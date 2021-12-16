STAMPLI RECOGNIZED FOR BEST COMPANY CULTURE, BEST CEO, BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR WOMEN, AND BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR DIVERSITY

Comparably is an employee review site that collects anonymous employee ratings and feedback in order to help prospective hires evaluate a company, while also giving company's insight into areas where employees believe the company excels and opportunities for improvement. The aggregated reviews reveal valuable information on a company's culture and market compensation, offering a fair and accurate display of employer brands.

Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Place to Work for Women, and Best Place to Work for Diversity.

The Top 100 highest-rated companies for each category are assigned based on positive responses surrounding an employee's overall satisfaction according to a set of criteria determined by Comparably.

"We hold enormous respect for our team and our goal is to make Stampli a safe, inspiring & rewarding place for everyone who joins the Stampli family," shared Jena Garrett, Stampli's Director of Employee Success. "It's an honor to be recognized in such important categories. We're excited to continue investing in our team and our culture to ensure Stampli remains a great place to work."

In addition to Stampli's placement for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Place to Work for Women, and Best Place to Work for Diversity, Stampli also earned top marks in executive leadership, quality of coworkers, and total compensation.

Stampli currently holds office locations in the United States in Mountain View, California and Nashville, Tennessee, and internationally in Tel Aviv, Israel and Kiev, Ukraine. In addition to Comparably's awards, Stampli recently earned recognition as on CB Insights 250 Fintech List for 2021 and was named a Leader in AP Automation by G2 for the 10th consecutive quarter in December of 2021. The company closed its most recent funding round in Spring of 2021, securing $50 Million in Series C to bolster growth in product capabilities, team size, and market presence.

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

SOURCE Stampli