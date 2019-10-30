STAG Industrial Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"This quarter and for the year-to-date, STAG again has demonstrated the strength of the platform, the portfolio and the investment thesis," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This strength was evidenced by the historic quarter for acquisitions and the outstanding third quarter and year-to-date operating metrics. With our successful equity transaction in September, our conservative balance sheet and our healthy pipeline of potential accretive acquisitions, the Company is well positioned to close out a very successful 2019."
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Reported $0.07 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.07 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018. Reported $9.5 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.
- Achieved $0.46 of Core FFO per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 2.2% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Generated Core FFO of $60.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $49.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 21.9%.
- Generated Cash NOI of $82.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 17.5% compared to the third quarter of 2018 of $70.2 million.
- Acquired 22 buildings in the third quarter of 2019, consisting of 4.7 million square feet, for $302.6 million with a weighted average Cash Capitalization Rate of 6.8% and a weighted average Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 7.2%.
- Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 94.8% on the total portfolio and 95.6% on the Operating Portfolio as of September 30, 2019.
- Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 2.1 million square feet for the third quarter of 2019, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-line Rent Change of 10.5% and 16.5%, respectively.
- Experienced 61.0% Retention for 2.6 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.
- Produced Same Store cash NOI growth of 1.3% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, and 1.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
- Raised net proceeds of $361.8 million of equity through a follow-on offering during the third quarter of 2019, inclusive of a forward component.
- On July 12, 2019, originated a new five-and-a-half-year, $200 million term loan.
Key Financial Measures
|
THIRD QUARTER 2019 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Metrics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
(in $000s, except per share data)
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$9,533
|
$7,237
|
31.7
|
%
|
$27,734
|
$38,215
|
(27.4)
|
%
|
Net income per common share — basic
|
$0.07
|
$0.07
|
0.0
|
%
|
$0.23
|
$0.38
|
(39.5)
|
%
|
Net income per common share — diluted
|
$0.07
|
$0.07
|
0.0
|
%
|
$0.23
|
$0.38
|
(39.5)
|
%
|
Cash NOI
|
$82,477
|
$70,169
|
17.5
|
%
|
$235,007
|
$201,944
|
16.4
|
%
|
Same Store Cash NOI (1)
|
$61,111
|
$60,305
|
1.3
|
%
|
$183,301
|
$179,810
|
1.9
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$75,710
|
$63,196
|
19.8
|
%
|
$214,515
|
$181,804
|
18.0
|
%
|
Core FFO
|
$60,596
|
$49,714
|
21.9
|
%
|
$171,894
|
$141,133
|
21.8
|
%
|
Core FFO per share / unit — basic
|
$0.46
|
$0.45
|
2.2
|
%
|
$1.36
|
$1.35
|
0.7
|
%
|
Core FFO per share / unit — diluted
|
$0.46
|
$0.45
|
2.2
|
%
|
$1.36
|
$1.34
|
1.5
|
%
|
(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 73.5% of the total portfolio square footage as of September 30, 2019.
Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.
Acquisition and Disposition Activity
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company acquired 22 buildings for $302.6 million with an Occupancy Rate of 100.0% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:
|
THIRD QUARTER 2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY
|
Market
|
Date
|
Square Feet
|
Buildings
|
Purchase
|
W.A. Lease
|
Cash
|
Straight-Line
|
Kansas City, MO
|
7/10/2019
|
304,840
|
1
|
$13,450
|
5.1
|
Houston, TX
|
7/22/2019
|
199,903
|
1
|
11,287
|
7.5
|
Charleston/N Charleston, SC
|
7/22/2019
|
88,583
|
1
|
7,166
|
