Stampli Announces HIPAA Compliance, Now Offers Business Associate Agreements to HIPAA Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the leading procure-to-pay platform, announced today it has achieved compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) and will now offer Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) to HIPAA covered entities.

HIPAA compliance without changing the product experience

One of Stampli's core design principles is to adapt its software to the processes and needs of its users (as opposed to forcing users to change how they run their AP and procurement processes).

Its approach to its HIPAA implementation was no different. Stampli implemented meaningful privacy and security controls in a way that provides HIPAA customers with the ability to fully utilize the breadth of Stampli's platform, without limitations or restrictions on functionality.

The Stampli experience for these customers remains identical to that of all other Stampli customers, including the adaptability to support any procure-to-pay process as well as the assistance of Billy, AI that helps run the process. Billy is a proprietary AI business reasoning model with the equivalent of 83 million man hours of invoice processing experience.

Addressing a market gap for teams seeking AP and Procurement automation

Traditionally, invoices including Protected Health Information (PHI) — like patient names, dates of service, claim/account numbers, diagnosis/procedure codes, and payment/refund details — have presented an obstacle to AP automation. Finance teams were forced to manually process these invoices, adding compliance risk and operational inefficiencies.

With this announcement, Stampli removes this roadblock: even when invoices or supporting files contain PHI, Stampli processes them through the same secure, automated workflows as any other invoice.

Commitment to security and compliance

Through its commitment to maintain HIPAA privacy and security controls, including execution of BAAs, Stampli provides customers with both the highest standards of data protection and the operational benefits of automation.

About Stampli

Stampli is the only procure-to-pay solution that connects every dot from request to reconciliation. Our comprehensive platform transforms disjointed procurement and accounts payable processes into one fluid experience — where every step, approval, and conversation happens in one place.

At the core is Stampli's AI, Billy, the only AI copilot with a decade of proven experience. Billy processes over $100 billion in annual spend for Stampli's 1,800+ mid-market and enterprise customers.

Stampli fully adapts to a customer's desired finance processes and ERP configuration, thanks to the complete integrations it has prebuilt for ERPs from Sage, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, QuickBooks, Acumatica, Dealertrack, and many others. Due to this adaptability, Stampli implements within weeks, not months, and is easy to learn for any stakeholder involved in the invoice lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

