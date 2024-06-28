STAG INDUSTRIAL APPOINTS VICKI LUNDY WILBON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BOSTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) announced today the appointment of Vicki Lundy Wilbon to its Board of Directors effective as of July 1, 2024.

Since 1995, Ms. Wilbon has worked at The Integral Group LLC, a real estate firm focused on master planned, mixed-use, transit-oriented, multi-family, and senior housing development to revitalize urban areas. She has served as Executive Vice President since 2016 and a Principal of Integral since 2003. In these roles, Ms. Wilbon helps develop corporate policy and manage the achievement of strategic goals. Since 2021, she has also served as President of Real Estate Development and Management, managing Integral's community development, conventionally financed development and property management activities. Before joining Integral, Ms. Wilbon held various real estate construction and development positions at different companies. Ms. Wilbon serves on the Saint Joseph Health System (Atlanta) Board of Directors, the Georgia State University Honors College Board of Advisors, and the Board of Directors of the Reinvestment Fund. Ms. Wilbon holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University.

"We're excited to welcome Vicki Lundy Wilbon to our Board," said Larry T. Guillemette, the Company's independent Chairman of the Board. "She is a highly experienced real estate professional, and we will benefit from her fresh perspective, operational insight, and skills."

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio consists of 570 buildings in 41 states with approximately 113.0 million rentable square feet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

