Stampede Culinary Partners Marks 30 Years of Culinary Innovation and Partnership

A Legacy of Flavor, Collaboration, and Community Since 1995

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampede Culinary Partners , Inc. proudly announces its 30th anniversary on January 14, 2025, marking three decades of excellence in culinary innovation, food safety, and customer partnership. From humble beginnings in Chicago to becoming North America's largest sous vide manufacturer, Stampede has grown to serve over 40,000 restaurants, 60,000 retail stores, 2,000 distributors, and 500 foodservice brands. This milestone celebrates the dedication of its team and the trust of its partners while looking forward to an exciting future.

"Over the past 30 years, Stampede has grown through innovation, dedication, and strong partnerships..." Post this Provided by Stampede Culinary Partners. Provided by Stampede Culinary Partners.

"Over the past 30 years, Stampede has grown through innovation, dedication, and strong partnerships. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished and excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to redefine culinary excellence," said Brock Furlong, President and CEO of Stampede Culinary Partners.

Stampede Culinary Partners will mark its 30th anniversary with a week-long celebration, Spirit Week, from January 13–17, 2025. Activities include special lunches, raffles, and recognition events for employees. Long-standing partners, many of whom have been with Stampede for decades, will be honored with commemorative plaques. The company also invites customers and partners to share their stories on social media using the hashtag #Stampede30Years, fostering a shared celebration of this milestone.

As Stampede Culinary Partners looks to the future, the company remains steadfast in its mission to innovate and elevate the culinary landscape. Continued advancements in sous vide technology, food safety practices, and custom product solutions are at the forefront of their vision. By fostering strong partnerships and exploring emerging trends, including functional foods and plant-based solutions, Stampede is committed to meeting the evolving needs of the foodservice, retail, hospitality and c-store industries.

Since its founding in 1995, Stampede Culinary Partners has been a pioneer in the foodservice and retail industries:

Started our journey in sous vide products in our facility in Oak Lawn in 1997, leading the way in culinary innovation.

in 1997, leading the way in culinary innovation. Established a brand new scale facility and our headquarters in Bridgeview, Illinois (2003) with subsequent expansions into Sunland Park, New Mexico (2018); Cambridge, Ontario (2021); and Alma, Georgia (2022) in partnership with DL Lee & Sons.

(2003) with subsequent expansions into (2018); (2021); and (2022) in partnership with DL Lee & Sons. Enhanced our Butcher Certification Program in 2023 with a new collaboration with New Mexico State University , building on over a decade of education in butchery as a craft and trade.

From premium protein solutions and fully cooked meals to innovative plant-based and gently cooked pet food products, Stampede has consistently advanced the culinary landscape. Their expertise in sous vide and smoking techniques is exemplified by the dual-purpose commercial ovens installed in their facilities, enabling versatile culinary solutions for every customer. Their Sunland Park, NM and Alma, GA locations feature specialized Clean Rooms which allow for post-cook food handling in highly food safe conditions, underscoring their unwavering commitment to food safety, while all their locations continue to uphold exemplary scores in their regular BRCGS food safety audits. Notably, in 2024, the company publicly released the groundbreaking "State of Sous Vide Benchmark Report," which provides valuable market insights into the growth of pre-portioned sous vide products in North America in all food channels.

At the heart of Stampede's success is a steadfast dedication to its core values. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction in every decision and fosters a culture of measurable results and proactive action. Stampede encourages open dialogue and continuous improvement, emphasizing teamwork built on trust, collaboration, and shared goals. Innovation is a cornerstone of their approach, fostering creativity and adaptability in a rapidly evolving industry. Their commitment to daily improvement is evident in their relentless pursuit of excellence in products, processes, and relationships.

Across the entire company, Stampede supports 2,300 families in North America. There are seventeen team members who have been working at Stampede since the very beginning, including Krys Harbut, a long-time employee, who started as a Production Supervisor on the Portioning Line in 1995.

"My journey at Stampede has been one of growth, change, and success," shared Harbut, VP of Operations - Illinois at Stampede Culinary Partners. "From starting on a single production line to helping design and build the team at the Bedford Park facility, I've seen this company expand in incredible ways. The culture here is unique, with open communication and a strong sense of teamwork. Stampede has rewarded my loyalty, and now I look forward to helping others grow their careers here, just as I've been able to do over the last 30 years."

Each year, the company demonstrates its dedication to supporting local communities in which their teams live through the "Stampede Cares" initiative. Efforts include organizing charitable events like the annual Stampede Stampede Challenge, which raises funds for hunger relief and domestic violence prevention. Stampede has also partnered with local organizations to promote education, animal welfare, and community well-being, reflecting the company's belief in making a meaningful impact beyond the workplace.

Stampede Culinary Partners thanks its employees, customers, and partners for their unwavering support. Visit www.StampedeCulinaryPartners.com for updates on anniversary events or follow along on their social media channels with #Stampede30Years.

About Stampede Culinary Partners

Stampede is an innovative protein solutions company and the largest producer of sous vide products in North America. Headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, Stampede boasts nearly 530,000 sq. ft. of production and innovation facilities across Oak Lawn and Bedford Park, Illinois; Sunland Park, New Mexico; Alma, Georgia; and Cambridge, Ontario, which annually produce, store, and distribute 250 million pounds of retail and food service products including chicken, beef, turkey, pork, vegetables, prepared meals, and alternative proteins for leading restaurants, top retailers, club stores, food service distributors, airlines, convenience stores, military channels, home delivery customers, and other emerging segments. Known for being Butchers by Trade, Stampede recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of its world-class Butcher Certification Program by expanding the program through a prestigious partnership with New Mexico State University, elevating the skills of its employees across all locations. Stampede consistently achieves the highest level of awards in its safety audits and certifications, including top scores from BRCGS, which are either accepted or required by 70% of the top 10 global retailers. https://stampedeculinarypartners.com/

MEDIA CONTACT: SETH WAITE

STAMPEDE MEDIA LINE: (479) 466-0363

[email protected]

SOURCE Stampede Culinary Partners, Inc.