STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"STAG's strong performance through the third quarter reflects the stability of our portfolio and the continued health of our markets," said Bill Crooker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "With disciplined execution and improving leasing momentum, we expect to deliver another year of meaningful growth and long-term value creation."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Reported $0.26 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.23 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2024. Reported $48.6 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $41.8 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Achieved $0.65 of Core FFO per diluted share for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.60.

Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $145.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 3.9% compared to the third quarter of 2024 of $140.2 million.

Acquired two buildings in the third quarter of 2025, consisting of 1.0 million square feet, for $101.5 million, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 6.6%.

Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 95.8% on the total portfolio and 96.8% on the Operating Portfolio as of September 30, 2025.

Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 2.2 million square feet for the third quarter of 2025, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 27.2% and 40.6%, respectively.

Experienced 63.4% Retention for 2.5 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.

Refinanced $300 million term loan G, which was scheduled to mature in February 2026 and now matures March 15, 2030.

Signed a full building lease totaling 243,642 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at the Company's development project at 1809 East Poinsett Street in Greer, South Carolina.

Subsequent to quarter end, signed a lease totaling 90,896 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at the Company's development project at 575 Maddox-Simpson Parkway in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the quarter's results and provide information about acquisitions, operations, capital markets and corporate activities. Details of the call can be found at the end of this release.

Key Financial Measures THIRD QUARTER 2025 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, Metrics

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

(in $000s, except per share data)

























Net income attributable to common stockholders

$48,594

$41,811

16.2 %

$189,911

$138,128

37.5 %

Net income per common share — basic

$0.26

$0.23

13.0 %

$1.02

$0.76

34.2 %

Net income per common share — diluted

$0.26

$0.23

13.0 %

$1.02

$0.76

34.2 %

Cash NOI

$162,252

$148,415

9.3 %

$481,137

$442,319

8.8 %

Same Store Cash NOI (1)

$145,694

$140,158

3.9 %

$433,440

$418,923

3.5 %

Adjusted EBITDAre

$152,537

$138,741

9.9 %

$450,967

$412,134

9.4 %

Core FFO

$124,707

$110,765

12.6 %

$360,468

$332,951

8.3 %

Core FFO per share / unit — basic

$0.66

$0.60

10.0 %

$1.89

$1.79

5.6 %

Core FFO per share / unit — diluted

$0.65

$0.60

8.3 %

$1.89

$1.79

5.6 %

Cash Available for Distribution

$101,007

$87,965

14.8 %

$306,322

$281,217

8.9 %







(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 90.2% of the total portfolio square footage as of September 30, 2025.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company acquired two buildings for $101.5 million with an Occupancy Rate of 100.0% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

THIRD QUARTER 2025 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY Market Date

Acquired Square Feet Buildings Purchase

Price ($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate Houston, TX 9/15/2025 462,250 1 $47,485 6.4



Dayton, OH 9/23/2025 524,160 1 54,043 6.9



Total / weighted average

986,410 2 $101,528 6.7 6.6 % 7.2 %

In the third quarter, the Company acquired one vacant land parcel for $2.9 million.

The chart below details the 2025 acquisition activity and pipeline through October 28, 2025:

2025 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL

Square Feet Buildings Purchase Price

($000s) W.A. Lease

Term (Years) Cash

Capitalization

Rate Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate













Q1 393,564 3 $43,285 3.2 6.8 % 7.0 % Q2 183,200 1 18,399 5.0 7.1 % 7.1 % Q3 986,410 2 101,528 6.7 6.6 % 7.2 % Total / weighted average 1,563,174 6 $163,212 5.6 6.7 % 7.1 %













As of October 28, 2025











Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions 408,198 1 $49.2 million



















Pipeline 29.4 million 169 $3.6 billion







Year to date, the Company acquired two vacant land parcels for $8.4 million.

