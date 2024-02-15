Stampli named top finance & accounting product for mid-market & enterprise by G2

Stampli receives numerous G2 Best Software Awards in 2024 for Best Global Software Company, Best Accounting & Finance Product, and Highest Satisfaction Product.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , a leader in AI-powered accounts payable automation, today announces it has been recognized in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards, where Stampli earned several spots on G2's Best Software Products lists for 2024 including: Best Global Software Companies, Best Accounting & Finance Products, and Highest Satisfaction Products.

Stampli has been recognized in G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards as a top rated AP automation software.

Global Best Software Companies : Stampli secures a spot on G2's Top 100 list for the second year and is among two AP Automation firms on this prestigious list.

: Stampli secures a spot on G2's Top 100 list for the second year and is among two AP Automation firms on this prestigious list. Best Accounting & Finance Products : Stampli earns the #2 position out of 50, behind only Bill.com which focuses on SMB, and in front of Airbase, Coupa, Tipalti, and SAP Concur.

: Stampli earns the #2 position out of 50, behind only Bill.com which focuses on SMB, and in front of Airbase, Coupa, Tipalti, and SAP Concur. Highest Satisfaction Products: Stampli is recognized among 100 companies with the highest customer satisfaction ratings across products and companies on G2.

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice."

"We're humbled by our recognition in the G2 Best Software Awards, as it validates our deep commitment to our customers and underscores the immediate value Stampli provides," said Jennifer Fray, Vice President of Customer Success at Stampli. "We've thoughtfully built our Customer Success team with professionals who bring firsthand accounts payable experience. Their expertise offers us deep insights into each customer's unique challenges and needs, which sets us apart from the competition. This strategic approach not only enhances our ability to support our customers effectively but also allows us to refine our software in alignment with their evolving requirements, which is what the G2 Best Software Awards have notably recognized."

The G2 "Best Of" lists are determined by a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores, in addition to customer review data published during the 2023 calendar year. Stampli earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback.

Here's what a mid-market customer had to say:

"Integrating Stampli with our ERP was much easier than our team could have anticipated. Stampli has created efficiencies in uploading invoices, tracking, approvals, and a one-stop for messaging within the system. It has been extremely user-friendly and it has exceeded expectations."

Here's what an enterprise customer had to say:

"Stampli is an exceedingly robust platform with an easily comprehensible workflow, facilitating effective invoice management. It can be seamlessly implemented in accordance with business requirements and effortlessly integrated with other accounting software to record entries."

In addition to Stampli's placement in the 2024 Best Software Awards, G2 also recognized the company as a Winter 2024 market Leader in the AP Automation software category for the 18th consecutive quarter.

To learn more about the G2's 2024 Best Software Awards, visit our blog .

About Stampli

Stampli is an AI-powered Accounts Payable automation solution that makes AP departments far more efficient, without requiring them to rework their ERP or change their existing processes. Stampli's unique approach centers all AP-related communication, documentation, and workflows into one place for complete visibility and control.

Stampli is simple for users to learn and even simpler to use, especially with Billy the Bot™ automating capture, coding, routing, fraud detection, and other manual tasks. For even greater efficiency, Stampli's core AP solution is complemented by a suite of integrated products that include Direct Pay, Credit Cards, Advanced Vendor Management, and others.

Stampli supports all native functionality for more than 70 ERPs, including those from Sage, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, and 70 others, enabling it to deploy in a matter of days, not months.

