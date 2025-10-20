Stagwell (STGW) Hosted Inaugural NewsFronts Event, Championing a New Era of Collaboration Between Brands and Trusted News

The upfronts style event convened marketing influencers, business and publishing leaders in New York for a day of programming spotlighting the power of news advertising and the new media playbook

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, hosted the inaugural Future of News NewsFronts in New York on October 16, 2025, welcoming nearly 30 publisher partners alongside brand and media leaders to discuss the productization, monetization, and innovation of news media.

Stagwell CEO and Chairman Mark Penn set the tone for the day by stating, "A thriving free press isn't a luxury. It's an infrastructure for informed citizens, functioning democracies, and effective marketing. The opportunities are right in front of us."