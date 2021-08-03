Stagwell Appoints BCW Veteran Stephanie Howley As Inaugural Chief People Officer (NASDAQ: STGW)

BCW Global veteran to foster a culture of collaboration and lead people operations, with focus on diversity and inclusion

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) -- Stagwell Inc ("Stagwell" or "The Company") today announced the appointment of Stephanie Howley as Chief People Officer, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Penn. Howley – a 20-year veteran of human resources and people operations – will focus on creating programs and infrastructure to provide Stagwell's global network of talent with unparalleled career exploration and development opportunities.

The appointment comes on the heels of the combination of the former Stagwell Group with MDC Partners, which formed Stagwell Inc., a top ten global marketing company.

"Stagwell's equation for success is built on a simple understanding: world class talent paired with cutting-edge technology drives better results for the modern marketer," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "You can't cut your way to greatness; by doubling down on our investment in our talent and the culture across the organization, we're building a greater runway to client success and growth for the new company. Stephanie's deep expertise will be crucial as we embark on this new journey."

"Stagwell is fortunate to have an exciting blend of award-winning creatives and best-in-class technologists who, together, can transform marketing for our clients," added Howley. "I look forward to supporting our agency partners and, in particular, our diversity and inclusion efforts as we drive performance through collaboration in an environment where each individual agency culture can thrive."

Howley boasts over 20 years of experience leading people operations and strategy as Executive Vice President, Managing Director, People Team, North America for WPP's BCW Global, which was named Global Agency of the Year by Provoke Media at the 2020 Sabre Awards. In that capacity, she led the successful integration of people operations in North America during the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe. Prior to that, she served as EVP, Human Resources for Cohn & Wolfe Group, a tenure during which the agency was consistently listed as a "Best Place to Work" by The Holmes Report, PRWeek, Crain's NY, Ad Age, and PRNews. Howley was the first human resources professional to win PR Week's 40 under 40 in 2012.. She also previously served on the Board of the LAGRANT Foundation, whose mission is to increase diversity in the advertising, marketing and public relations industries. Her experience will support Stagwell's network of agencies as they bring together both the art and science of marketing to drive results for clients.

Howley rounds out an expanded Human Resources and Talent Development team based out of Stagwell's global campus in New York, including Director, Human Resources Stephanie Kwok, and Human Resources Generalist Alexa Munoz.

For more information on Stagwell, please visit www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell. Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

