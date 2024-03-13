Stampede Meat Changes Name to Stampede Culinary Partners to Better Showcase Expanded Capabilities

Though the early years of the company were centered on delivering the highest quality cuts of meat, Stampede, having just turned 29, has grown well beyond its original vision. Today, Stampede manufactures both ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook poultry, pork, and beef products. Stampede's further processing capabilities go beyond slicing and dicing to sous vide cooking, natural smoking, 360-degree searing and include products such as prepared meals, gourmet sous vide pet food, alternative proteins, and vegan options for leading restaurants, top retailers, club stores, food service distributors, airlines, convenience stores, military channels, home delivery customers, and other emerging segments.

"The words culinary partners resonate with who we are today," said Brock Furlong, President & CEO. "We have a team of culinary experts and foodies that craft solutions representing the latest food trends. We continue to be butchers by trade and have a disassembly skill set that is unmatched in the industry. However, over the past 15 years, Stampede has diversified its product range and processing capabilities with a strong emphasis on sous vide cooking technology."

The rebrand with a new name and new website will emphasize Stampede's mission to provide quality products, innovative services, and top-tier safety. It accentuates company values of customer service, teamwork, and constant improvement. Stampede remains focused on the high caliber that has helped the company grow while highlighting its expanded leadership capabilities, state-of-the-art solutions, and partnerships.

About Stampede Culinary Partners

Stampede is an innovative protein solutions company and the largest producer of sous vide products in North America. Headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, Stampede boasts nearly 530,000 sq. ft. of production and innovation facilities across Oak Lawn and Bedford Park, Illinois; Sunland Park, New Mexico; Alma, Georgia; and Cambridge, Ontario, which annually produce, store, and distribute 300 million pounds of retail and menu products including chicken, beef, turkey, pork, vegetables, prepared meals, and alternative proteins for leading restaurants, top retailers, club stores, food service distributors, airlines, convenience stores, military channels, home delivery customers, and other emerging segments. Known for being Butchers by Trade, Stampede recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of its world-class Butcher Certification Program by expanding the program through a prestigious partnership with New Mexico State University, elevating the skills of its employees across all locations. Stampede consistently achieves the highest level of awards in its safety audits and certifications, including top scores from BRCGS, which are either accepted or required by 70% of the top 10 global retailers. https://stampedeculinarypartners.com/

