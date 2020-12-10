STAG Industrial Charitable Action Fund Supports Six Charities

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) today announced that its Charitable Action Fund (the "Fund") made grants to the following four organizations that have historically been supported by the Company:

Heading Home,

The Home for Little Wanderers,

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and

Room to Grow.

In addition, the Fund made grants to two organizations new to the Company's philanthropy:

New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund, and

the Policing Project.

These grants are a part of multi-year commitments to each of these non-profit organizations.

"These six organizations support the Fund's mission to improve our communities and the lives of our fellow citizens," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are proud to provide this continuing support to groups working to make a difference through improved health, opportunity and equality for all."

About STAG Industrial Charitable Action Fund

The Fund was established in November to support the Company's social responsibility endeavors, including promoting equality and inspiring children and young adults, particularly those at risk, to realize their potential and benefit future generations. The donor advised fund is administered by the Boston Foundation, which is a non-profit organization qualified under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company's executive officers oversee the Fund, in conjunction with the Company's Charitable Action Committee, which is composed of a variety of employees with differing seniorities and responsibilities.

For inquiries about the Fund, please contact [email protected].

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio consists of 462 buildings in 38 states with approximately 92.3 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

