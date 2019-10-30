STAG Industrial Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

STAG Industrial, Inc.

Oct 30, 2019, 16:02 ET

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"This quarter and for the year-to-date, STAG again has demonstrated the strength of the platform, the portfolio and the investment thesis," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This strength was evidenced by the historic quarter for acquisitions and the outstanding third quarter and year-to-date operating metrics. With our successful equity transaction in September, our conservative balance sheet and our healthy pipeline of potential accretive acquisitions, the Company is well positioned to close out a very successful 2019."

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Reported $0.07 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.07 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018. Reported $9.5 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.
  • Achieved $0.46 of Core FFO per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 2.2% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Generated Core FFO of $60.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $49.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 21.9%.
  • Generated Cash NOI of $82.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 17.5% compared to the third quarter of 2018 of $70.2 million.
  • Acquired 22 buildings in the third quarter of 2019, consisting of 4.7 million square feet, for $302.6 million with a weighted average Cash Capitalization Rate of 6.8% and a weighted average Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 7.2%.
  • Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 94.8% on the total portfolio and 95.6% on the Operating Portfolio as of September 30, 2019.
  • Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 2.1 million square feet for the third quarter of 2019, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-line Rent Change of 10.5% and 16.5%, respectively.
  • Experienced 61.0% Retention for 2.6 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.
  • Produced Same Store cash NOI growth of 1.3% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, and 1.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
  • Raised net proceeds of $361.8 million of equity through a follow-on offering during the third quarter of 2019, inclusive of a forward component.
  • On July 12, 2019, originated a new five-and-a-half-year, $200 million term loan.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the quarter's results and provide information about acquisitions, operations, capital markets and corporate activities. Details of the call can be found at the end of this release.

Key Financial Measures

THIRD QUARTER 2019 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES









Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

Metrics

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

(in $000s, except per share data)










Net income attributable to common stockholders

$9,533

$7,237

31.7

%

$27,734

$38,215

(27.4)

%

Net income per common share — basic

$0.07

$0.07

0.0

%

$0.23

$0.38

(39.5)

%

Net income per common share — diluted

$0.07

$0.07

0.0

%

$0.23

$0.38

(39.5)

%

Cash NOI

$82,477

$70,169

17.5

%

$235,007

$201,944

16.4

%

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

$61,111

$60,305

1.3

%

$183,301

$179,810

1.9

%

Adjusted EBITDAre

$75,710

$63,196

19.8

%

$214,515

$181,804

18.0

%

Core FFO

$60,596

$49,714

21.9

%

$171,894

$141,133

21.8

%

Core FFO per share / unit — basic

$0.46

$0.45

2.2

%

$1.36

$1.35

0.7

%

Core FFO per share / unit — diluted

$0.46

$0.45

2.2

%

$1.36

$1.34

1.5

%

(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 73.5% of the total portfolio square footage as of September 30, 2019.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company acquired 22 buildings for $302.6 million with an Occupancy Rate of 100.0% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

THIRD QUARTER 2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY








Market

Date
Acquired

Square Feet

Buildings

Purchase
Price
($000s)

W.A. Lease
Term (Years)

Cash
Capitalization
Rate

Straight-Line
Capitalization
Rate

Kansas City, MO

7/10/2019

304,840

1

$13,450

5.1

Houston, TX

7/22/2019

199,903

1

11,287

7.5

Charleston/N Charleston, SC

7/22/2019

88,583

1

7,166

11.5

Tampa, FL

8/5/2019

78,560

1

8,168

7.0

Philadelphia, PA

8/6/2019

120,000

1

10,880

10.4

Milwaukee/Madison, WI

8/16/2019

224,940

3

13,981

4.6

Houston, TX

8/19/2019

45,000

1

6,190

8.6

West Michigan, MI

8/19/2019

210,120

1

10,407

4.0

Pittsburgh, PA

8/21/2019

410,389

1

31,219

3.2

Boston, MA

8/22/2019

80,100

1

14,253

10.5

Las Vegas, NV

8/27/2019

80,422

2

12,602

10.0

Nashville, TN

8/29/2019

348,880

1

20,267

12.0

Columbia, SC

8/30/2019

200,000

1

13,670

6.8

Pittsburgh, PA

9/6/2019

138,270

1

9,323

5.0

Omaha/Council Bluffs, NE-IA

9/11/2019

128,200

2

8,509

3.3

Pittsburgh, PA

9/16/2019

315,634

1

28,712

6.2

Memphis, TN

9/19/2019

1,135,453

1

50,941

4.9

Memphis, TN

9/26/2019

629,086

1

31,542

3.0

Total / weighted average

4,738,380

22

$302,567

5.7

6.8%

7.2%

The chart below details the 2019 acquisition activity and Pipeline through October 30, 2019:

2019 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL








Square Feet

Buildings

Purchase
Price ($000s)

W.A. Lease
Term (Years)

Cash
Capitalization
Rate

Straight-Line
Capitalization
Rate

Q1

2,363,623

10

$185,363

7.4

6.6%

7.0%

Q2

3,029,812

14

260,158

11.3

6.1%

6.9%

Q3

4,738,380

22

302,567

5.7

6.8%

7.2%

Total / weighted average

10,131,815

46

$748,088

7.8

6.5%

7.1%







As of October 30, 2019





Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions

1.8 million

7

$126,424









Pipeline

38.7 million

176

$2.7 billion


The chart below details the disposition activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

2019 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY





Square Feet

Buildings

Sale Price ($000s)

Q1

973,305

5

$17,939

Q2

1,125

Q3

132,365

1

6,250

Total

1,105,670

6

$25,314

Note: Sold two parcels of land in the second quarter of 2019 for $1.1 million.

