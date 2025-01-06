Stage Front Tickets Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Rob McFeaters as CIO and SVP of Technology & Product

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage Front Tickets, a leading provider of technology platforms that empower ticket brokers of all sizes, today announced the appointment of Rob McFeaters as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Senior Vice President of Technology & Product. In this newly created role, McFeaters will be responsible for spearheading the company's technology strategy, driving product innovation, and leading digital transformation initiatives to fuel growth and operational excellence.

Rob McFeaters, Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Senior Vice President of Technology & Product at Stage Front.

McFeaters brings over 20 years of experience in the business services and outsourcing sector to Stage Front Tickets. He joins the company from Element Fleet Management, where he most recently served as VP of IT. In this role, he played a pivotal role in leading successful multi-year business transformations, developing and implementing mobile and web products that enhanced safety and productivity, and overseeing the technical integration and separation of multiple companies. Throughout his career, McFeaters has garnered extensive global experience in business services and artificial intelligence (AI).

"Rob McFeaters' proven track record in business and IT transformation, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), cybersecurity, AI, and software development innovation makes him an ideal addition to our leadership team at Stage Front Tickets," said Karl Roes, CEO of Stage Front Tickets. "We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our commitment to innovation and creating new value for our customers."

"I am thrilled to be joining Stage Front Tickets and collaborating with a talented team to drive technology innovation using AI and data to empower our customers with even greater capabilities," said McFeaters. "Stage Front Tickets' reputation for pioneering technology innovation in ticket consignment and delivering the industry's most exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with my passion for customer-centricity and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to "Enhance the client experience and drive business outcomes."

The appointment of McFeaters underscores Stage Front Tickets' continued commitment to growth and innovation in the event ticketing space through strategic leadership additions and investments in cutting-edge technology.

About Stage Front Tickets

Stage Front is a leading technology platform designed to empower ticket brokers of all sizes. By providing advanced features such as inventory management, dynamic pricing, sales optimization, and detailed analytics, Stage Front equips its customers with the tools they need to enhance efficiency, maximize profitability, and stay ahead of the curve.