The chart below details the disposition activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

2025 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY



Square Feet Buildings Sale Price ($000s) Q1 337,391 1 $67,000 Q2 151,200 1 9,100 Q3 100,000 1 6,100 Total 588,591 3 $82,200

Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended September 30, 2025:

THIRD QUARTER 2025 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square

Feet Lease

Count W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash Base

Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New Leases 596,845 6 5.8 $6.98 $7.43 $2.61 $1.10 35.0 % 49.5 %



Renewal Leases 1,557,344 16 4.6 $6.35 $6.74 $1.39 $0.17 24.2 % 37.1 % 63.4 %

Total / weighted average 2,154,189 22 4.9 $6.53 $6.93 $1.73 $0.43 27.2 % 40.6 %





In the third quarter of 2025, the Company signed a full building lease totaling 243,642 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at the Company's development project at 1809 East Poinsett Street in Greer, South Carolina.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company signed a lease totaling 90,896 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at the Company's development project at 575 Maddox-Simpson Parkway in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the nine months ended September 30, 2025:

2025 YEAR TO DATE OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY Lease Type Square

Feet Lease

Count W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years) Cash Base

Rent $/SF SL Base

Rent $/SF Lease Commissions $/SF Tenant

Improvements

$/SF Cash Rent

Change SL Rent

Change Retention

New Leases 2,480,512 21 5.3 $6.25 $6.52 $2.09 $0.65 35.0 % 48.9 %



Renewal Leases 8,852,590 69 4.9 $6.08 $6.47 $1.32 $0.27 24.0 % 39.5 % 77.5 %

Total / weighted average 11,333,102 90 5.0 $6.12 $6.48 $1.49 $0.35 26.3 % 41.4 %





Additionally, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, leases commenced totaling 284,357 and 2.0 million square feet, respectively, related to Value Add assets and first generation leasing. These are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.

As of October 28, 2025, addressed 98.7% of expected 2025 new and renewal leasing, consisting of 14.0 million square feet, achieving Cash Rent Change of 23.9%.

As of October 28, 2025, addressed 52.0% of expected 2026 new and renewal leasing, consisting of 9.5 million square feet, achieving Cash Rent Change of 21.8%.

Year to date, the Company signed seven leases totaling 1.6 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space across the Company's development projects.

Capital Markets Activity

On September 15, 2025, the Company refinanced $300 million term loan G, which was scheduled to mature in February 2026. The term loan now matures March 15, 2030, with one one-year extension option, subject to certain conditions. The term loan bears an aggregate fixed interest rate, inclusive of interest rate swaps, of 1.70% until February 5, 2026 and will bear an aggregate fixed interest rate, inclusive of interest rate swaps, of 3.94% from February 5, 2026 through March 15, 2030.

As of September 30, 2025, Net Debt to Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.1x and Liquidity was $904.1 million.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the quarter's results. The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers, (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13756207.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com, or by clicking on the following link:

http://ir.stagindustrial.com/QuarterlyResults

Supplemental Schedule

The Company has provided a supplemental information package with additional disclosure and financial information on its website (www.stagindustrial.com) under the "Quarterly Results" tab in the Investor Relations section.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Rental Property:





Land $ 793,164

$ 771,794 Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,221,545 and

$1,085,866, respectively 5,396,280

5,295,120 Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $426,813 and $386,627,

respectively 381,714

428,865 Total rental property, net 6,571,158

6,495,779 Cash and cash equivalents 17,319

36,284 Restricted cash 1,110

1,109 Tenant accounts receivable 144,996

136,357 Prepaid expenses and other assets 109,705

96,189 Interest rate swaps 16,945

36,466 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,756

31,151 Assets held for sale, net 6,091

— Total assets $ 6,897,080

$ 6,833,335 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Unsecured credit facility $ 110,000

$ 409,000 Unsecured term loans, net 1,021,045

1,021,848 Unsecured notes, net 1,966,606

1,594,092 Mortgage note, net 4,035

4,195 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 154,515

126,811 Interest rate swaps 1,271

— Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits 55,065

56,173 Dividends and distributions payable 23,669

23,469 Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $35,569 and $31,368,

respectively 26,879

33,335 Operating lease liabilities 34,039

35,304 Total liabilities $ 3,397,124

$ 3,304,227 Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at September 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at September 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024, 186,744,593 and 186,517,523 shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,867