Operating Portfolio Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended September 30, 2019:

THIRD QUARTER 2019 LEASING ACTIVITY











Lease Type

Square
Feet

W.A.
Lease
Term
(Years)

Cash
Base
Rent 
$/SF

SL Base
Rent
$/SF

Lease
Commissions 
$/SF

Tenant
Improvements
$/SF

Cash Rent
Change

SL Rent
Change

Retention

New leases

490,935

5.2

$4.43

$4.58

$1.39

$—

19.7%

24.7%

Renewal Leases

1,583,107

3.8

$3.87

$4.03

$0.43

$0.08

8.6%

14.8%

61.0%

Total / weighted average

2,074,042

4.2

$4.01

$4.16

$0.66

$0.06

10.5%

16.5%

Note: The table above represents leases commencing during the quarter.

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

2019 LEASING ACTIVITY











Lease Type

Square
Feet

W.A.
Lease
Term
(Years)

Cash
Base
Rent 
$/SF

SL Base
Rent
$/SF

Lease
Commissions 
$/SF

Tenant
Improvements
$/SF

Cash Rent
Change

SL Rent
Change

Retention

New leases

1,168,842

5.7

$3.99

$4.14

$1.34

$0.21

18.8%

28.2%

Renewal Leases

6,005,521

4.0

$4.00

$4.16

$0.43

$0.24

10.3%

18.9%

74.0%

Total / weighted average

7,174,363

4.3

$3.99

$4.16

$0.58

$0.24

11.4%

20.1%

Capital Market Activity

On September 24, 2019, the Company completed a public offering of 12,650,000 shares, inclusive of shares sold outright, shares sold on a forward basis, and underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The Company raised net proceeds of $361.8 million.

The chart below details the ATM program activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

2019 ATM ACTIVITY





Equity

Shares
Issued

Price per Share
(Weighted Avg)

Gross
Proceeds
($000s)

Net
Proceeds
($000s)

Q1

5,441,409

$27.60

$150,189

$148,887

Q2

705,794

$31.29

$22,082

$21,861

Q3

875,129

$30.39

$26,592

$26,326

Total / weighted average

7,022,332

$28.32

$198,863

$197,074

On July 12, 2019, the Company completed a new $200 million, five-and-a-half-year unsecured term loan. The new term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.00% and matures on January 12, 2025. The Company entered into four interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate on the new term loan, which will bear a fixed interest rate of 3.11% inclusive of these swaps.

On July 25, 2019, the Company drew the $175 million unsecured term loan E and used the proceeds to retire balances on the unsecured revolving credit facility.

As of September 30, 2019, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.7x.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the quarter's results.  The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers, (201) 689-8471.  A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671.  The passcode for the replay is 13695298.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com, or by clicking on the following link:

http://ir.stagindustrial.com/QuarterlyResults

Supplemental Schedule

The Company has provided a supplemental information package to provide additional disclosure and financial information on its website (www.stagindustrial.com) under the "Quarterly Results" tab in the Investor Relations section.

Additional information is also available on the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)





September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets


Rental Property:


Land

$

420,215

$

364,023

Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $367,088 and $316,930, respectively

2,788,766

2,285,663

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $241,323 and $246,502, respectively

413,955

342,015

Total rental property, net

3,622,936

2,991,701

Cash and cash equivalents

6,540

7,968

Restricted cash

2,733

14,574

Tenant accounts receivable

50,460

42,236

Prepaid expenses and other assets

46,707

36,902

Interest rate swaps

488

9,151

Operating lease right-of-use assets

15,425


Total assets

$

3,745,289

$

3,102,532

Liabilities and Equity


Liabilities:


Unsecured credit facility

$

78,000

$

100,500

Unsecured term loans, net

771,037

596,360

Unsecured notes, net

572,783

572,488

Mortgage notes, net

55,210

56,560

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

63,572

45,507

Interest rate swaps

24,812

4,011

Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits

21,131

22,153

Dividends and distributions payable

16,293

13,754

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $11,259 and $12,764, respectively

20,237

21,567

Operating lease liabilities

17,259


Total liabilities

1,640,334

1,432,900

Equity:


Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 and 15,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively,


Series C, 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

75,000

75,000

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, 132,958,388 and 112,165,786 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

1,330

1,122

Additional paid-in capital

2,687,118

2,118,179

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings

(690,324)

(584,979)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(24,030)

