Stampli Announces Its Accounts Payable Automation Software Now Integrates With More Than 70 ERPs

Stampli's unique approach to integration lets customers deploy in days, with no need to rework their ERP.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many businesses, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems are both the backbone and the bane of their operations. These systems are critical to the smooth execution of business processes, but any disruption to them can lead to significant operational and financial setbacks, making organizations wary of implementing changes without extensive testing and planning.

This is why Stampli, the AI-powered Accounts Payable automation solution, is designed to require no rework to the ERP or changes to the customer's AP processes.

Today, Stampli announced that it now fully integrates with more than 70 different ERPs, including systems from Sage, Oracle, Microsoft, QuickBooks, SAP, Acumatica, IBM and many others. A partial list of the most widely used ERPs with which Stampli is compatible can be found here .

Stampli's in-house integration philosophy

Some AP automation providers rely on third-party integrators for connecting to ERPs, often resulting in limited functionality and dependence on that integrator's availability to address customer requests, add features or fix bugs.

Stampli's philosophy to ERP integration stands in contrast: It builds its integrations in-house, with support for the full range of functionality. As a result, Stampli is able to adapt itself to support a wide range of businesses across all industries, including complex multi-entity corporate structures and those in highly regulated industries such as healthcare. This configurability allows it to be deployed in days, not weeks, with no need to hire developers, adjust existing processes or reconfigure the ERP. It also allows Stampli to support customers that migrate from one ERP to another with no disruption of service.

Stampli automatically synchronizes essential master list data such as GLs, vendors, POs, receiving, any custom field, and unlimited entities. It also supports ERP-specific features like Document Workflows for Sage Intacct, Amortization for NetSuite, and international taxes for companies with subsidiaries in different countries, to list but a few examples.

"Our belief is that an invoice management system should deploy in days, require no rework to the ERP, and be easy for users and approvers alike," says Eyal Feldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Stampli. "Every business has its own processes, systems and structures, which is why we've extended our integration philosophy to more than 70 different ERPs. We don't believe businesses should have to adapt to their software, so we've invested extensively in ensuring that our software adapts to the widest possible range of business scenarios."

About Stampli

Stampli is an AI-powered Accounts Payable automation solution that makes AP departments far more efficient, without requiring them to rework their ERP or change their existing processes. Stampli's unique approach centers all AP-related communication, documentation, and workflows into one place for complete visibility and control.

Stampli is simple for users to learn and even simpler to use, especially with Billy the Bot™ automating capture, coding, routing, fraud detection, and other manual tasks. For even greater efficiency, Stampli's core AP solution is complemented by a suite of integrated products that include Direct Pay, Credit Cards, Advanced Vendor Management, and others.

Stampli supports all native functionality for more than 70 ERPs, including those from Sage, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, and 70 others, enabling it to deploy in a matter of days, not months.

For more information, visit www.stampli.com.

Media Contact:

Stuart Pfeifer

[email protected]

(310) 415-6955

SOURCE Stampli