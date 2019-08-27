Stagnant Corporate Systems, Cybersecurity Continue to Plague Payments Professionals, TD Bank Survey Finds

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber fraud and technological solutions are top of mind for finance and treasury professionals, according to a survey conducted by TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® at the 2019 NACHA PAYMENTS conference.

Despite craving innovation, 42% of respondents cited organizations' struggles to improve legacy systems as the greatest challenge facing payments professionals today. Last year, 36% of survey respondents expressed that their companies need to update legacy infrastructure. This growing frustration demonstrates slow and minimal efforts to improve payments and processing systems over the last 12 months.

Treasury professionals named cybersecurity as their second greatest challenge this year, coming in at 30%, which is in line with 2018, when 32% reported this as a top obstacle. Few respondents expressed concerns about other challenges such as cross-border transactions (11%), potential for fintech regulations (7%) and data regulations like GDPR or PSD2 (6%).

Payments automate while industry stagnates

Casualties in the delay to improve antiquated internal technology are accounts payable (A/P) automation and Straight Thru Processing (STP) of payments. As a result:

26% of survey respondents do not yet have any payments automation or STP

28% of respondents whose organizations currently use both automated and manual processes say it will take more than two years to achieve full automation/STP

23% of finance professionals state their company has achieved full automation and STP

"Payment capabilities currently are changing at a rate that organizations cannot yet accommodate, so lagging adoption of fully automated processes within corporates is an expected outcome," said Rick Burke, Head of Corporate Products and Services at TD Bank. "Although the need to adopt new payment methods is a global pressure from an efficiency and security standpoint, faster and automated options do not yet have a foothold within many U.S. organizations."

Cybersecurity an unwavering threat

TD Bank's NACHA PAYMENTS Survey shows that concerns about cybersecurity remains consistent: In 2018, 84% of payments professionals noted in TD's survey that they anticipated payments fraud and cybersecurity to become a bigger threat in the next one to two years. This year, 85% expressed that same sentiment.

TD Bank's studies show there is consistent fear across the payments industry of cyber fraud becoming a greater hazard or lacking containment but there is growing interest from companies to take control of and share responsibility for security internally and externally. A majority (88%) of respondents believe their organization should employ in-house security techniques, while 12% prefer to outsource prevention to an expert. Desired in-house cybersecurity measures include:

Deploying improved security technology to protect internal networks (53%)

Providing training to employees who deal with finances and sensitive information (23%)

Testing employee understanding of cyber fraud and social engineering using fake spear-phishing emails (12%)

Slow and steady race for real-time payments

Payments professionals in the U.S. note they still have not fully identified a use-case for and implemented real-time payments, according to survey results. More than half (56%) of participants said it will take at least one year, if not more, to implement real-time payments within their company. Only 22% stated that they will participate in real-time payments within the next year.

"The U.S. has been behind several other countries in implementing faster and real-time payments but is gaining momentum," said Burke. "Dialogue about payments is increasing among banks, lawmakers, policymakers and practitioners, and this is likely to drive faster change. It will be interesting to see how faster payments evolve over the next few years, especially with the Federal Reserve's announcement that they will develop a new real-time service called FedNow."

Methodology

TD Bank surveyed finance and treasury professionals onsite at the 2019 NACHA PAYMENTS Conference held in Orlando, Florida, on May 6-7, 2019. A total of 498 payments industry professionals participated in the survey.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us . Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US .

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us .

SOURCE TD Bank

Related Links

http://www.TDBank.com

