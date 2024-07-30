STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"STAG has delivered exceptional operating results through the first half of 2024," said Bill Crooker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We will leverage these successful operating results along with our liquidity to drive further growth this year and next."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Reported $0.33 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.29 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. Reported $59.7 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $51.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to of net income per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. Reported of net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of for the second quarter of 2023. Achieved $0.61 of Core FFO per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 8.9% compared to the second quarter of 2023 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.56 .

of Core FFO per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 8.9% compared to the second quarter of 2023 Core FFO per diluted share of . Produced Cash NOI of $148.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.3% compared to the second quarter of 2023 of $134.6 million .

for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.3% compared to the second quarter of 2023 of . Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $138.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 6.1% compared to the second quarter of 2023 of $130.3 million .

for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 6.1% compared to the second quarter of 2023 of . Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $95.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 9.1% compared to the second quarter of 2023 of $87.2 million .

for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 9.1% compared to the second quarter of 2023 of . Acquired ten buildings in the second quarter of 2024, consisting of 2.2 million square feet, for $225.6 million , with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 6.7% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 7.0%.

, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 6.7% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 7.0%. Sold seven buildings in the second quarter of 2024, consisting of 1.1 million square feet, for $78.2 million .

. Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 97.1% on the total portfolio and 97.5% on the Operating Portfolio as of June 30, 2024 .

. Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 3.5 million square feet for the second quarter of 2024, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 36.8% and 51.8%, respectively.

Experienced 79.9% Retention for 3.7 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.

On June 26, 2024 , Moody's Investor Services maintained an investment grade rating of Baa3 for the Company and upgraded the associated outlook from 'Stable' to 'Positive'.

, Moody's Investor Services maintained an investment grade rating of Baa3 for the Company and upgraded the associated outlook from 'Stable' to 'Positive'. As of July 29, 2024 , addressed 94.7% of expected 2024 new and renewal leasing, consisting of 12.6 million square feet, achieving Cash Rent Change of 28.9%.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the quarter's results and provide information about acquisitions, operations, capital markets and corporate activities. Details of the call can be found at the end of this release.

Key Financial Measures

SECOND QUARTER 2024 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, Metrics

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

(in $000s, except per share data)

























Net income attributable to common stockholders

$59,737

$51,553

15.9 %

$96,317

$100,966

(4.6) %

Net income per common share — basic

$0.33

$0.29

13.8 %

$0.53

$0.56

(5.4) %

Net income per common share — diluted

$0.33

$0.29

13.8 %

$0.53

$0.56

(5.4) %

Cash NOI

$148,432

$134,585

10.3 %

$293,904

$267,141

10.0 %

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

$138,193

$130,276

6.1 %

$275,791

$258,866

6.5 %

Adjusted EBITDAre

$138,726

$125,410

10.6 %

$273,393

$247,736

10.4 %

Core FFO

$113,147

$103,497

9.3 %

$222,186

$205,081

8.3 %

Core FFO per share / unit — basic

$0.61

$0.56

8.9 %

$1.20

$1.12

7.1 %

Core FFO per share / unit — diluted

$0.61

$0.56

8.9 %

$1.20

$1.12

7.1 %

Cash Available for Distribution

$95,119

$87,168

9.1 %

$193,252

$177,267

9.0 %



(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 94.5% of the total portfolio square footage as of June 30, 2024.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company acquired ten buildings for $225.6 million with an Occupancy Rate of 87.9% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

SECOND QUARTER 2024 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY

Market Date

Acquired Square

Feet Buildings Purchase

Price ($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Milwaukee, WI 4/8/2024 150,002 1 $16,062 5.1



Portland, OR 4/15/2024 99,136 1 17,058 3.6



Louisville, IN 4/16/2024 592,800 1 52,352 4.7



El Paso, TX 6/10/2024 254,103 1 32,182 —



Chicago, IL 6/24/2024 947,436 5 87,560 4.1



Columbus, OH 6/26/2024 150,207 1 20,408 4.7



Total / weighted average

2,193,684 10 $225,622 4.4 6.7 % 7.0 %

The chart below details the 2024 acquisition activity and pipeline through July 29, 2024:

2024 ACQUISITION AND PIPELINE DETAIL



Square

Feet Buildings Purchase

Price ($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Q1 697,500 1 $50,073 6.8 6.1 % 6.8 % Q2 2,193,684 10 225,622 4.4 6.7 % 7.0 % Total / weighted average 2,891,184 11 $275,695 5.0 6.6 % 6.9 %













Pipeline 27.0 million 162 $3.7 billion







Additionally, in the second quarter, the Company acquired one vacant land parcel for $8.2 million. This asset is excluded from the acquisition activity statistics above.

The chart below details the disposition activity for the six months ended June 30, 2024:

2024 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY





Square Feet Buildings Sale Price ($000s) Q1 — — $— Q2 1,106,217 7 78,196 Total 1,106,217 7 $78,196

Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended June 30, 2024:

SECOND QUARTER 2024 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type Square

Feet Lease

Count W.A.

Lease

Term (

Years) Cash Base Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New Leases 559,053 4 6.6 $6.48 $6.98 $2.98 $0.96 51.2 % 72.6 %



Renewal Leases 2,975,312 22 5.1 $6.25 $6.57 $1.22 $0.29 34.3 % 48.3 % 79.9 %

Total / weighted average 3,534,365 26 5.4 $6.29 $6.63 $1.50 $0.40 36.8 % 51.8 %





The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the six months ended June 30, 2024:

2024 YEAR TO DATE OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type Square

Feet Lease

Count W.A.

Lease

Term (

Years) Cash Base

Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New Leases 1,287,983 9 5.1 $5.85 $6.15 $1.86 $0.63 24.7 % 36.9 %



Renewal Leases 6,527,325 46 4.7 $5.97 $6.28 $0.97 $0.25 35.3 % 49.7 % 82.2 %

Total / weighted average 7,815,308 55 4.8 $5.95 $6.26 $1.12 $0.31 33.4 % 47.4 %





Additionally, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, leases commenced totaling 263,831 and 390,772 square feet, respectively, related to Value Add assets and first generation leasing. These are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.

As of July 29, 2024, addressed 94.7% of expected 2024 new and renewal leasing, consisting of 12.6 million square feet, achieving Cash Rent Change of 28.9%.

Capital Markets Activity

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company sold 227,146 shares on a forward basis under the ATM common stock offering program at a price of $39.10 per share, or $8.9 million. The Company does not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares on a forward basis and has until the end of the first quarter in 2025 to settle the forward contract.

The Company has total outstanding net proceeds of $72.1 million available as of June 30, 2024.

On May 28, 2024, the Company funded a note purchase agreement to issue $450 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 6.17%. The transaction consisted of $175 million of 6.05% notes with a five-year term maturing on May 28, 2029; $125 million of 6.17% notes with a seven-year term maturing on May 28, 2031; and $150 million of 6.30% notes with a ten-year term maturing on May 28, 2034.

On June 26, 2024, Moody's Investor Services maintained an investment grade rating of Baa3 for the Company and upgraded the associated outlook from 'Stable' to 'Positive'. Moody's assigned a first-time rating of Baa3 in 2018.

As of June 30, 2024, Net Debt to Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.0x and Liquidity was $902.9 million.

Supplemental Schedule

The Company has provided a supplemental information package with additional disclosure and financial information on its website (www.stagindustrial.com) under the "Quarterly Results" tab in the Investor Relations section.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Rental Property:





Land $ 716,613

$ 698,633 Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $998,633 and $921,846, respectively 4,982,291

4,838,522 Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $364,564 and $360,094, respectively 421,560

435,722 Total rental property, net 6,120,464

5,972,877 Cash and cash equivalents 33,273

20,741 Restricted cash 1,247

1,127 Tenant accounts receivable 125,172

128,274 Prepaid expenses and other assets 80,855

80,455 Interest rate swaps 54,510

50,418 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,598

29,566 Total assets $ 6,444,119

$ 6,283,458 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured credit facility $ 127,000