4,481

Total stockholders' equity

2,049,094

1,613,803

Noncontrolling interest

55,861

55,829

Total equity

2,104,955

1,669,632

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,745,289

$

3,102,532




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue






Rental income

$

102,294

$

88,677

$

294,271

$

256,670

Other income

127

269

498

1,033

  Total revenue

102,421

88,946

294,769

257,703

Expenses






Property

18,157

17,112

54,623

50,735

General and administrative

8,924

8,911

26,723

25,637

Depreciation and amortization

46,908

44,355

133,844

125,221

Loss on impairments

4,413



9,757

2,934

Other expenses

458

223

1,284

864

  Total expenses

78,860

70,601

226,231

205,391

Other income (expense)






Interest and other income

12

3

30

16

Interest expense

(14,053)

(12,698)

(39,080)

(35,602)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(13)



(13)

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

1,670

3,239

3,261

32,276

  Total other income (expense)

(12,371)

(9,469)

(35,789)

(3,323)

Net income

$

11,190

$

8,876

$

32,749

$

48,989

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock dividends

290

281

912

1,589

Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc.

$

10,900

$

8,595

$

31,837

$

47,400

Less: preferred stock dividends

1,289

1,289

3,867

6,315

Less: redemption of preferred stock







2,661

Less: amount allocated to participating securities

78

69

236

209

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

9,533

$

7,237

$

27,734

$

38,215

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic

127,272

105,783

122,460

101,095

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted

127,469

106,333

122,720

101,495

Net income per share — basic and diluted






Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic

$

0.07

$

0.07

$

0.23

$

0.38

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted

$

0.07

$

0.07

$

0.23

$

0.38








RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION






Net income

$

11,190

$

8,876

$

32,749

$

48,989

General and administrative

8,924

8,911

26,723

25,637

Transaction costs

94

94

247

170

Depreciation and amortization

46,908

44,355

133,844

125,221

Interest and other income

(12)

(3)

(30)

(16)

Interest expense

14,053

12,698

39,080

35,602

Loss on impairments

4,413



9,757

2,934

Loss on extinguishment of debt



13



13

Other expenses

364

129

1,037

694

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(1,670)

(3,239)

(3,261)

(32,276)

Net operating income

$

84,264

$

71,834

$

240,146

$

206,968








Net operating income

$

84,264

$

71,834

$

240,146

$

206,968

Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(3,029)

(2,739)

(8,440)

(8,173)

Straight-line termination income adjustments, net



(76)

(43)

(57)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,242

1,150

3,344

3,206

Cash net operating income

$

82,477

$

70,169

$

235,007

$

201,944








Cash net operating income

$

82,477






Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing

3,457






Run Rate Cash NOI

$

85,934














Same Store Portfolio NOI






Total NOI

$

84,264

$

71,834

$

240,146

$

206,968

Less: NOI non-same-store properties

(22,645)

(10,589)

(55,634)

(24,129)

Termination adjustments, net

16

299

175

258

Same Store NOI

$

61,635

$

61,544

$

184,687

$

183,097

Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net

(1,603)

(2,345)

(4,633)

(6,843)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,079

1,106

3,247

3,556

Same Store Cash NOI

$

61,111

$

60,305

$

183,301

$

179,810








EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION






Net income

$

11,190

$

8,876

$

32,749

$

48,989

Depreciation and amortization

46,908

44,355

133,844

125,221

Interest and other income

(12)

(3)

(30)

(16)

Interest expense

14,053

12,698

39,080

35,602

Loss on impairments

4,413



9,757

2,934

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(1,670)

(3,239)

(3,261)

(32,276)

EBITDAre

$

74,882

$

62,687

$

212,139

$

180,454








ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION






EBITDAre

$

74,882

$

62,687

$

212,139

$

180,454

Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(3,064)

(2,772)

(8,543)

(8,240)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,242

1,150

3,344

3,206

Non-cash compensation expense

2,556

2,236

7,371

6,671

Termination income



(212)

(43)

(470)

Transaction costs

94

94

247

170

Loss on extinguishment of debt



13



13

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

75,710

$

63,196

$

214,515

$

181,804








Adjusted EBITDAre

$

75,710






Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing

3,457






Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre

$

79,167














RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION






Net income

$

11,190

$

8,876

$

32,749

$

48,989

Rental property depreciation and amortization

46,834

44,281

133,622

124,999

Loss on impairments

4,413



9,757

2,934

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(1,670)

(3,239)

(3,261)

(32,276)

Funds from operations

$

60,767

$

49,918

$

172,867

$

144,646

Preferred stock dividends

(1,289)

(1,289)

(3,867)

(6,315)

Redemption of preferred stock







(2,661)

Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units

(218)

(172)

(697)

(587)

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

$

59,260

$

48,457

$

168,303

$

135,083








Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

$

59,260

$

48,457

$

168,303

$

135,083

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,242

1,150

3,344

3,206

Transaction costs

94

94

247

170

Loss on extinguishment of debt



13



13

Redemption of preferred stock







2,661

Core funds from operations

$

60,596

$

49,714

$

171,894

$

141,133