11.5
|
Tampa, FL
|
8/5/2019
|
78,560
|
1
|
8,168
|
7.0
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
8/6/2019
|
120,000
|
1
|
10,880
|
10.4
|
Milwaukee/Madison, WI
|
8/16/2019
|
224,940
|
3
|
13,981
|
4.6
|
Houston, TX
|
8/19/2019
|
45,000
|
1
|
6,190
|
8.6
|
West Michigan, MI
|
8/19/2019
|
210,120
|
1
|
10,407
|
4.0
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
8/21/2019
|
410,389
|
1
|
31,219
|
3.2
|
Boston, MA
|
8/22/2019
|
80,100
|
1
|
14,253
|
10.5
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
8/27/2019
|
80,422
|
2
|
12,602
|
10.0
|
Nashville, TN
|
8/29/2019
|
348,880
|
1
|
20,267
|
12.0
|
Columbia, SC
|
8/30/2019
|
200,000
|
1
|
13,670
|
6.8
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
9/6/2019
|
138,270
|
1
|
9,323
|
5.0
|
Omaha/Council Bluffs, NE-IA
|
9/11/2019
|
128,200
|
2
|
8,509
|
3.3
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
9/16/2019
|
315,634
|
1
|
28,712
|
6.2
|
Memphis, TN
|
9/19/2019
|
1,135,453
|
1
|
50,941
|
4.9
|
Memphis, TN
|
9/26/2019
|
629,086
|
1
|
31,542
|
3.0
|
Total / weighted average
|
4,738,380
|
22
|
$302,567
|
5.7
|
6.8%
|
7.2%
The chart below details the 2019 acquisition activity and Pipeline through October 30, 2019:
|
2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL
|
Square Feet
|
Buildings
|
Purchase
|
W.A. Lease
|
Cash
|
Straight-Line
|
Q1
|
2,363,623
|
10
|
$185,363
|
7.4
|
6.6%
|
7.0%
|
Q2
|
3,029,812
|
14
|
260,158
|
11.3
|
6.1%
|
6.9%
|
Q3
|
4,738,380
|
22
|
302,567
|
5.7
|
6.8%
|
7.2%
|
Total / weighted average
|
10,131,815
|
46
|
$748,088
|
7.8
|
6.5%
|
7.1%
|
As of October 30, 2019
|
Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions
|
1.8 million
|
7
|
$126,424
|
Pipeline
|
38.7 million
|
176
|
$2.7 billion
The chart below details the disposition activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:
|
2019 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY
|
Square Feet
|
Buildings
|
Sale Price ($000s)
|
Q1
|
973,305
|
5
|
$17,939
|
Q2
|
—
|
—
|
1,125
|
Q3
|
132,365
|
1
|
6,250
|
Total
|
1,105,670
|
6
|
$25,314
|
Note: Sold two parcels of land in the second quarter of 2019 for $1.1 million.
Operating Portfolio Leasing Activity
The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended September 30, 2019:
|
THIRD QUARTER 2019 LEASING ACTIVITY
|
Lease Type
|
Square
|
W.A.
|
Cash
|
SL Base
|
Lease
|
Tenant
|
Cash Rent
|
SL Rent
|
Retention
|
New leases
|
490,935
|
5.2
|
$4.43
|
$4.58
|
$1.39
|
$—
|
19.7%
|
24.7%
|
Renewal Leases
|
1,583,107
|
3.8
|
$3.87
|
$4.03
|
$0.43
|
$0.08
|
8.6%
|
14.8%
|
61.0%
|
Total / weighted average
|
2,074,042
|
4.2
|
$4.01
|
$4.16
|
$0.66
|
$0.06
|
10.5%
|
16.5%
|
Note: The table above represents leases commencing during the quarter.
The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the nine months ended September 30, 2019:
|
2019 LEASING ACTIVITY
|
Lease Type
|
Square
|
W.A.
|
Cash
|
SL Base
|
Lease
|
Tenant
|
Cash Rent
|
SL Rent
|
Retention
|
New leases
|
1,168,842
|
5.7
|
$3.99
|
$4.14
|
$1.34
|
$0.21
|
18.8%
|
28.2%
|
Renewal Leases
|
6,005,521
|
4.0
|
$4.00
|
$4.16
|
$0.43
|
$0.24
|
10.3%
|
18.9%
|
74.0%
|
Total / weighted average
|
7,174,363
|
4.3
|
$3.99
|
$4.16
|
$0.58
|
$0.24
|
11.4%
|
20.1%
Capital Market Activity
On September 24, 2019, the Company completed a public offering of 12,650,000 shares, inclusive of shares sold outright, shares sold on a forward basis, and underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The Company raised net proceeds of $361.8 million.
The chart below details the ATM program activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:
|
2019 ATM ACTIVITY
|
Equity
|
Shares
|
Price per Share
|
Gross
|
Net
|
Q1
|
5,441,409
|
$27.60
|
$150,189
|
$148,887
|
Q2
|
705,794
|
$31.29
|
$22,082
|
$21,861
|
Q3
|
875,129
|
$30.39
|
$26,592
|
$26,326
|
Total / weighted average
|
7,022,332
|
$28.32
|
$198,863
|
$197,074
On July 12, 2019, the Company completed a new $200 million, five-and-a-half-year unsecured term loan. The new term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.00% and matures on January 12, 2025. The Company entered into four interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate on the new term loan, which will bear a fixed interest rate of 3.11% inclusive of these swaps.
