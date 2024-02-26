Stagwell (STGW) Launches 'Unlock Surveys' Panel as the Demand for Consumer Research Booms in 2024

International Consumer Collective Powered by the Stagwell Marketing Cloud

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has unveiled "Unlock Surveys," a new global research community, providing brands and researchers with real-time access to the opinions and insights of hundreds of thousands of verified, trustworthy consumers across international markets. The panel aims to add over 200,000 new active survey members in 2024 and sits within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) suite of data-driven SaaS products for modern marketers.

"Unlock Surveys is arguably the most significant research panel launched in nearly a decade, in an industry that has seen research means consolidated, leading to commoditization, poor data quality and high participant turnover," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "From brand competition for customer satisfaction and loyalty, to understanding voters in the political arena, the demand for capturing the public's opinion online is at an all-time high. As a pioneering pollster, I'm proud to see this advanced, member-first offering come under the Stagwell umbrella, making it easier than ever for brands to unlock quality insights that inform vital business decisions."

"Under the current model, researchers and brands can spend tens of millions of dollars per year collecting online research from an increasingly unreliable pool of external suppliers. In exchange, the quality of that deliverable has declined dramatically over the past decade as fraud rates have increased, respondent engagement has dropped, and trust has diminished," said Adam Dietrich, managing director, Unlock Surveys. "We're building Unlock Surveys in a way that connects with authentic people and is underpinned by proven, time-tested research principles."

Why this matters for modern marketing

Beyond the standard single-use research panels, the Stagwell Marketing Cloud will tap into proprietary data from Unlock Surveys to drive more comprehensive, two-way consumer behavioral analytics, thereby enhancing media targeting capabilities and providing marketers with more granular insights into the demands of modern-day consumers.

Brand marketers, media buyers and planners, researchers and other professionals in need of an international, representative collection of trustworthy respondents benefit from Unlock Surveys in a myriad of ways:

Data purity enables speed and agility: Clients of any of Stagwell's 70+ agencies benefit from access to a centralized data house and the flexibility to pursue follow-up surveys, longitudinal studies, qualitative interviews, and other activities without the need to consult new or outside sources.

Clients of any of Stagwell's 70+ agencies benefit from access to a centralized data house and the flexibility to pursue follow-up surveys, longitudinal studies, qualitative interviews, and other activities without the need to consult new or outside sources. Members are trusted, verified participants : All members are double-opted-in via email verification, and must pass a series of stringent quality measures that include cutting-edge bot deterrents and the latest in fraud prevention systems before ever being placed into a client survey. This weeds out bad actors and technology fraudsters, also ensuring the client is receiving a participant that is most likely to qualify for and complete their survey. These panels have been built to score highly in any "research on research" metric such as quality, consistency, and census representation.

: All members are double-opted-in via email verification, and must pass a series of stringent quality measures that include cutting-edge bot deterrents and the latest in prevention systems before ever being placed into a client survey. This weeds out bad actors and technology fraudsters, also ensuring the client is receiving a participant that is most likely to qualify for and complete their survey. These panels have been built to score highly in any "research on research" metric such as quality, consistency, and census representation. Applying science to behavior: As brands push the limits of quantitative research, it is vital to have a people engine to unlock the next phase of meaningful insights. This panel provides not only the respondents to participate in traditional research, but also the loyal, engaged group required for the ever-evolving complexities of behavioral understanding that come with ongoing engagement and analysis.

Consumers interested in becoming part of the panel can visit www.unlocksurveys.com. Organizations interested in using Unlock Surveys to conduct research can reach out to [email protected].

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a marketing-focused, AI-enablement platform built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic consumer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

