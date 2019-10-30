STAG Industrial Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"This quarter and for the year-to-date, STAG again has demonstrated the strength of the platform, the portfolio and the investment thesis," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This strength was evidenced by the historic quarter for acquisitions and the outstanding third quarter and year-to-date operating metrics. With our successful equity transaction in September, our conservative balance sheet and our healthy pipeline of potential accretive acquisitions, the Company is well positioned to close out a very successful 2019."

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Reported $0.07 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.07 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018. Reported $9.5 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Achieved $0.46 of Core FFO per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 2.2% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Generated Core FFO of $60.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $49.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 21.9%.

Generated Cash NOI of $82.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 17.5% compared to the third quarter of 2018 of $70.2 million .

Acquired 22 buildings in the third quarter of 2019, consisting of 4.7 million square feet, for $302.6 million with a weighted average Cash Capitalization Rate of 6.8% and a weighted average Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 7.2%.

Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 94.8% on the total portfolio and 95.6% on the Operating Portfolio as of September 30, 2019.

Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 2.1 million square feet for the third quarter of 2019, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-line Rent Change of 10.5% and 16.5%, respectively.

Experienced 61.0% Retention for 2.6 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.

Produced Same Store cash NOI growth of 1.3% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, and 1.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Raised net proceeds of $361.8 million of equity through a follow-on offering during the third quarter of 2019, inclusive of a forward component.

On July 12, 2019 , originated a new five-and-a-half-year, $200 million term loan.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the quarter's results and provide information about acquisitions, operations, capital markets and corporate activities. Details of the call can be found at the end of this release.

Key Financial Measures

THIRD QUARTER 2019 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES

















Three months ended

September 30,





Nine months ended

September 30,



Metrics 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change (in $000s, except per share data)





















Net income attributable to common stockholders $9,533

$7,237

31.7 %

$27,734

$38,215

(27.4) % Net income per common share — basic $0.07

$0.07

0.0 %

$0.23

$0.38

(39.5) % Net income per common share — diluted $0.07

$0.07

0.0 %

$0.23

$0.38

(39.5) % Cash NOI $82,477

$70,169

17.5 %

$235,007

$201,944

16.4 % Same Store Cash NOI (1) $61,111

$60,305

1.3 %

$183,301

$179,810

1.9 % Adjusted EBITDAre $75,710

$63,196

19.8 %

$214,515

$181,804

18.0 % Core FFO $60,596

$49,714

21.9 %

$171,894

$141,133

21.8 % Core FFO per share / unit — basic $0.46

$0.45

2.2 %

$1.36

$1.35

0.7 % Core FFO per share / unit — diluted $0.46

$0.45

2.2 %

$1.36

$1.34

1.5 %

(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 73.5% of the total portfolio square footage as of September 30, 2019.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company acquired 22 buildings for $302.6 million with an Occupancy Rate of 100.0% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

THIRD QUARTER 2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY















Market Date

Acquired Square Feet Buildings Purchase

Price

($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Kansas City, MO 7/10/2019 304,840 1 $13,450 5.1



Houston, TX 7/22/2019 199,903 1 11,287 7.5



Charleston/N Charleston, SC 7/22/2019 88,583 1 7,166 11.5



Tampa, FL 8/5/2019 78,560 1 8,168 7.0



Philadelphia, PA 8/6/2019 120,000 1 10,880 10.4



Milwaukee/Madison, WI 8/16/2019 224,940 3 13,981 4.6



Houston, TX 8/19/2019 45,000 1 6,190 8.6



West Michigan, MI 8/19/2019 210,120 1 10,407 4.0



Pittsburgh, PA 8/21/2019 410,389 1 31,219 3.2



Boston, MA 8/22/2019 80,100 1 14,253 10.5



Las Vegas, NV 8/27/2019 80,422 2 12,602 10.0



Nashville, TN 8/29/2019 348,880 1 20,267 12.0



Columbia, SC 8/30/2019 200,000 1 13,670 6.8



Pittsburgh, PA 9/6/2019 138,270 1 9,323 5.0



Omaha/Council Bluffs, NE-IA 9/11/2019 128,200 2 8,509 3.3



Pittsburgh, PA 9/16/2019 315,634 1 28,712 6.2



Memphis, TN 9/19/2019 1,135,453 1 50,941 4.9



Memphis, TN 9/26/2019 629,086 1 31,542 3.0



Total / weighted average

4,738,380 22 $302,567 5.7 6.8% 7.2%

The chart below details the 2019 acquisition activity and Pipeline through October 30, 2019:

2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL















Square Feet Buildings Purchase

Price ($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Q1 2,363,623 10 $185,363 7.4 6.6% 7.0% Q2 3,029,812 14 260,158 11.3 6.1% 6.9% Q3 4,738,380 22 302,567 5.7 6.8% 7.2% Total / weighted average 10,131,815 46 $748,088 7.8 6.5% 7.1%













As of October 30, 2019











Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions 1.8 million 7 $126,424



















Pipeline 38.7 million 176 $2.7 billion







The chart below details the disposition activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

2019 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY









Square Feet Buildings Sale Price ($000s) Q1 973,305 5 $17,939 Q2 — — 1,125 Q3 132,365 1 6,250 Total 1,105,670 6 $25,314

Note: Sold two parcels of land in the second quarter of 2019 for $1.1 million.

Operating Portfolio Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended September 30, 2019:

THIRD QUARTER 2019 LEASING ACTIVITY





















Lease Type Square

Feet W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash

Base

Rent

$/SF SL Base

Rent

$/SF Lease

Commissions

$/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New leases 490,935 5.2 $4.43 $4.58 $1.39 $— 19.7% 24.7%



Renewal Leases 1,583,107 3.8 $3.87 $4.03 $0.43 $0.08 8.6% 14.8% 61.0%

Total / weighted average 2,074,042 4.2 $4.01 $4.16 $0.66 $0.06 10.5% 16.5%





Note: The table above represents leases commencing during the quarter.

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

2019 LEASING ACTIVITY





















Lease Type Square

Feet W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash

Base

Rent

$/SF SL Base

Rent

$/SF Lease

Commissions

$/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New leases 1,168,842 5.7 $3.99 $4.14 $1.34 $0.21 18.8% 28.2%



Renewal Leases 6,005,521 4.0 $4.00 $4.16 $0.43 $0.24 10.3% 18.9% 74.0%

Total / weighted average 7,174,363 4.3 $3.99 $4.16 $0.58 $0.24 11.4% 20.1%





Capital Market Activity

On September 24, 2019, the Company completed a public offering of 12,650,000 shares, inclusive of shares sold outright, shares sold on a forward basis, and underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The Company raised net proceeds of $361.8 million.

The chart below details the ATM program activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

2019 ATM ACTIVITY









Equity Shares

Issued Price per Share

(Weighted Avg) Gross

Proceeds

($000s) Net

Proceeds

($000s) Q1 5,441,409 $27.60 $150,189 $148,887 Q2 705,794 $31.29 $22,082 $21,861 Q3 875,129 $30.39 $26,592 $26,326 Total / weighted average 7,022,332 $28.32 $198,863 $197,074

On July 12, 2019, the Company completed a new $200 million, five-and-a-half-year unsecured term loan. The new term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.00% and matures on January 12, 2025. The Company entered into four interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate on the new term loan, which will bear a fixed interest rate of 3.11% inclusive of these swaps.

On July 25, 2019, the Company drew the $175 million unsecured term loan E and used the proceeds to retire balances on the unsecured revolving credit facility.

As of September 30, 2019, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.7x.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except share data)









September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Rental Property:





Land $ 420,215



$ 364,023

Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $367,088 and $316,930, respectively 2,788,766



2,285,663

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $241,323 and $246,502, respectively 413,955



342,015

Total rental property, net 3,622,936



2,991,701

Cash and cash equivalents 6,540



7,968

Restricted cash 2,733



14,574

Tenant accounts receivable 50,460



42,236

Prepaid expenses and other assets 46,707



36,902

Interest rate swaps 488



9,151

Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,425



—

Total assets $ 3,745,289



$ 3,102,532

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured credit facility $ 78,000



$ 100,500

Unsecured term loans, net 771,037



596,360

Unsecured notes, net 572,783



572,488

Mortgage notes, net 55,210



56,560

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 63,572



45,507

Interest rate swaps 24,812



4,011

Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits 21,131



22,153

Dividends and distributions payable 16,293



13,754

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $11,259 and $12,764, respectively 20,237



21,567

Operating lease liabilities 17,259



—

Total liabilities 1,640,334



1,432,900

Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 and 15,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively,





Series C, 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 75,000



75,000

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, 132,958,388 and 112,165,786 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,330



1,122

Additional paid-in capital 2,687,118



2,118,179

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (690,324)



