STAG Industrial Establishes Charitable Action Fund

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG) today announced the establishment of the STAG Industrial Charitable Action Fund (the "Fund") in cooperation with the Boston Foundation. The Fund will support the Company's social responsibility endeavors, including promoting equality and inspiring children and young adults, particularly those at risk, to realize their potential and benefit future generations.

"Consistent with our commitment to improve our community by supporting causes and organizations we believe in, we created the STAG Industrial Charitable Action Fund," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The Fund will be the predominant channel for our monetary charitable giving and will augment our ongoing company-wide volunteerism."

The Fund is a donor advised fund sponsored by the Boston Foundation, which is a non-profit organization qualified under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company's executive officers will oversee the Fund, in conjunction with the Company's Charitable Action Committee, which is composed of a variety of employees with differing seniorities and responsibilities.

"At a time when so many people around the region and world are facing difficult challenges from the twin pandemics of COVID and injustice, we are pleased to welcome STAG Industrial as a philanthropic partner," said Paul S. Grogan, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation. "I am heartened to work with STAG and other companies who are setting a leading example, providing critical resources and support to their local communities, and partnering in philanthropy to take on some of our biggest global challenges."

For inquiries about the Fund, please contact [email protected].

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio consists of 462 buildings in 38 states with approximately 92.3 million rentable square feet.

About the Boston Foundation

As Greater Boston's community foundation, the Boston Foundation devotes its resources to building and sustaining a vital, prosperous city and region, where justice and opportunity are extended to everyone. They fulfill this mission in three principal ways: making grants to nonprofit organizations and designing special funding initiatives to address the community's critical challenges; working in partnership with donors and other funders to achieve high-impact philanthropy; and serving as a civic hub and center of information, where ideas are shared, levers for change identified, and common agendas for the future are developed.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