On July 25, 2019, the Company drew the $175 million unsecured term loan E and used the proceeds to retire balances on the unsecured revolving credit facility.
As of September 30, 2019, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.7x.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
Rental Property:
|
Land
|
$
|
420,215
|
$
|
364,023
|
Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $367,088 and $316,930, respectively
|
2,788,766
|
2,285,663
|
Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $241,323 and $246,502, respectively
|
413,955
|
342,015
|
Total rental property, net
|
3,622,936
|
2,991,701
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
6,540
|
7,968
|
Restricted cash
|
2,733
|
14,574
|
Tenant accounts receivable
|
50,460
|
42,236
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
46,707
|
36,902
|
Interest rate swaps
|
488
|
9,151
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
15,425
|
—
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,745,289
|
$
|
3,102,532
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Unsecured credit facility
|
$
|
78,000
|
$
|
100,500
|
Unsecured term loans, net
|
771,037
|
596,360
|
Unsecured notes, net
|
572,783
|
572,488
|
Mortgage notes, net
|
55,210
|
56,560
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
63,572
|
45,507
|
Interest rate swaps
|
24,812
|
4,011
|
Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits
|
21,131
|
22,153
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
16,293
|
13,754
|
Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $11,259 and $12,764, respectively
|
20,237
|
21,567
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
17,259
|
—
|
Total liabilities
|
1,640,334
|
1,432,900
|
Equity:
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 and 15,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively,
|
Series C, 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
75,000
|
75,000
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, 132,958,388 and 112,165,786 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
1,330
|
1,122
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,687,118
|
2,118,179
|
Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings
|
(690,324)
|
(584,979)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(24,030)
|
4,481
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,049,094
|
1,613,803
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
55,861
|
55,829
|
Total equity
|
2,104,955
|
1,669,632
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
3,745,289
|
$
|
3,102,532
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
Rental income
|
$
|
102,294
|
$
|
88,677
|
$
|
294,271
|
$
|
256,670
|
Other income
|
127
|
269
|
498
|
1,033
|
Total revenue
|
102,421
|
88,946
|
294,769
|
257,703
|
Expenses
|
Property
|
18,157
|
17,112
|
54,623
|
50,735
|
General and administrative
|
8,924
|
8,911
|
26,723
|
25,637
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,908
|
44,355
|
133,844
|
125,221
|
Loss on impairments
|
4,413
|
—
|
9,757
|
2,934
|
Other expenses
|
458
|
223
|
1,284
|
864
|
Total expenses
|
78,860
|
70,601
|
226,231
|
205,391
|
Other income (expense)
|
Interest and other income
|
12
|
3
|
30
|
16
|
Interest expense
|
(14,053)
|
(12,698)
|
(39,080)
|
(35,602)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(13)
|
—
|
(13)
|
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
|
1,670
|
3,239
|
3,261
|
32,276
|
Total other income (expense)
|
(12,371)
|
(9,469)
|
(35,789)
|
(3,323)
|
Net income
|
$
|
11,190
|
$
|
8,876
|
$
|
32,749
|
$
|
48,989
|
Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock dividends
|
290
|
281
|
912
|
1,589
|
Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
$
|
10,900
|
$
|
8,595
|
$
|
31,837
|
$
|
47,400
|
Less: preferred stock dividends
|
1,289
|
1,289
|
3,867
|
6,315
|
Less: redemption of preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,661
|
Less: amount allocated to participating securities
|
78
|
69
|
236
|
209
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
9,533
|
$
|
7,237
|
$
|
27,734
|
$
|
38,215
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic
|
127,272
|
105,783
|
122,460
|
101,095
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted
|
127,469
|
106,333
|
122,720
|
101,495
|
Net income per share — basic and diluted
|
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.38
|
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.23
|
$
|
0.38
