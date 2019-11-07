StageBio and Alizée Pathology Merge

MT. JACKSON, Va. and THURMONT, Md., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StageBio has merged with Alizée Pathology to form the leading provider of specialized histology, pathology, biomarker development, and archiving services for the biopharmaceutical, medical device and contract research industries. StageBio was recently created by the mergers of Histo-Scientific Research Laboratories (HSRL), Vet Path Services (VPS) and Tox Path Specialists (TPS), and now includes Alizée Pathology. StageBio is a portfolio company of Ampersand Capital Partners.

"Dr. Serge Rousselle, Dr. Joan Wicks and the Alizée staff bring unique histopathology capabilities to StageBio. These services enable us to offer the industry an even broader range of highly specialized histopathology and imaging services," said Mr. Thomas Galati, StageBio CEO. "We have successfully merged HSRL, VPS and TPS, and are excited to add Alizée's expertise to our growing list of offerings."

Dr. Serge Rousselle, Co-Founder of Alizée Pathology, commented, "StageBio and Alizée have been working closely for years, and this union is a natural evolution of that relationship. The broad client base and services at StageBio, combined with the specialty expertise at Alizée, are a winning combination for our clients." The merger adds laboratory space in Thurmont and Cumberland MD, as well as staff with experience in specialty medical devices and biomarkers/biologics that will complement the StageBio team based in Virginia, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Maryland. The combined company now employs 28 board-certified (ACVP) Veterinary Pathologists with a total employee base of over 150.

About StageBio

StageBio is the leading provider of GLP-compliant research and preclinical histology, pathology and specimen archiving services for the biopharmaceutical, medical device and contract research industries. We provide our customers with a fully integrated breadth of histopathology services, including tissue analysis, efficacy determination for new compounds and devices, toxicological evaluation of products subject to FDA approval, detailed pathology reporting for GLP studies, medical device pathology and immunohistochemistry. We operate numerous state-of-the-art sites in Virginia, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Maryland, with substantial continued investment in our facility and technology infrastructures to meet the growing demand for high-quality histopathology services. We are ideally positioned to deliver on our unified commitment to quality, scientific integrity and customer service excellence. Additional information about StageBio is available at www.stagebio.com.

About Alizée Pathology

Founded in 2010, Alizée Pathology is one of the leading preclinical medical device laboratories in North America. Founded and led by Drs. Serge Rousselle and Joan Wicks, Alizée provides GLP-compliant services in support of the development of novel devices and therapeutics. Alizée's team is comprised of ACVP boarded Pathologists, PhDs, MDs and highly trained scientists who are focused on delivering clear, reproducible, and contextual results. Alizée services the following areas of preclinical medicine and science: bone repair, interventional medicine, oncology, inflammatory diseases, immunotherapy, regenerative medicine, surgical tools, pharmaceuticals and tissue phenotyping. Included among its staff are 4 board-certified (ACVP) Veterinary Pathologists, more than 20 highly trained histology technicians and scientists and a dedicated Quality Assurance (QA) unit. The entire team is committed to the highest quality work and excellent customer service. Additional information about Alizée is available at www.alizeepathology.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of its core healthcare sectors, including Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

