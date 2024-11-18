Stampli rated #1 in TrustRadius's accounts payable category for adaptability, ERP integration, and AI-driven productivity

Stampli is rated #1 in TrustRadius's accounts payable software category, adapting to any accounts payable process, offering complete ERP integration, and featuring an AI copilot that multiplies finance productivity.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the only finance operations platform centered on AP, today announces its recognition as a Buyer's Choice Award winner by TrustRadius.

This achievement underscores how Stampli's adaptable platform, complete ERP integration, and AI-driven productivity boost improve efficiency and user experience, meeting the unique needs of customers across industries.

"We're honored to receive the Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius, as it validates our commitment to understanding and solving our customers' unique challenges," said Jennifer Fray, vice president of customer success at Stampli. "Our product team includes AP and ERP experts who design our platform with a deep understanding of finance operations. Additionally, we've carefully built our customer success team with professionals who bring firsthand accounts payable experience, allowing us to connect with customers on a practical level. This combined expertise enables us to continuously refine our software to meet evolving customer needs, a commitment recognized by TrustRadius with this award."

Customer reviews reveal how Stampli's unique blend of adaptability, deep ERP integration, and AI-powered productivity delivers tangible value across finance teams, helping them work smarter, faster, and with greater ease.

Adaptability for complex workflows

"Stampli's AI really learns the invoices and helps route them based on prior invoices, which is very helpful." – Assistant Controller

Smartest AI copilot

"We love that Stampli learns and automates how invoices are booked (i.e. what accounts to use, class codes, reading invoice details, etc.)" – Accountant

Ease of integration

"The integration with our ERP has saved us a significant amount of time. The ability to link payments, invoices, and memos back and forth between our ERP and Stampli is a wonderful feature." – Accounting Supervisor

Expert-level support

"The Customer Success team is very knowledgeable in the Accounts Payable space. The system optimization meetings help our AP team understand how we can better utilize AP automation based on system usage metrics." – Project Manager

