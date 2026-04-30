Staht Appoints Diversified Fall Protection as U.S. Distributor for Digital Pull Testing Equipment

Partnership brings UK-Engineered Digital Pull Testers and a Connected Software Platform to American Fall protection, Construction, and Industrial Markets

WESTLAKE, Ohio, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Staht, the UK-based market leader in digital pull testing technology, today announced that it has signed Diversified Fall Protection as its exclusive distributor for the United States. Under the agreement, Diversified Fall Protection will market, sell, and support the full range of Staht digital pull testing equipment and accessories to customers across the U.S., expanding access to Staht's innovative hardware and connected software platform for the American fall protection, rope access, construction, and industrial sectors.

Staht's Rob Hirst and Diversified Fall Protection's Eric Thill.

"The United States represents a tremendous growth opportunity for Staht, and there is no better partner to help us realize that potential than Diversified Fall Protection," said Rob Hirst, Managing Director and Founder of Staht. "With over 30 years of experience, a nationwide presence, and deep expertise in fall protection solutions, Diversified is perfectly positioned to deliver the same outstanding customer experience that has made our digital pull testers the go-to choice in markets around the world."

The distribution agreement covers Staht's complete product portfolio, including the flagship t60 Digital Pull Tester (rated to 60 kN), the compact t25 Digital Pull Tester (rated to 25 kN), and the LT model for swage testing, along with all associated accessories, adaptors, and extension components. Each Staht kit includes the Staht Connect App for iOS and Android at no additional subscription cost, giving field teams real-time Bluetooth data logging, GPS-tagged test records, load graphs, photographs, and one-tap PDF report generation.

"At Diversified Fall Protection, we are always looking for best-in-class technology that helps our customers and partners work smarter and safer," said Travis Nelson, CEO of Diversified Fall Protection. "Staht's digital pull testers represent a genuine leap forward in anchor proof load testing — the combination of rugged, purpose-built hardware with a powerful connected software platform delivers faster testing, complete traceability, and a dramatically improved workflow. We are proud to bring this technology to the U.S. market and to provide full sales, technical support, and training to American customers."

Staht's digital pull testers are used globally by professionals in fall protection, rope access, scaffolding, construction fixings, and lifting industries. The equipment is designed and manufactured in the UK by a team of qualified engineers led by Hirst, a former 3M product manager with decades of experience in the at-height safety sector. Since its founding in 2020, Staht has rapidly grown to serve customers in more than 15 countries, with its products earning praise for their reliability, ease of use, and the efficiency gains enabled by the Staht Connect digital platform.

U.S. customers can now contact Diversified Fall Protection directly for product selection guidance, equipment ordering, on-site demonstrations, training, and ongoing technical support. Diversified's team of fall protection specialists is available to help organizations identify the right Staht kit configuration for their specific anchor types, substrates, and required test loads. Customers looking to learn more or purchase online can visit Diversified's online store.

About Staht

Staht is a UK-based technology company that designs, manufactures, and sells innovative digital pull testing equipment with integrated software. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Stourbridge, West Midlands, Staht's product range includes the t60 and t25 Digital Pull Testers and the Staht Connect App and web dashboard. Staht's mission is to make anchor proof load testing safer, faster, and fully traceable. The company's products are used in more than 15 countries across the fall protection, rope access, scaffolding, construction, and lifting sectors. For more information, visit www.staht.com.

About Diversified Fall Protection

Diversified Fall Protection, headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, is a leading provider of OSHA and ANSI-compliant fall protection solutions in the United States. Founded in 1994, the company specializes in the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of complete fall protection systems for a wide range of industries, including construction, aviation, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, energy, and government. With a nationwide network of engineers, fabricators, and installers, Diversified offers turnkey safety solutions from initial hazard assessment through to installation, training, inspection, and recertification. For more information, visit fallprotect.com.

SOURCE Diversified Fall Protection