STAGWELL LAUNCHES LONDON HUB TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION

LONDON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today celebrates the grand opening of its EMEA headquarters situated in London's Blue Fin Building in the vibrant South Bank neighborhood.

This milestone closely follows the company's FY 2023 earnings report, which saw Stagwell's EMEA agencies leading growth, with a 17% year-over-year net revenue increase.

The day will be marked by an office-wide activation where agency teams will gather to celebrate the future and foster relationships in alignment with the company's focus on interconnected solutions.

"The collective strength of our 20 multidisciplinary European agencies – brought together at the Blue Fin building – underscores Stagwell's investment in European growth. With award-winning agencies like Assembly, Goodstuff, Allison, Forsman & Bodenfors, KWT Global and many more coming together under one roof, we can better leverage our network's assets to build advanced solutions for clients," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell.

Stagwell has already made two European acquisitions in Q1 2024. First Sidekick, an award-winning collective of specialist agencies focused on experiential, digital storytelling, and branded content, joined marketing and communications consultancy, Allison. Shortly after, Stagwell announced the acquisition of WHAT'S NEXT PARTNERS (WNP), a French digital brand and marketing consultancy specializing in data-powered strategies, integrated communications, and creative content, which joined the Anomaly Alliance.

"We're seeing a growing cohort of marketing leaders seeking an alternative to the legacy holding companies. Continued growth in our creative and media portfolios, and our deep commitment to scaling our research, digital transformation and technology businesses will drive connected solutions across the whole region. This gives us confidence that we can help clients transform and win on an ongoing basis," said James Townsend, CEO of Stagwell EMEA.

In recent months, Assembly, Stagwell's largest agency operating in Europe, continued to shore up its operations across the region, making several senior personnel announcements, including the elevation of James Appleby to Managing Director, UK, and Kashif Dalvi to Head of Strategy, along with the appointment of James Wilde as Head of Growth & Marketing and Lizzy Herbertson as Commercial Director in Europe. The media company also added two managing partners in Europe: Alex Boniface, and Bridget Hopkins.

Additionally, in late March, Forsman & Bodenfors, the global creative collective, announced it would integrate Crispin Porter + Bogusky's UK agency, CPB London, into its business to become a scaled offering in the market.

Agencies operating throughout the region include 72andSunny, Anomaly, Allison, Assembly, Brand New Galaxy, Code and Theory, Forsman & Bodenfors, Goodstuff, HarrisX, Hunter, Ink, KWT Global, Locaria, National Research Group, Sidekick, Stagwell Marketing Cloud, and What's Next Partners.