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
|
Net income
|
$
|
11,190
|
$
|
8,876
|
$
|
32,749
|
$
|
48,989
|
General and administrative
|
8,924
|
8,911
|
26,723
|
25,637
|
Transaction costs
|
94
|
94
|
247
|
170
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,908
|
44,355
|
133,844
|
125,221
|
Interest and other income
|
(12)
|
(3)
|
(30)
|
(16)
|
Interest expense
|
14,053
|
12,698
|
39,080
|
35,602
|
Loss on impairments
|
4,413
|
—
|
9,757
|
2,934
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
13
|
—
|
13
|
Other expenses
|
364
|
129
|
1,037
|
694
|
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
|
(1,670)
|
(3,239)
|
(3,261)
|
(32,276)
|
Net operating income
|
$
|
84,264
|
$
|
71,834
|
$
|
240,146
|
$
|
206,968
|
Net operating income
|
$
|
84,264
|
$
|
71,834
|
$
|
240,146
|
$
|
206,968
|
Straight-line rent adjustments, net
|
(3,029)
|
(2,739)
|
(8,440)
|
(8,173)
|
Straight-line termination income adjustments, net
|
—
|
(76)
|
(43)
|
(57)
|
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
|
1,242
|
1,150
|
3,344
|
3,206
|
Cash net operating income
|
$
|
82,477
|
$
|
70,169
|
$
|
235,007
|
$
|
201,944
|
Cash net operating income
|
$
|
82,477
|
Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing
|
3,457
|
Run Rate Cash NOI
|
$
|
85,934
|
Same Store Portfolio NOI
|
Total NOI
|
$
|
84,264
|
$
|
71,834
|
$
|
240,146
|
$
|
206,968
|
Less: NOI non-same-store properties
|
(22,645)
|
(10,589)
|
(55,634)
|
(24,129)
|
Termination adjustments, net
|
16
|
299
|
175
|
258
|
Same Store NOI
|
$
|
61,635
|
$
|
61,544
|
$
|
184,687
|
$
|
183,097
|
Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net
|
(1,603)
|
(2,345)
|
(4,633)
|
(6,843)
|
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
|
1,079
|
1,106
|
3,247
|
3,556
|
Same Store Cash NOI
|
$
|
61,111
|
$
|
60,305
|
$
|
183,301
|
$
|
179,810
|
EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION
|
Net income
|
$
|
11,190
|
$
|
8,876
|
$
|
32,749
|
$
|
48,989
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,908
|
44,355
|
133,844
|
125,221
|
Interest and other income
|
(12)
|
(3)
|
(30)
|
(16)
|
Interest expense
|
14,053
|
12,698
|
39,080
|
35,602
|
Loss on impairments
|
4,413
|
—
|
9,757
|
2,934
|
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
|
(1,670)
|
(3,239)
|
(3,261)
|
(32,276)
|
EBITDAre
|
$
|
74,882
|
$
|
62,687
|
$
|
212,139
|
$
|
180,454
|
ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION
|
EBITDAre
|
$
|
74,882
|
$
|
62,687
|
$
|
212,139
|
$
|
180,454
|
Straight-line rent adjustments, net
|
(3,064)
|
(2,772)
|
(8,543)
|
(8,240)
|
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
|
1,242
|
1,150
|
3,344
|
3,206
|
Non-cash compensation expense
|
2,556
|
2,236
|
7,371
|
6,671
|
Termination income
|
—
|
(212)
|
(43)
|
(470)
|
Transaction costs
|
94
|
94
|
247
|
170
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
13
|
—
|
13
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$
|
75,710
|
$
|
63,196
|
$
|
214,515
|
$
|
181,804
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$
|
75,710
|
Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing
|
3,457
|
Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$
|
79,167
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION
|
Net income
|
$
|
11,190
|
$
|
8,876
|
$
|
32,749
|
$
|
48,989
|
Rental property depreciation and amortization
|
46,834
|
44,281
|
133,622
|
124,999
|
Loss on impairments
|
4,413
|
—
|
9,757
|
2,934
|
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
|
(1,670)
|
(3,239)
|
(3,261)
|
(32,276)
|
Funds from operations
|
$
|
60,767
|
$
|
49,918
|
$
|
172,867
|
$
|
144,646
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(1,289)
|
(1,289)
|
(3,867)
|
(6,315)
|
Redemption of preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,661)
|
Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units
|
(218)
|
(172)
|
(697)
|
(587)
|
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders
|
$
|
59,260
|
$
|
48,457
|
$
|
168,303
|
$
|
135,083
|
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders
|
$
|
59,260
|
$
|
48,457
|
$
|
168,303
|
$
|
135,083
|
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
|
1,242
|
1,150
|
3,344
|
3,206
|
Transaction costs
|
94
|
94
|
247
|
170
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
13
|
—
|
13
|
Redemption of preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,661
|
Core funds from operations
|
$
|
60,596
|
$
|
49,714
|
$
|
171,894
|
$
|
141,133