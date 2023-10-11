Stain-Resistant Coatings Market Thrives as Building Investments Surge: China's Forecasted $1.2 Billion Market a Testament to Global Urbanization

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stain Resistant Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stain-resistant coatings market, valued at $3.3 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $5.4 billion by 2030, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, solvent-based coatings are expected to record a 6% CAGR, reaching $2.8 billion by 2030, while water-based coatings are estimated to grow at a higher rate of 7.1% CAGR over the same period.

Key Regional Insights

United States : The stain-resistant coatings market in the United States is estimated at $743.1 million in 2022.

The stain-resistant coatings market in is estimated at in 2022. China : China , the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $1.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to grow at rates of 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe , Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors

The global stain-resistant coatings market features key players such as Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Allnex Belgium SA/NV, APV Engineered Coatings, Diamon-Fusion International, Inc., Hentzen Coatings, Inc., Stahl Holdings BV, Keyland Polymer Ltd., Tokai Optical Co., Ltd., NanoShine Ltd., Nbd Nano, Metashield LLC., ALCHIMICA S.A., GXC Coatings GmbH, Dura Coat Products, Inc., Nortek Powder Coating, Inc., and others.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with countries recovering from the challenges posed by the pandemic. Despite some uncertainty, various regions are witnessing economic growth, which is contributing to positive market sentiments.

However, challenges persist, including geopolitical issues like the war in Ukraine, concerns about inflation, and the impact of inflation on consumer confidence and spending. Governments are working to address these challenges and are also focusing on mainstreaming climate change considerations into economic decisions.

While the global economic landscape remains dynamic, the rise of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, is expected to drive incremental growth and value in the global economy in the coming years. These technologies present opportunities for businesses and investors who can navigate the evolving landscape with resilience and adaptability.

Robust Demand from End-Use Industries Drives the Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Stain Resistance Coatings Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Strong Demand from Buildings & Construction Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Asia-Pacific to Retain Dominant Position in Global Market

to Retain Dominant Position in Global Market Siloxane Copolymers Stain resistance Coatings - The Largest Segment based on Chemistry

Polytetrafluoroethylene - Another Important Chemistry Type

Solvent-based Coatings Dominate, while Water-based Coatings to Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Segment

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments: A Key Demand Driver for Stain Resistance Coatings

Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region

Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Propel Demand for Stain-Resistance Coatings

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Architectural Coatings Market Witnesses Strong Demand for Durable, Stain-Resistant Products

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices with Light Color Substrates Drives Opportunities

Textiles: Another Major End-Use Market

Stain-Resistant Carpeting Gains Popularity amidst Strict Regulatory Stance

Impact of Regulations on Stain-Resistant Carpet Industry

Increasing Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in Transportation Sector Spurs Market Expansion

Opportunity Indicators

Favorable Automotive Production Trends

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Innovations and Advancements Maintain Market Momentum

MetaShield Launches MetaShieldCLEANT Coating with Anti-Stain and Anti-Dust Function for Consumer Packaging

New Fluorine-free Oleophobic Coating to Enable Oil-Resistant Textiles

Stahl Introduces Hydrophobic Hybrid Resin with Excellent Stain Resistance

Johnson Controls Unveils FreshPer4mance Coating to Keep Automotive Seats Hygienic and Clean

Velvecron SR Coating with Enhanced Stain Resistance for Electronic Devices

Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology Creates New Opportunities

Cationic Primers Emerge as Potential Stain Blocking Solutions with High Effectiveness