1,865 Additional paid-in capital 4,456,453

4,449,964 Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (1,048,331)

(1,029,757) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,236

35,579 Total stockholders' equity 3,425,225

3,457,651 Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership 71,078

69,932 Noncontrolling interest in joint ventures 3,653

1,525 Total equity $ 3,499,956

$ 3,529,108 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,897,080

$ 6,833,335









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue













Rental income $ 209,995

$ 190,286

$ 622,795

$ 564,155 Other income 1,126

453

1,493

3,904 Total revenue 211,121

190,739

624,288

568,059 Expenses













Property 42,168

38,015

126,249

114,564 General and administrative 12,173

11,978

38,380

36,758 Depreciation and amortization 75,963

72,506

224,336

219,213 Loss on impairment —

—

888

4,967 Other expenses 563

545

1,077

1,703 Total expenses 130,867

123,044

390,930

377,205 Other income (expense)













Interest and other income 372

14

380

39 Interest expense (31,670)

(28,705)

(97,817)

(81,498) Debt extinguishment and modification expenses (1,503)

(36)

(1,503)

(703) Gain on involuntary conversion —

3,568

1,855

9,285 Gain on the sales of rental property, net 2,196

195

57,801

23,281 Total other income (expense) (30,605)

(24,964)

(39,284)

(49,596) Net income $ 49,649

$ 42,731

$ 194,074

$ 141,258 Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership 1,013

875

4,035

2,992 Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc. $ 48,636

$ 41,856

$ 190,039

$ 138,266 Less: amount allocated to participating securities 42

45

128

138 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 48,594

$ 41,811

$ 189,911

$ 138,128















Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 186,593

182,027

186,533

181,899 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 186,840

182,297

186,837

182,173















Net income per share — basic and diluted













Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic $ 0.26

$ 0.23

$ 1.02

$ 0.76 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted $ 0.26

$ 0.23

$ 1.02

$ 0.76

















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 49,649

$ 42,731

$ 194,074

$ 141,258 General and administrative 12,173

11,978

38,380

36,758 Depreciation and amortization 75,963

72,506

224,336

219,213 Interest and other income (372)

(14)

(380)

(39) Interest expense 31,670

28,705

97,817

81,498 Loss on impairment —

—

888

4,967 Gain on involuntary conversion —

(3,568)

(1,855)

(9,285) Debt extinguishment and modification expenses 1,503

36

1,503

703 Other expenses 563

545

1,077

1,703 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (2,196)

(195)

(57,801)

(23,281) Net operating income $ 168,953

$ 152,724

$ 498,039

$ 453,495















Net operating income $ 168,953

$ 152,724

$ 498,039

$ 453,495 Rental property straight-line rent adjustments, net (6,034)

(3,779)

(15,008)

(11,178) Amortization of above and below market leases, net (667)

(530)

(1,894)

2 Cash net operating income $ 162,252

$ 148,415

$ 481,137

$ 442,319















Cash net operating income $ 162,252











Cash NOI from acquisitions' and disposition timing 1,376











Cash termination, solar and other income (2,601)











Run Rate Cash NOI $ 161,027



























Same Store Portfolio NOI













Total NOI $ 168,953

$ 152,724

$ 498,039

$ 453,495 Less: NOI non-same-store properties (18,157)

(8,712)

(50,396)

(20,839) Termination, solar and other adjustments, net (1,128)

(876)

(2,845)

(4,495) Same Store NOI $ 149,668

$ 143,136

$ 444,798

$ 428,161 Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net (3,858)

(2,831)

(11,092)

(8,678) Plus: amortization of above and below market leases, net (116)

(147)

(266)

(560) Same Store Cash NOI $ 145,694

$ 140,158

$ 433,440

$ 418,923















EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 49,649

$ 42,731

$ 194,074

$ 141,258 Depreciation and amortization 75,963

72,506

224,336

219,213 Interest and other income (372)

(14)

(380)

