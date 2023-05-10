Stage Lighting Global Market Outlook and Forecast to 2028: Expansion of Music Industry & Demand for Live Performances Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stage Lighting Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stage lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% from 2022 to 2028



Market Trends and Opportunities

Night Clubs, Bars, And Resto Bars Gaining Traction In APAC



The ever-changing trend in people's lifestyles and behavior has contributed to the growing popularity of bars and pubs in the APAC countries. Consumer lifestyle is changing with the rising IT and BPO sectors in India and other APAC countries. Such factors have resulted in rising disposable income, which the younger generation is ready to spend on leisure and entertainment and visit pubs, nightclubs, resto-bars very often. The economic impact of the nightclub industry extends far to the stage lighting market.



Increased Demand For Technically Advanced Products



The stage lighting market is driven by technologically reformed products and has witnessed a range of new features penetrating its value chain. A vast range of products is making a difference across the industry due to continuous innovation and quality improvements. Technology has been an integral part of this market, from traditional lamps to modern-day smart wireless light controllers.



Industry Restraints

Volatility In Raw Material Prices



Raw materials constitute the single largest cost component in the stage lighting fixtures and control solutions market, comprising approximately 40% to 60% of the overall cost of production. Prices of major raw materials used to manufacture stage lighting fixtures and control solutions, such as steel, aluminum, plastic, and rubber, have increased significantly over the last few years. The volatility of raw material prices also seriously threatens vendor profit margins in the stage lighting market.

Other operating expenses, such as labor wages, are also rising. Rising raw materials cost further surged manufacturing costs by another band of 5% to 7%, narrowing profit margins. Adding to all these costs, Chinese manufacturers add more worries to the company's top line as they bring up low-cost products. These factors burden vendors that strive to produce efficient stage lighting solutions at affordable costs to cope with increasing market competition.

Vendor Landscape

The global stage lighting market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in LED fixtures.

The present scenario forces vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. The leading vendors in the industry are Philips Lighting, OSRAM, and HARMAN International (Samsung). The competition among these key players is intense.



Key Company Profiles

HARMAN International (Samsung)

OSRAM

Signify Holding (Philips)

Other Prominent Vendors

Absen America

Altman Lighting

ANTARI LIGHTING & EFFECTS

Apollo Design Technology

Ayrton

Blizzard Lighting

Chauvet Professional

Chroma-Q

City Theatrical

Core Lighting

Dexel

Eaton Electrical Systems

Elektralite

Elation Professional

ENTTEC

Epsilon Professional Lighting

ETC

German Light Products

Golden Sea Professional Equipment

Kumho Electric

Leprecon

Litetronics International

Lycian Stage Lighting

MA Lighting Technology

Mighty Bright

MLS

Nicolaudie

Pathway Connectivity

PROEL

Red Lighting

Rosco

SGM Light A/S

Studio Due

Techni-Lux

Teclumen

Ultra-Tech Lighting

Ushio Lighting

Zumtobel Group

Robert Juliat

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the stage lighting market?

2. What is the growth rate of the stage lighting market?

3. Who are the key players in the global stage lighting market?

4. What are the key driving factors in the stage lighting market?

5. Which region dominates the global stage lighting market?



