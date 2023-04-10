Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today it will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended Mar. 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit https://stgw.io/Q12023Earnings

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

