre excluding allowable one-time items multiplied by four plus allowable one-time items.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, rental property depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs. FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CBRE-EA based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CBRE-EA defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net Debt: We define Net Debt as the outstanding principal balance of the Company's total debt, less cash and cash equivalents and proceeds from pending reverse Section 1031 like-kind exchanges that are included in restricted cash.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less rental property straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all buildings that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office buildings, buildings contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and buildings classified as held for sale.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.

Repositioning: We define Repositioning as significant capital improvements made to improve the functionality of a building without causing material disruption to the tenant or Occupancy Rate. Buildings undergoing Repositioning remain in the Operating Portfolio.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. The results for Same Store properties exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Same Store properties exclude Operating Portfolio properties with expansions placed into service or transferred from the Value Add Portfolio to the Operating Portfolio after January 1, 2024.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date,

if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which is utilzing the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease and does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date;

will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;

out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;

development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years, assuming that tenants exercise no renewal options, purchase options, or early termination rights, as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe STAG's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should", "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond STAG's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in STAG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that STAG's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, STAG disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in STAG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

