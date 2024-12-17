Stagwell (STGW) Furthers Global Expansion, Agrees to Acquire UNICEPTA, a Leading Provider of Media Intelligence

UNICEPTA to join Stagwell Marketing Cloud's PRophet Comms Tech Suite

NEW YORK and COLOGNE, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire UNICEPTA, the leading global media monitoring and analytics platform. The company will join Stagwell Marketing Cloud's PRophet Comms Tech Suite of AI-powered offerings purpose-built for modern PR and marketing professionals.

UNICEPTA will join Stagwell Marketing Cloud’s PRophet Comms Tech Suite of AI-powered offerings purpose-built for modern PR and marketing professionals. UNICEPTA Team photo from the AMEC Communication Effectiveness Awards in London on November 7.

With 30 years of expertise in data-driven insights, UNICEPTA provides comprehensive monitoring and data analytics that empower Fortune Global 500 companies. Spanning eight countries and four continents, UNICEPTA is headquartered in Cologne with additional offices in Berlin, London, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai, Washington and Zurich.

This deal comes on the heels of LEADERS and InfluencerMarketing.AI joining PRophet in July and UNICEPTA's UK and German teams winning five Gold Awards and several Silver and Bronze awards at the AMEC Communication Effectiveness Awards in London on November 7.

"UNICEPTA's best-in-class tools work in unison with Stagwell Marketing Cloud's suite of data-driven solutions to help communicators cut through the complex media landscape and noise of misinformation that exists today," shared Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Mark Penn. "Together, our AI-enabled offerings simplify complicated data, empowering clients to act quickly, confidently and protect their reputation."

Aaron Kwittken, Founder and CEO of Stagwell's PRophet Comms Tech Suite, shared, "This is a game-changer for the burgeoning, nine-billion-dollar comms tech industry, enabling PRophet to compete at scale and dethrone stodgy old-school competitors everyone loves to hate. UNICEPTA will supercharge our global suite of AI and human powered software and services, adding sophisticated always-on reputation management and campaign tracking capabilities, joining our award-winning journalist and influencer discovery, management and content generation platforms."

"With decades of remarkable growth and a client base that includes some of the world's largest corporations and institutions, UNICEPTA aligns seamlessly with Stagwell and PRophet's growth ambitions," states Sebastian Rohwer, Co-CEO of UNICEPTA.

Alexander Peinemann, Co-CEO of UNICEPTA, added, "This collaboration allows us to accelerate our development in advanced analytics and predictive insights, especially in North America – an essential step in helping our clients succeed in today's interconnected landscape."

Rohwer and Peinemann will continue to lead UNICEPTA and will be integrated in Stagwell's PRophet Comms Tech unit, now boasting more than 500+ team members worldwide, under Kwittken's leadership.

The acquisition comes as Stagwell expands its global footprint and invests further in AI-enabled solutions at the forefront of digital marketing. UNICEPTA is Stagwell's tenth acquisition of 2024, following Consulum (MENA), LEADERS (Israel), Business Traveller (Global), BERA (U.S.), Luxine Relations Publiques (Canada), PROS (Brazil), What's Next Partners (France), Sidekick (U.K.) and Team Epiphany (U.S.).

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 35+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About PRophet

PRophet is an award-winning suite of essential, AI-powered comms tech SaaS tools and services purpose-built to empower modern communicators to surface and engage with high-authority journalists and leading influencers. PRophet was awarded PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE in 2023 and 2024, a 2024 Webby Award, and was included in PR News' 2024 Tech Hotlist. The PR solution creates and tests "mediable" PR content to predict journalist interest and sentiment. The influencer solution – influencermarketing.ai -- combines influencer discovery, analytics, brand safety and tracking technologies to inform and manage influencer marketing campaigns. PRophet is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC), a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Visit prprophet.ai to learn more.

About UNICEPTA

UNICEPTA is a global provider of media & marketing intelligence. With AI-driven technology and more than 500 analysis and monitoring experts, UNICEPTA analyzes globally available content from social media, online, print, TV, radio, and numerous other data sources – in real-time and on demand. UNICEPTA enables companies to listen better and take appropriate actions. The analysis and insights serve as basis for decision-making in corporate management, communication, and marketing for globally operating and industry-leading companies and organizations. UNICEPTA's offices are located in Berlin, Cologne (headquarters), London, Shanghai, Washington DC, and Zurich.

