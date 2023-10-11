Stain-Resistant Coatings Market Thrives as Building Investments Surge: China's Forecasted $1.2 Billion Market a Testament to Global Urbanization

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stain Resistant Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stain-resistant coatings market, valued at $3.3 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $5.4 billion by 2030, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, solvent-based coatings are expected to record a 6% CAGR, reaching $2.8 billion by 2030, while water-based coatings are estimated to grow at a higher rate of 7.1% CAGR over the same period.

Key Regional Insights

  • United States: The stain-resistant coatings market in the United States is estimated at $743.1 million in 2022.
  • China: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $1.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to grow at rates of 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors

The global stain-resistant coatings market features key players such as Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Allnex Belgium SA/NV, APV Engineered Coatings, Diamon-Fusion International, Inc., Hentzen Coatings, Inc., Stahl Holdings BV, Keyland Polymer Ltd., Tokai Optical Co., Ltd., NanoShine Ltd., Nbd Nano, Metashield LLC., ALCHIMICA S.A., GXC Coatings GmbH, Dura Coat Products, Inc., Nortek Powder Coating, Inc., and others.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with countries recovering from the challenges posed by the pandemic. Despite some uncertainty, various regions are witnessing economic growth, which is contributing to positive market sentiments.

However, challenges persist, including geopolitical issues like the war in Ukraine, concerns about inflation, and the impact of inflation on consumer confidence and spending. Governments are working to address these challenges and are also focusing on mainstreaming climate change considerations into economic decisions.

While the global economic landscape remains dynamic, the rise of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, is expected to drive incremental growth and value in the global economy in the coming years. These technologies present opportunities for businesses and investors who can navigate the evolving landscape with resilience and adaptability.