$ 402,000 Unsecured term loans, net 1,021,175

1,021,773 Unsecured notes, net 1,643,538

1,195,872 Mortgage notes, net 4,299

4,401 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 98,828

83,152 Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits 44,876

44,238 Dividends and distributions payable 22,936

22,726 Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $26,796 and $26,613, respectively 33,454

29,908 Operating lease liabilities 32,683

33,577 Total liabilities 3,028,789

2,837,647 Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 182,105,303 and 181,690,867 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,821

1,817 Additional paid-in capital 4,276,498

4,272,376 Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (987,218)

(948,720) Accumulated other comprehensive income 53,228

49,207 Total stockholders' equity 3,344,329

3,374,680 Noncontrolling interest 71,001

71,131 Total equity 3,415,330

3,445,811 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,444,119

$ 6,283,458









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue













Rental income $ 186,467

$ 171,439

$ 373,869

$ 344,707 Other income 3,310

255

3,451

540 Total revenue 189,777

171,694

377,320

345,247 Expenses













Property 37,478

32,675

76,549

68,556 General and administrative 11,828

12,060

24,780

24,736 Depreciation and amortization 75,280

68,494

146,707

137,438 Loss on impairment 4,967

—

4,967

— Other expenses 595

357

1,158

3,336 Total expenses 130,148

113,586

254,161

234,066 Other income (expense)













Interest and other income 14

17

25

36 Interest expense (27,372)

(22,860)

(52,793)

(45,472) Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —

—

(667)

— Gain on involuntary conversion 5,717

—

5,717

— Gain on the sales of rental property, net 23,086

17,532

23,086

37,660 Total other income (expense) 1,445

(5,311)

(24,632)

(7,776) Net income $ 61,074

$ 52,797

$ 98,527

$ 103,405 Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,291

1,191

2,117

2,333 Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc. $ 59,783

$ 51,606

$ 96,410

$ 101,072 Less: amount allocated to participating securities 46

53

93

106 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 59,737

$ 51,553

$ 96,317

$ 100,966 Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 181,961

179,413

181,834

179,305 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 182,185

179,738

182,088

179,518 Net income per share — basic and diluted













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic $ 0.33

$ 0.29

$ 0.53

$ 0.56 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted $ 0.33

$ 0.29

$ 0.53

$ 0.56

















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 61,074

$ 52,797

$ 98,527

$ 103,405 General and administrative 11,828

12,060

24,780

24,736 Depreciation and amortization 75,280

68,494

146,707

137,438 Interest and other income (14)

(17)

(25)

(36) Interest expense 27,372

22,860

52,793

45,472 Loss on impairment 4,967

—

4,967

— Gain on involuntary conversion (5,717)

—

(5,717)

— Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —

—

667

— Other expenses 595

357

1,158

3,336 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (23,086)

(17,532)

(23,086)

(37,660) Net operating income $ 152,299

$ 139,019

$ 300,771

$ 276,691















Net operating income $ 152,299

$ 139,019

$ 300,771

$ 276,691 Rental property straight-line rent adjustments, net (4,702)

(4,371)

(7,399)

(9,358) Amortization of above and below market leases, net 835

(63)

532

(192) Cash net operating income $ 148,432

$ 134,585

$ 293,904

$ 267,141















Cash net operating income $ 148,432











Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 1,567











Cash termination, solar and other income (3,363)











Run Rate Cash NOI $ 146,636



























Same Store Portfolio NOI













Total NOI $ 152,299

$ 139,019

$ 300,771

$ 276,691 Less: NOI non-same-store properties (9,719)

(4,242)

(17,469)

(7,439) Termination, solar and other adjustments, net (1,645)

(451)

(2,238)

(1,305) Same Store NOI $ 140,935

$ 134,326

$ 281,064

$ 267,947 Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net (2,858)

(3,945)

(5,490)

(8,826) Plus: amortization of above and below market leases, net 116

(105)

217

(255) Same Store Cash NOI $ 138,193

$ 130,276

$ 275,791

$ 258,866















EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 61,074

$ 52,797

$ 98,527

$ 103,405 Depreciation and amortization 75,280

68,494

146,707

137,438 Interest and other income (14)

