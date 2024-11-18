Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Earns Regenerative Organic Certified® Status

First Estate in the Stags Leap District AVA, Among 4 Wineries in Napa Valley to Achieve this Milestone

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stag's Leap Wine Cellars has become the first estate in Napa Valley's Stags Leap District to be Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™), which represents the highest standard for organic agriculture in the world.

The legendary winery put Napa Valley on the world wine map with its achievement at the 1976 Judgment of Paris. Now its two historic estate vineyards – Stag's Leap Vineyard (S.L.V.) and FAY Vineyard – are recognized by the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA), the organization that oversees the certification, after a rigorous three-year process.

ROC™ has stringent requirements for soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. Using the USDA Certified Organic standard as a baseline, it adds important criteria and benchmarks that incorporate the three major pillars of regenerative organic agriculture into one certification.

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars' ROC™ certification efforts were led by Guillermo Perez, the winery's Vineyard Manager, shortly after he joined the team in 2020. He initiated the tremendous step to become Regenerative Organic Certified® out of a deep belief in this ethical approach to farming and viticulture.

"Our dedication to ROC™ honors our legacy and passion for the place and our people that has existed since our founding," shares Perez. "Regenerating the soil, increasing biodiversity, improving vine health, supporting and protecting our team, and planning for the future of farms and farmers are core to our beliefs at Stag's Leap Wine Cellars."

Initiatives undertaken as part of the certification process include soil renewal and carbon sequestration, landscape regeneration, water conservation, material and energy conservation, farmer and worker fairness, and biodiversity.

Perez commented, "the vineyard is more energetic than ever before. When you walk through it, you feel the energy of life and the biodiversity."

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars' winemaker Marcus Notaro adds, "We grow wine in a very special place and have deep sense of pride in where we are rooted. It's imperative that we protect it so we can continue making great wines for decades to come. We're just at the beginning of this ROC™ journey, and I can't wait to see and taste what the future holds for the wines coming from our iconic vineyards."

ROC™ is the latest milestone in Stag's Leap Wine Cellars commitment to sustainability. It has been a Napa Green Certified winery since 2017, and also holds the following certifications: California Certified Organic Farming (CCOF), and Fish-Friendly Farming (FFF). Stag's Leap Wine Cellars was also certified by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA) in 2022 and 2023.

Thanks to a rigorous audit process and deep dedication to the standards, wine lovers can enjoy Stag's Leap Wine Cellars' estate wines knowing that they are produced with a great respect for nature and a commitment to the future.

For any questions about this milestone and/or Stag's Leap Wine Cellars' specific practices please contact Teuwen, An Evins Communications Company:

Beth Cotenoff | [email protected]

MelRose Buckler I [email protected]

About Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

Founded in 1970 by the Winiarski Family with the purchase of the Stag's Leap Vineyard (S.L.V.), Stag's Leap Wine Cellars brought international recognition to Napa Valley winemaking when its 1973 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon won the 1976 Paris Tasting, also known as the "Judgment of Paris." Today, the winery is committed to both preserving and celebrating its legacy while rising to new heights, under the ownership of the renowned Tuscan fine wine producer: the Antinori family. Stag's Leap Wine Cellars is dedicated to creating wines that reflect the unique terroir of its vineyards while preserving the land for future generations. https://www.stagsleapwinecellars.com/

About Regenerative Organic Alliance

Regenerative Organic Certified® is overseen by the 501(c)3 nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance. Regenerative Organic Certified® is a revolutionary umbrella certification for food, fiber, and wellness ingredients that assures shoppers that their purchase makes a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically, and socially. Regenerative Organic Certified® farms and products meet the highest standards in three pillars: soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. Learn more at https://regenorganic.org.

SOURCE Stag's Leap Wine Cellars