Stagwell's (STGW) Code and Theory Named ANA B2B Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Code and Theory was named B2B Agency of the Year in the ANA B2 Awards. The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) annual award recognizes the agency that best "represents a diverse portfolio of expertise, and the effective implementation of business marketing solutions and thought leadership in the B2B marketing field."

Code and Theory is leading the technological revolution in B2B. The agency's balanced team (50% creatives and 50% engineers) ensures a multidisciplinary approach to each project, blending AI, communications, design and technology from start to finish. The agency grew steadfast in its B2B partnerships with Amazon Ads, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Clover, Thomson Reuters and ETS.

Code and Theory has also recently been recognized as:

Ad Age 2024 Business Transformation Agency of the Year

Fast Company Design Agency of the Year Honoree

Creative Agency of the Year at the Ace Awards

B2B Campaign of the Year at The Drum Awards for Amazon Ads

Gold and Bronze winners at New York Festivals for innovation, technology and data storytelling for its creation of the Big Board for NBC Universal

Plus, Code and Theory received an additional seven B2 awards for its work with Amazon Ads and Volvo Trucks.

Code and Theory tailors technology-first, creative solutions, reducing complexity and accelerating long-term growth — all at speed and scale. In the last year, the agency delivered groundbreaking B2B solutions and impact:

+26% in Amazon's global ad revenues in Q3, totaling more than $12 billion (part of a larger Amazon partnership since 2021)

(part of a larger Amazon partnership since 2021) +63% in qualified leads on Morgan Stanley at Work after a complete website redesign (part of a five-year partnership)

+28% in engagement YoY on Microsoft's Windows Commercial experience as part of an ongoing strategy, design and marketing partnership

+350% in visitors at launch for Volvo Trucks' new website, part of Volvo's biggest launch in 25 years, anchored by a redesigned web experience and digital reveal

Shaped and launched Thomson Reuters' first global rebrand in 16 years

ANA CEO Bob Liodice says, "The ANA Masters of B2B Marketing is a celebration of the very best in B2B. Code and Theory proved that by infusing technology-first thinking into everything they create for their clients was worthy of this year's top honors. Congratulations to them, their clients and all of this year's winners."

Dan Gardner, co-founder and executive chairman of Code and Theory says: "Too often, B2B marketers are focused on solving yesterday's problems. We're dedicated to helping solve our clients' biggest challenges with an eye on the future and focusing on long-term value. "

Michael Treff, Code and Theory CEO, says: "This recognition is a huge testament to our outstanding clients and endlessly curious teams at Code and Theory who are relentless about driving impact for our clients. We are honored to be recognized, and consider our true success to be the success of our clients as they navigate the many seismic shifts happening in their businesses."

