Stämm Redefines Biomanufacturing With a Bubble-Free, High-Throughput Bioprocessor Built for Decentralized Production

At the core of the HTB is the Bubble-Free Bioreactor (BFB), a customizable, 3D-printed consumable that eliminates the need for the conventional impeller. Without sparging, bubbling, or antifoam agents, the system achieves nutrient transport and gas exchange through laminar flow, a mechanism modeled on capillary networks found in living tissue. This architecture eliminates turbulence and hydrodynamic shear stress, which damages sensitive cell populations in stirred-tank systems. The HTB supports continuous perfusion, integrated formulation for applications such as adherent cell differentiation, and automated counter-sedimentation for suspension cultures.

"Biomanufacturing has been constrained by equipment designed for a centralized, high-volume world that no longer reflects where medicine is going," said Yuyo Llamazares, Stämm's CEO. "Our vision in creating the HTB is that no patient in Alaska, São Paulo, or Nairobi should have to wait for therapy due to the limitations of centralized infrastructure. We developed this technology to bridge the logistical gap between scientific discovery and the future availability of more accessible treatments."

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market faces a well-documented bottleneck: production infrastructure remains centralized and capital-intensive. It is ill-suited to the personalized, small-batch nature of advanced therapies. The HTB's modular, plug-and-play architecture directly addresses this pain point. By replacing stainless-steel vessels with snap-in cartridges, Stämm positions the platform to compress development timelines, reduce facility overhead, and extend manufacturing reach to underserved geographies. This reduces development costs per patient for rare diseases and cell therapies.

The HTB is available now for process development within Research Use Only (RUO) applications. Pharma and biotech teams evaluating Stämm's technologies for pre-clinical production, CAR-T, stem cell expansion, or monoclonal antibody workflows should contact Stämm directly at www.stamm.bio. A full technical data review is forthcoming; early access partnerships are limited.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuVRVQ3TBi4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932172/Stamm_Logo_Logo.jpg