(17)

(25)

(36) Interest expense 27,372

22,860

52,793

45,472 Loss on impairment 4,967

—

4,967

— Gain on the sales of rental property, net (23,086)

(17,532)

(23,086)

(37,660) EBITDAre $ 145,593

$ 126,602

$ 279,883

$ 248,619















ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION













EBITDAre $ 145,593

$ 126,602

$ 279,883

$ 248,619 Straight-line rent adjustments, net (4,769)

(4,422)

(7,531)

(9,466) Amortization of above and below market leases, net 835

(63)

532

(192) Non-cash compensation expense 2,953

3,293

5,861

6,385 Non-recurring other items (169)

—

(302)

2,390 Gain on involuntary conversion (5,717)

—

(5,717)

— Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —

—

667

— Adjusted EBITDAre $ 138,726

$ 125,410

$ 273,393

$ 247,736

















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 61,074

$ 52,797

$ 98,527

$ 103,405 Rental property depreciation and amortization 75,213

68,439

146,581

137,328 Loss on impairment 4,967

—

4,967

— Gain on the sales of rental property, net (23,086)

(17,532)

(23,086)

(37,660) Funds from operations $ 118,168

$ 103,704

$ 226,989

$ 203,073 Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units (139)

(144)

(285)

(291) Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 118,029

$ 103,560

$ 226,704

$ 202,782















Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 118,029

$ 103,560

$ 226,704

$ 202,782 Amortization of above and below market leases, net 835

(63)

532

(192) Non-recurring dead deal costs and other —

—

—

2,491 Debt extinguishment and modification expenses —

—

667

— Gain on involuntary conversion (5,717)

—

(5,717)

— Core funds from operations $ 113,147

$ 103,497

$ 222,186

$ 205,081















Weighted average common shares and units













Weighted average common shares outstanding 181,961

179,413

181,834

179,305 Weighted average units outstanding 3,631

3,891

3,734

3,894 Weighted average common shares and units - basic 185,592

183,304

185,568

183,199 Dilutive shares 224

325

254

213 Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive shares - diluted 185,816

183,629

185,822

183,412 Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic $ 0.61

$ 0.56

$ 1.20

$ 1.12 Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted $ 0.61

$ 0.56

$ 1.20

$ 1.12















CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION













Core funds from operations $ 113,147

$ 103,497

$ 222,186

$ 205,081 Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units 139

144

285

291 Non-rental property depreciation and amortization 67

55

126

110 Straight-line rent adjustments, net (4,769)

(4,422)

(7,531)

(9,466) Capital expenditures (7,779)

(10,820)

(16,173)

(16,767) Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants (2,115)

(81)

(2,568)

(270) Lease commissions and tenant improvements (7,576)

(5,470)

(10,970)

(10,045) Non-cash portion of interest expense 1,052

972

2,036

1,948 Non-cash compensation expense 2,953

3,293

5,861

6,385 Cash available for distribution $ 95,119

$ 87,168

$ 193,252

$ 177,267

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as capital expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.

Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, capital expenditures, leasing commissions and tenant improvements, and severance costs.

Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre, and Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, and other non-recurring items.

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We define Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre excluding allowable one-time items multiplied by four plus allowable one-time items.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, rental property depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes amortization of above and below market leases, net, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs. FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CBRE-EA based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CBRE-EA defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net Debt: We define Net Debt as the outstanding principal balance of the Company's total debt, less cash and cash equivalents.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less rental property straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all buildings that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office buildings, buildings contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and buildings classified as held for sale.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.

Repositioning: We define Repositioning as significant capital improvements made to improve the functionality of a building without causing material disruption to the tenant or Occupancy Rate. Buildings undergoing Repositioning remain in the Operating Portfolio.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. The results for Same Store properties exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Same Store properties exclude Operating Portfolio properties with expansions placed into service or transferred from the Value Add Portfolio to the Operating Portfolio after January 1, 2023.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date;

if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of average annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date

will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;

out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;

development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.

