Stagwell (STGW) Marketing Cloud Announces a New Data Clean Room for Clients through Google Cloud

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud today announced it is developing a new data clean room (DCR) solution built on Google Cloud to facilitate a secure and private space for clients and agencies to upload and match their first-party data with proprietary data from Stagwell sources.

Through the DCR, clients can gain valuable insights into consumer behavior and marketing efficacy, while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. Clients will be able to match their first party data with Stagwell's Consumer Understanding and Engagement platform (CUE), Harris Poll Syndicated Research Data and National Research Group data, as well as additional Stagwell and third-party sources, and then activate those audiences directly across preferred ad tech platforms in an easy and cost-efficient manner.

"Our end goal is to reduce any friction for our clients and their ability to share data in a privacy-centric way," shared Merrill Raman, Global Chief Technology Officer at Stagwell. "For clients, matching their data within our data clean room grants them unparalleled access to the rich and proprietary data that Stagwell has collected and serves as a single source of truth towards understanding campaign performance in an omnichannel world."

"We're excited to continue working with Google Cloud to build the next chapter of digital marketing solutions and keep Stagwell's agencies at the forefront of marketing outcomes," shared Mansoor Basha, Chief Technology Officer at Stagwell Marketing Cloud.

This is the second engagement Stagwell has pursued with Google Cloud. In November 2023, Stagwell announced a partnership with Google Cloud to develop marketing use-cases for Generative AI.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Stagwell to bring more actionable business insights to customers," said Kelly Sitarski, Director of Data and Content Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Using BigQuery, Stagwell can combine, streamline, and optimize its diverse data sources to help marketers achieve their business goals."

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a marketing-focused, AI-enablement platform built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic consumer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

