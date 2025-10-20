Stagwell (STGW) Hosted Inaugural NewsFronts Event, Championing a New Era of Collaboration Between Brands and Trusted News

The upfronts style event convened marketing influencers, business and publishing leaders in New York for a day of programming spotlighting the power of news advertising and the new media playbook

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, hosted the inaugural Future of News NewsFronts in New York on October 16, 2025, welcoming nearly 30 publisher partners alongside brand and media leaders to discuss the productization, monetization, and innovation of news media.

Stagwell CEO and Chairman Mark Penn set the tone for the day by stating, "A thriving free press isn't a luxury. It's an infrastructure for informed citizens, functioning democracies, and effective marketing. The opportunities are right in front of us." 

Panel discussions and keynotes throughout the day offered a deeper look at the challenges and opportunities shaping the next chapter of news media. Craig Brommers, CMO of American Eagle Outfitters, offered a bold perspective on the marketing world, noting: "Marketing needs to take big bets; the industry plays it too safe."

Additional highlights included a fireside chat between The New York Times' Michael Barbaro and Stagwell Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Alexis Williams on building enduring news products; a conversation between Dr. Benjamin Chavez Jr., President & CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association and Stagwell Vice Chair David Sable; and a panel exploring how AI shapes storytelling, featuring leaders from BBC Studios, Code and Theory, The Independent, New York Stock Exchange, and PRophet.

Content from NewsFronts will also be available for viewing on Stagwell's YouTube. To learn more about the initiative and explore the research dismantling brand safety myths, visit https://www.stagwellglobal.com/future-of-news/.

About Stagwell 
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

