Stampler Auctions Conducts Auction by order of the SEC

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assets of Royal Bengal Logistics will be sold by Stampler Auctions on September 7, 2023 via auction by order of the SEC.

Stampler Auctions has partnered with The Whisenhunt Group at Keller Williams Realty to market and sell the following:

40+/- acre ranch including a 5,200+ square foot 5 bedroom / 3 bathroom home (3 parcels) in Wolfforth, Texas (furnishings will also be offered at auction)

(furnishings will also be offered at auction) 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with just under 1,850+/- square feet in Westchester Park in Lubbock, Texas

Both properties sell to the highest confirmed bidder.

SEC vs. Royal Bengal Logistics, et al

Case No. 23-CV-61179-AHS

Paul Lopez & Jennifer Wahba, Receivers

All bidding is online only virtualcast with live audio beginning at 12:00noon ET on Thursday, September 7th. Onsite preview of the real estate will be on Sunday, August 27th from 2:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. and by appointment. Complete details along with property information packages, terms, bidder registration information, broker registration information, photographs, catalogs and more are available at www.stamplerauctions.com.

Harry Stampler, CEO and President of Stampler Auctions said, "… opportunity knocks. The Lubbock house could be a great investment or family home. The Wolfforth ranch represents a chance to step up to a beautiful estate property with development possibilities."

Stampler Auctions is a full-service auction firm with operations in multiple states. Founded in 1960, Stampler Auctions has done business in over 30 states. For more information contact Harry Stampler at 954.921.8888 or 800.330.BIDS (2437) and/or visit www.stamplerauctions.com.