(584,979)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (24,030)



4,481

Total stockholders' equity 2,049,094



1,613,803

Noncontrolling interest 55,861



55,829

Total equity 2,104,955



1,669,632

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,745,289



$ 3,102,532











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)









Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













Rental income $ 102,294



$ 88,677



$ 294,271



$ 256,670

Other income 127



269



498



1,033

Total revenue 102,421



88,946



294,769



257,703

Expenses













Property 18,157



17,112



54,623



50,735

General and administrative 8,924



8,911



26,723



25,637

Depreciation and amortization 46,908



44,355



133,844



125,221

Loss on impairments 4,413



—



9,757



2,934

Other expenses 458



223



1,284



864

Total expenses 78,860



70,601



226,231



205,391

Other income (expense)













Interest and other income 12



3



30



16

Interest expense (14,053)



(12,698)



(39,080)



(35,602)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(13)



—



(13)

Gain on the sales of rental property, net 1,670



3,239



3,261



32,276

Total other income (expense) (12,371)



(9,469)



(35,789)



(3,323)

Net income $ 11,190



$ 8,876



$ 32,749



$ 48,989

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock dividends 290



281



912



1,589

Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc. $ 10,900



$ 8,595



$ 31,837



$ 47,400

Less: preferred stock dividends 1,289



1,289



3,867



6,315

Less: redemption of preferred stock —



—



—



2,661

Less: amount allocated to participating securities 78



69



236



209

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 9,533



$ 7,237



$ 27,734



$ 38,215

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 127,272



105,783



122,460



101,095

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 127,469



106,333



122,720



101,495

Net income per share — basic and diluted













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic $ 0.07



$ 0.07



$ 0.23



$ 0.38

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted $ 0.07



$ 0.07



$ 0.23



$ 0.38



















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES STAG Industrial, Inc. (unaudited, in thousands)









Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 11,190



$ 8,876



$ 32,749



$ 48,989

General and administrative 8,924



8,911



26,723



25,637

Transaction costs 94



94



247



170

Depreciation and amortization 46,908



44,355



133,844



125,221

Interest and other income (12)



(3)



(30)



(16)

Interest expense 14,053



12,698



39,080



35,602

Loss on impairments 4,413



—



9,757



2,934

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



13



—



13

Other expenses 364



129



1,037



694

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (1,670)



(3,239)



(3,261)



(32,276)

Net operating income $ 84,264



$ 71,834



$ 240,146



$ 206,968

















Net operating income $ 84,264



$ 71,834



$ 240,146



$ 206,968

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,029)



(2,739)



(8,440)



(8,173)

Straight-line termination income adjustments, net —



(76)



(43)



(57)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 1,242



1,150



3,344



3,206

Cash net operating income $ 82,477



$ 70,169



$ 235,007



$ 201,944

















Cash net operating income $ 82,477













Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 3,457













Run Rate Cash NOI $ 85,934





























Same Store Portfolio NOI













Total NOI $ 84,264



$ 71,834



$ 240,146



$ 206,968

Less: NOI non-same-store properties (22,645)



(10,589)



(55,634)



(24,129)

Termination adjustments, net 16



299



175



258

Same Store NOI $ 61,635



$ 61,544



$ 184,687



$ 183,097

Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net (1,603)



(2,345)



(4,633)



(6,843)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 1,079



1,106



3,247



3,556

Same Store Cash NOI $ 61,111



$ 60,305



$ 183,301



$ 179,810

















EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 11,190



$ 8,876



$ 32,749



$ 48,989

Depreciation and amortization 46,908



44,355



133,844



125,221

Interest and other income (12)



(3)



(30)



(16)

Interest expense 14,053



12,698



39,080



35,602

Loss on impairments 4,413



—



9,757



2,934

Gain on the sales of rental property, net (1,670)



(3,239)



(3,261)



(32,276)

EBITDAre $ 74,882



$ 62,687



$ 212,139



$ 180,454

















ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION













EBITDAre $ 74,882



$ 62,687



$ 212,139



$ 180,454

Straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,064)



(2,772)



(8,543)



(8,240)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net 1,242



1,150



3,344



3,206

Non-cash compensation expense 2,556



2,236



7,371



6,671

Termination income —



(212)



(43)



(470)

Transaction costs 94



94



247



170

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



13



—



13

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 75,710



$ 63,196



$ 214,515



$ 181,804

















Adjusted EBITDAre $ 75,710













Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing 3,457













Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre $ 79,167





























