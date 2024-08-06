Stampede Culinary Partners Triples its Sous Vide Cook Capacity in New Mexico

Stampede's Sunland Park Facility Adds Multiple New Top Tier Sous Vide Ovens

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampede Culinary Partners , Inc. leads in North American sous vide manufacturing, and the company continues to add to its production facility at the Stampede Sunland Park location with the installation of three new commercial sous vide ovens. Over the last half-decade, Stampede exponentially increased its sous vide cook capacity for high-quality protein food products to offer greater culinary efficiency and innovation through technology. This addition brings Stampede's overall sous vide food production capacity to over 170 million pounds annually.

"These new ovens reflect the future at Stampede Culinary Partners," said Brock Furlong, President and CEO of Stampede Culinary Partners. "Having researched the state of sous vide and its proven benefits at scale, our team is excited to advance our capacity to serve new opportunities with sous vide solutions."

The new ovens at the Sunland Park location are state-of-the-art six-truck, dual-purpose ovens, meaning that they have the capability of both smoking and sous vide cooking. Each oven is designed to meet the rigorous needs of large-scale food production with versatility and quality control for culinary professionals. The sous vide cooking method integrates traditional convection capabilities with the sous vide steam bath technique which allows for precise cooking and rapid, high-volume production. Built-in precision controls ensure exact temperatures, guaranteeing consistent results batch after batch.

Sous vide can be used to cook proteins, vegetables and much more. Stampede's sous vide offerings currently include beef, poultry, pork, prepared meals, gourmet pet food, alternative proteins and vegan options. Their research and development team and professional chefs regularly explore and test new recipes to introduce complexity in flavors and ingredients to capitalize on industry trends. They have built an extensive library of proven recipes for sous vide cooked foods at scale to efficiently serve quality products. Their experience and expertise in sous vide cooking allow their customer partners to explore unique marinades, flavor profiles, and access greater flexibility in planning their menus and retail offerings. Switching to sous vide prepared foods has also helped their partners reduce their back-of-house labor costs.

"Stampede's capabilities continue to grow, and we are proud to be a leader in the sous vide cooking space," said Lee Koepke, Vice President of Operational Integration. "We look forward to supporting partners across numerous industries with a variety of new culinary offerings and our same commitment to high quality and food safety."

Stampede is focused on standardization at all locations with its implementation of a robust ERP system and diligent quality assurance practices. From daily inspections to thorough employee training, Stampede showcases its commitment to high-caliber food production systems and safety processes, so it can deliver consistently great results with every project. The company not only empowers its teams to achieve excellence in their craft but also to build strong relationships with partners through attentive customer service and the latest in culinary technology and innovation.

Stampede is an innovative protein solutions company and the largest producer of sous vide products in North America. Headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, Stampede boasts nearly 530,000 sq. ft. of production and innovation facilities across Oak Lawn and Bedford Park, Illinois; Sunland Park, New Mexico; Alma, Georgia; and Cambridge, Ontario, which annually produce, store, and distribute 300 million pounds of retail and menu products including chicken, beef, turkey, pork, vegetables, prepared meals, and alternative proteins for leading restaurants, top retailers, club stores, food service distributors, airlines, convenience stores, military channels, home delivery customers, and other emerging segments. Known for being Butchers by Trade, Stampede recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of its world-class Butcher Certification Program by expanding the program through a prestigious partnership with New Mexico State University, elevating the skills of its employees across all locations. Stampede consistently achieves the highest level of awards in its safety audits and certifications, including top scores from BRCGS, which are either accepted or required by 70% of the top 10 global retailers. https://stampedeculinarypartners.com/