(39) Interest expense 31,670

28,705

97,817

81,498 Loss on impairment —

—

888

4,967 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (2,196)

(195)

(57,801)

(23,281) EBITDAre $ 154,714

$ 143,733

$ 458,934

$ 423,616















ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION













EBITDAre $ 154,714

$ 143,733

$ 458,934

$ 423,616 Straight-line rent adjustments, net (6,119)

(3,853)

(15,244)

(11,384) Amortization of above and below market leases, net (667)

(530)

(1,894)

2 Non-cash compensation expense 3,136

2,952

9,566

8,813 Non-recurring other items (30)

(29)

(43)

(331) Gain on involuntary conversion —

(3,568)

(1,855)

(9,285) Debt extinguishment and modification expenses 1,503

36

1,503

703 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 152,537

$ 138,741

$ 450,967

$ 412,134

















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION













Net income $ 49,649

$ 42,731

$ 194,074

$ 141,258 Rental property depreciation and amortization 75,876

72,421

224,076

219,002 Loss on impairment —

—

888

4,967 Gain on the sales of rental property, net (2,196)

(195)

(57,801)

(23,281) Funds from operations $ 123,329

$ 114,957

$ 361,237

$ 341,946 Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units (125)

(130)

(417)

(415) Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit

holders $ 123,204

$ 114,827

$ 360,820

$ 341,531















Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit

holders $ 123,204

$ 114,827

$ 360,820

$ 341,531 Debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other 1,503

(494)

1,503

705 Gain on involuntary conversion —

(3,568)

(1,855)

(9,285) Core funds from operations $ 124,707

$ 110,765

$ 360,468

$ 332,951















Weighted average common shares and units













Weighted average common shares outstanding 186,593

182,027

186,533

181,899 Weighted average units outstanding 3,679

3,588

3,697

3,685 Weighted average common shares and units - basic 190,272

185,615

190,230

185,584 Dilutive shares 247

270

304

274 Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive shares -

diluted 190,519

185,885

190,534

185,858 Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic $ 0.66

$ 0.60

$ 1.89

$ 1.79 Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted $ 0.65

$ 0.60

$ 1.89

$ 1.79















CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION













Core funds from operations $ 124,707

$ 110,765

$ 360,468

$ 332,951 Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units 125

130

417

415 Non-rental property depreciation and amortization 87

85

260

211 Straight-line rent adjustments, net (6,119)

(3,853)

(15,244)

(11,384) Capital expenditures (11,406)

(12,203)

(27,381)

(28,376) Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants (1,578)

(2,231)

(2,372)

(4,799) Lease commissions and tenant improvements (9,351)

(8,845)

(23,436)

(19,815) Non-cash portion of interest expense 1,406

1,165

4,044

3,201 Non-cash compensation expense 3,136

2,952

9,566

8,813 Cash available for distribution $ 101,007

$ 87,965

$ 306,322

$ 281,217

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as capital expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.

Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, capital expenditures, leasing commissions and tenant improvements, and severance costs.

Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre, and Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, and other non-recurring items.

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We define Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre excluding allowable one-time items multiplied by four plus allowable one-time items.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, rental property depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs. FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CBRE-EA based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CBRE-EA defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net Debt: We define Net Debt as the outstanding principal balance of the Company's total debt, less cash and cash equivalents.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less rental property straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all buildings that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office buildings, buildings contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and buildings classified as held for sale.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.

Repositioning: We define Repositioning as significant capital improvements made to improve the functionality of a building without causing material disruption to the tenant or Occupancy Rate. Buildings undergoing Repositioning remain in the Operating Portfolio.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. The results for Same Store properties exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Same Store properties exclude Operating Portfolio properties with expansions placed into service or transferred from the Value Add Portfolio to the Operating Portfolio after January 1, 2024.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date;

if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which is utilzing the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease and does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date

will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;

out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;

development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years, assuming that tenants exercise no renewal options, purchase options, or early termination rights, as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe STAG's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should", "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond STAG's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in STAG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that STAG's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, STAG disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in STAG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.