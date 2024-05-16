Stagwell and its customers to leverage Nexxen's unified, proprietary data solutions within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Partnership aligns with Nexxen's launch of the Nexxen Data Platform, an expansion of its propriety data management platform

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, and Nexxen (AIM /NASDAQ: NEXN), a global advertising technology company comprising unified demand-side and supply-side platforms, with deep expertise in video and Connected TV ("CTV"), today announced a partnership to offer an immersive suite of data solutions and integrated applications within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, through which advertisers can gain a deeper understanding of consumers to enhance engagement and drive results.

The unified graph will also help advertisers address changes in privacy and identity, including cookie deprecation. Post this Stagwell (STGW) and Nexxen Partner to Accelerate Seamless Audience Discovery for Marketers

The announcement comes as Nexxen launches the Nexxen Data Platform, building and expanding upon its proprietary data management platform. The platform provides an enriched ecosystem in which brands can securely and effectively input data of their choosing (first-party, contextual, second-party and more) to augment their audiences with Nexxen's unique data assets and proprietary applications including contextual audience discovery tools. The availability of automatic content recognition ("ACR") data through the platform enables advertisers to better understand viewability patterns and optimally allocate spend across linear and digital TV.

Various capabilities of the partnership are made possible through Nexxen's proprietary unified identity graph. The solution, which will be broadly accessible through the Nexxen Data Platform, will combine and deduplicate multiple identifiers into a merged graph to enable increased scale, frequency capping and better targeting and attribution at the person and household level. The unified graph will also help advertisers address changes in privacy and identity, including cookie deprecation.

"As Stagwell grows our assets and pipeline within the media ecosystem, this partnership with Nexxen is a win-win for clients," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Clients of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud can leverage the Nexxen Data Platform, specifically Nexxen's proprietary identity graph and Stagwell's clean room capabilities, to effectively maximize their campaigns with unified and comprehensive views of valuable audiences across touchpoints and devices, in a privacy-compliant manner."

"Emerging technology like the Nexxen Data Platform is enriching advertisers' knowledge of consumers and improving engagement, enabling a shift from exclusively buying media to buying against audiences, and it is driving better results," said Ofer Druker, CEO, Nexxen. "Our important partnership with Stagwell brings advanced data solutions to top tier brands around the globe, and will grow in incremental layers of innovation and value as we put data at the core of Nexxen's strategic roadmap."

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a marketing-focused, AI-enablement platform built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic consumer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. Our robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be. For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN).

More information is available on the Nexxen Data Platform at www.nexxen.com/nexxen-data-platform

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits associated with the Nexxen/Stagwell partnership, and Nexxen's products and platforms including the Nexxen Data Platform and proprietary identity graph. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions; global conflicts and war, including the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen's business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 6, 2024. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.

Media Contact

Sarah Arvizo

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.