Stagwell (STGW) Appoints The Harris Poll's Merrill Raman as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ:STGW): Stagwell announced today it has named Merrill Raman as Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO) reporting to Chief Operating Officer Ryan Greene, effective immediately. In the role, he will lead and execute the vision and strategy of technology operations across Stagwell's global network, implementing technology that breaks down data silos and fosters an environment of collaboration across the group.

"At a time when our clients need seamless unification between their data and technology stack and marketing activities, it's critical Stagwell continues to power our global teams with an infrastructure that emboldens creativity instead of hindering it," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Merrill's track record connecting Stagwell's enterprises will serve him well as he takes on this new remit."

"I'm delighted to step into this expanded role at an exciting time for Stagwell. Our roadmap to transforming marketing rests on the integration of our best-in-class technology, data, and IT expertise across the global organization – a task that my team is eager and well-prepared to tackle," added Raman.

Raman is the second executive to join Stagwell as the Company rounds out its senior leadership slate following the launch of the company in August 2021. Last month, MDC Partners Inc. and Stagwell Marketing Group LLC combined to form Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

Raman brings over 20 years of experience in technology operations to role, including prior stints at the Chief Information Officer and SVP level in technology, marketing, communications, and research services. Most recently, Raman served as Chief Information Officer of The Harris Poll and as Managing Director of Data for The Stagwell Group. At the Harris Poll, he was instrumental in architecting a technology framework for collaboration and the network-wide democratization of data. He boasts extensive experience at the holding company level, having served a tenure as SVP of Technology at PSB, a WPP brand.

Raman holds a master's degree from Harvard University in Information Management Systems and a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia in Biology and Information Systems.

About Stagwell. Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Related Links

https://www.stagwellglobal.com

