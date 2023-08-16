Stairwell unveils enhanced threat detection for Citrix with general availability of Stairwell for NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway appliances

News provided by

Stairwell, Inc.

16 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stairwell, a leading cybersecurity company redefining threat detection and response, announces the general availability of Stairwell's advanced malware detection for NetScaler ADC (formerly Citrix ADC) and NetScaler Gateway (formerly Citrix Gateway) appliances for all customers.

Built to detect new attacks on Citrix CVE-2023-3519, and first announced at Black Hat 2023, this optimized version of Stairwell provides unmatched visibility and response on NetScaler appliances where traditional security tools often lack presence. By ingesting executable or executable-like files, the Stairwell platform performs advanced AI- and ML-supported analysis – delivering continuous and retroactive threat detection and response capabilities.

"To our knowledge, we're the first and only threat detection platform to run directly on these important – and frequently attacked – appliances," said Eric Foster, Stairwell's VP of Business Development. "We're providing unprecedented visibility into known and unknown threats and vulnerabilities that put organizations at risk."

Stairwell's protection of environments running NetScaler ADC and Gateway appliances marks a significant step forward for organizations across industries who understand the need to safeguard all aspects of their operations.

"Edge devices like these have been a target for quite some time. Threat activity has been ramping up over the past several years due to attackers knowing there is often a lack of visibility for these systems by security teams," said Justin Elze, CTO at TrustedSec. "These devices were often seen as 'secure enough' to allow them to be exposed directly to the internet because they originally had a limited internet-facing footprint; unfortunately, this has been proven wrong by identified exploits and attacks continually being observed over the last few years."

About Stairwell:
Stairwell empowers organizations to take back the cybersecurity high ground with a platform that automates crucial parts of security operations, incident response, and threat hunting. Addressing a significant gap in modern security tooling, Stairwell's automation provides a force multiplier helping teams to detect unknown attacks, secure the supply chain, and stay ahead of evolving threats while increasing efficiency and reducing risk. Acknowledged by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies of 2023, Stairwell was founded by security industry leaders and engineers from Google and is backed by Section 32, Sequoia Capital, Accel, and Gradient Ventures. For more information, visit www.stairwell.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

For press inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Stairwell, Inc.

Also from this source

Stairwell identifies unseen attack methods in Citrix CVE-2023-3519 for top financial services institution

Stairwell now available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.