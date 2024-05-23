Stairwell appoints cybersecurity veteran, John Yun, as Vice President of Marketing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stairwell, a cyber resilience company and provider of AI-powered threat detection and incident response solutions, today announced the appointment of John Yun as Vice President of Marketing. Yun will spearhead the company's marketing strategy and amplify Stairwell's presence.

"Enterprises continue to find themselves reacting to cyber threats and struggling to get ahead," said Mike Wiacek, founder and CEO of Stairwell. "Our goal is to enable enterprises to be cyber resilient before, during, and after cyber attacks - continually strengthening their cyber defenses. John will play a pivotal role in evangelizing the values provided by Stairwell as we continue our growth trajectory."

Stairwell's evasion-resistant architecture allows enterprises to swiftly detect cyber attacks that evade other security solutions. The platform offers unparalleled insights into malware and its variants, including previously removed threats. With AI-powered real-time analytics, Stairwell applies advanced detection techniques to an organization's empirical data at scale, providing comprehensive operationalized threat intelligence.

"What drew me to Stairwell is its innovative approach to threat detection and incident response," said Yun. "The ability to identify and analyze every single threat artifact, even the ones that have been previously deleted, is simply a game-changer. I am excited to join a team that takes a fundamentally different approach to ensuring cyber resilience."

Yun brings with him over two decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry. He held leadership positions in innovative cybersecurity startups with focus ranging from IoT and SaaS security to Zero Trust - leading some of them to the acquisition by industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks and Oracle. In his most recent role, Yun led the marketing initiative at an Identity Threat Detection & Response provider, growing its market presence that culminated in its acquisition by Okta.

To learn more about Stairwell, visit www.stairwell.com .

About Stairwell

Stairwell is the leading cyber resilience company. Stairwell's award-winning platform detects modern evasive cyber threats, continuously improves enterprise cyber defenses, and applies the latest threat detection innovations at scale. Surpassing the limitation of legacy detection and response solutions, which are easily evaded, rely on static logs, and offer no first-hand historical analysis, Stairwell's AI-powered platform is built on evasion-resistant architecture, analyzes empirical data, and provides a complete history of all programs, good and bad, across all time.

