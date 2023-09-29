Stampli Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Solutions Report

News provided by

Stampli

29 Sep, 2023, 08:37 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli, the AI-powered Accounts Payable automation solution, is pleased to announce its recognition in the Gartner "Market Guide for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation 2023 Report." According to the report, "The accounts payable invoice automation market continues to evolve as hyperautomation technologies and new entrants increase efficiency in the process. Procurement technology leaders addressing invoice automation should understand how their unique requirements will impact supplier selection."

While the efficiency and cost benefits of accounts payable automation are widely known, the overriding concern for CFOs in choosing a provider is to minimize the disruption of implementation to existing processes and the ERP systems, thus ensuring the fastest time to value. Stampli is built for Accounts Payable teams that want the efficiency of automation, but don't want to rework their ERP or change their existing AP processes. Unlike other solutions, Stampli provides full support for the full range of native functionality for more than 70 ERPs. This lets customers implement in a matter of days, not months, with no disruption to their business.

"The need for accounts payable automation is becoming more and more apparent, as vendors increasingly demand a digital-first experience and finance teams are asked to do more with less," said Eyal Feldman, CEO and Co-Founder of Stampli. "We are delighted by this recognition, and we believe it validates our focus on adapting to the customer's existing ERP systems and AP workflows in order to ensure the full benefits of AP automation are realized as quickly as possible."

To access the complete report (For Gartner subscribers only), read the Market Guide for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Solutions.

Gartner, Market Guide for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Solutions, By Micky Keck, Balaji Abbabatulla, Miles Onafowora, Published 7 August 2023

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT STAMPLI
Stampli is a complete AP automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, and payments in one place. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster. Stampli's AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify GL and costing-related coding, automate approval and verification flows, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and more. For more information, visit stampli.com.

SOURCE Stampli

Also from this source

Stampli Expands Again With New Sales Office in Austin, Texas

Stampli Announces Its Accounts Payable Automation Software Now Integrates With More Than 70 ERPs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.