Stampli Names Ella Ronana Vice President of Product

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the only finance operations platform centered on Accounts Payable, is proud to announce the appointment of Ella Ronana as Vice President of Product.

Ella brings to Stampli over 25 years of experience in technology and business leadership, including more than a decade of expertise in ERP and procure-to-pay. She has a proven track record of leading global teams, driving strategic initiatives, and leveraging technology to deliver impactful business outcomes. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a unique ability to combine innovation and operational excellence to scale product organizations and achieve revenue growth.

Prior to Stampli, Ronana held leadership positions at Playtika, Amdocs, and Colmobil. At Playtika, she served as General Manager, leading product and business operations while driving both innovation and profitability.

At Stampli, Ella will oversee all aspects of the product and design organizations.

"What sets Stampli apart is our adaptability, ease of use, and ability to drive efficiency for AP and finance teams. These qualities require a mindset that embraces flexibility, innovation, and customer-centric design—traits that Ella exemplifies," said Eyal Feldman, CEO and Co-founder of Stampli. "Under her leadership, we're confident that Stampli will continue to evolve and deliver even greater value to our customers. We are thrilled to welcome Ella to the Stampli team."

"Stampli is at the forefront of transforming finance operations with a truly unique platform and customer-first approach," said Ronana. "The opportunity to build on this foundation with a talented team and innovative design is inspiring, and I'm eager to contribute to Stampli's continued success."

About Stampli

Stampli is the only finance operations platform centered on accounts payable. Built by AP experts for efficiency across the entire invoice lifecycle — from receipt to approval to payment — Stampli creates breakthrough productivity for AP and finance teams by centralizing all invoice-related communication, documentation and workflows into a single view for each invoice, and by automating all manual activities using Billy the Bot™, the industry's only proven AI. Billy the Bot has saved millions of hours of labor for Stampli's 1,600 customers as it processes $85B+ invoices every year. Stampli implements within weeks, not months, and is easy to learn for any stakeholder involved in the invoice lifecycle.

