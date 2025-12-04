Stagwell Aligns Communications and Advocacy Companies under first Global Chair Zac Moffatt

New vertical leadership will build on decade-long success building technology-enabled communications strategies

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced it is unifying leadership of its global communications and advocacy companies under Zac Moffatt, currently CEO and Co-Founder of Targeted Victory. Moffatt will serve as Stagwell's first Global Chair, Communications and Advocacy.

In this new role, Moffatt will oversee the communications and advocacy agencies of Allison, HarrisX, HUNTER, Consulum, SKDK, Sloane, and Targeted Victory. This group vertical represents expected net revenues approaching $400m in 2025 and over 1500 employees across the world and serves some of the world's biggest brands and most influential advocacy organizations.

"Clients today need firms that know how to navigate political polarization, fragmented media, and increasingly dispersed sources of content and distribution," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Zac has built and scaled one of the most successful communications businesses in the country by recruiting and retaining best-in-class talent and developing diversified, technology-driven revenue streams. He is the right leader to bring this same transformation across the rest of Stagwell's best-in-class communications and advocacy agencies."

"Our success comes from building and deploying strategies and products that help clients break through in a fractured media environment," said Zac Moffatt, Stagwell's Global Chair for Communications and Advocacy. "Targeted Victory joined Stagwell in 2017 with a staff of 20, since then we have grown more than tenfold, with over 230 employees and more than $100 million in annual revenue. I'm excited to work with this exceptional group of agencies to build on their strengths, accelerate growth, and create even more opportunities for our clients."

While Stagwell's agencies have long collaborated, today's marketplace demands more unified leadership. This new communications and advocacy vertical will:

Give clients earlier access to the newest technology and AI powered tools, helping them reach the right audiences faster, shape coverage more effectively, and produce smarter content at scale.

Build client teams with the strongest talent and capabilities across Stagwell, ensuring every engagement has the right specialists, insights, and products to solve their most complex communications challenges.

Deliver a more seamless, coordinated client experience with faster turnarounds, tighter integration across disciplines, and a consistent standard of excellence worldwide.

Moffatt will report to Stagwell CEO Mark Penn effective immediately. Targeted Victory will continue to be led by co-Founders Abe Adams and Ryan Meerstein.

