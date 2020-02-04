STAG Industrial Expands Market Presence In Dallas

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) announced today the addition of Grant Matthews to its acquisitions team as of January 21, 2020. Mr. Matthews will be based in Dallas, Texas with regional responsibility for the Southwest as the Company continues to expand the breadth of its market presence.

Previously, Mr. Matthews was a member of the capital markets team focused on investment advisory at Jones Lange LaSalle ("JLL"), focusing his efforts on acquisition, disposition, and joint venture equity origination related to industrial real estate assets and portfolios on behalf of primarily institutional clients. He was responsible for deal sourcing, analysis, underwriting, research, and due diligence of industrial transactions for JLL in the South-Central region of the U.S. Prior to his time at JLL, he worked for Younger Partners in Dallas, Texas, where he provided acquisition and disposition services of office and industrial assets for both private and institutional clients.

Mr. Matthews holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence, a Master of Business Administration degree, and Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from Texas Tech University.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Grant Matthews to our acquisitions team. The addition of Grant is a direct result of growth in the operating platform and will allow STAG to more efficiently and effectively expand and manage its national portfolio of industrial real estate," said Benjamin S. Butcher, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio consists of 430 buildings in 37 states with approximately 86.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.stagindustrial.com

