Stagwell (STGW), the Challenger Network Built to Transform Marketing, Joins the Fortune 1000 List

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

28 Jun, 2023, 07:46 ET

Stagwell's Growth Driven by Digital-first Leadership, Integrated Services, Strategic M&A and Global Expansion

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today it has earned a place on the renowned Fortune 1000, an annual list of the 1,000 largest American companies ranked by revenues, as compiled by the American business magazine Fortune. Stagwell, whose GAAP revenue hit nearly $2.7 billion (FY 2022), attributes its growth to:

Continue Reading
Stagwell joins the Fortune 1000
Stagwell joins the Fortune 1000

  • Digital acceleration: Stagwell is the only global marketing network with a majority-digital revenue services mix, with 57% of FY22 revenue hailing from "high-growth digital services"
  • Global expansion: Through strategic acquisitions, the opening of regional hubs and offices in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and partnerships with affiliates to fill regional gaps
  • Full-network integrated services: Alignment and collaboration among Stagwell's Anomaly Alliance, Brand Performance Network, Constellation Network, Code and Theory Network, and the Doner Partners Network to win larger pieces of business and service more complex accounts

"Learning about our debut on the Fortune 1000 list while we were having an exceptional turnout and reception to our Sport Beach activation at Cannes Lions, cemented our success as a challenger organization," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "This milestone is a testament to the exceptional work and collaboration of our teams in helping our clients succeed, and I'm proud to be in the company of some of the world's most notable organizations."

Stagwell's business approach – blending data-driven marketing strategies with creative storytelling – has proven successful in the rapidly changing digital landscape. This recognition from Fortune underscores the company's commitment to its digital-first strategy, offering further validation that Stagwell is challenging conventional approaches to client services.

The Company recently bought back the Class A shares held by AlpInvest Partners (AlpInvest); the original investors in Stagwell Media LP, Mark Penn and Steve Ballmer, have now fully exited AlpInvest from Stagwell Media LP.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected] 

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Also from this source

Stagwell (STGW) Agencies Win Off the Beach with 12 Cannes Lions Awards

BREAKING Cannes 2023: GALE Signs Clean Creatives Pledge in Major Commitment to Sustainability

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.