Stampli's accounts payable platform is recognized as category leader across Gartner Digital Markets brands

Gartner Digital Markets, through its three review sites Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, highlights top customer ratings for Stampli, underscoring its leadership position in the accounts payable market.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , a leader in AI-powered accounts payable automation, today announces it has been recognized as a top-rated AP platform in 2024 reports from Gartner Digital Markets, receiving accolades on Capterra's Shortlist, SoftwareAdvice's FrontRunners, and GetApp's Category Leaders, based on customer reviews. These reviews emphasize key themes on invoice processing efficiency, expert and knowledgeable customer support, and the deployment of the most impactful AI that understands each customer's unique business needs.

Stampli's recognitions:

Stampli is a top-rated AP platform across Gartner's review sites with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Capterra Shortlist: Stampli is recognized among 25 companies with the highest rated and most popular software products on Capterra

SoftwareAdvice FrontRunners: Stampli earns the #3 position out of 25

GetApp Category Leaders: Stampli secures the #3 spot out of 15

Here's what a customer had to say about efficiency gains from Stampli:

"I love how easy and efficient Stampli has made our AP process. It has cut back 80% of our processing time and significantly improved our accuracy."

Here's what a customer had to say about Stampli's customer support:

"My experience with Stampli has been excellent! They have provided answers to any questions that I have had and always give me solutions for any issues very quickly. They have superb customer service!"

Here's what a customer had to say about Stampli's AI, Billy the Bot:

"Billy the Bot being able to auto populate multiple fields makes repetitive invoices a breeze, especially when we have to code hundreds of invoices a day. Being able to track where an invoice is with every step being recorded from the moment it is put into the system is great."

Jennifer Fray, Vice President of Customer Success Stampli, comments on these achievements:

"It's truly gratifying to be acknowledged as an AP platform leader across Gartner Digital Markets, as it affirms our commitment to our customers and emphasizes the immediate value Stampli provides. What distinguishes Stampli is that we've deliberately constructed our Customer Success team with experts who bring first-hand accounts payable experience, providing us with deep insights into each customer's unique challenges and needs. Their expertise bolsters our ability to support our customers effectively but also allows us to refine our software in alignment with their evolving requirements."

Gartner Digital Markets evaluates products using various criteria: user ratings and popularity for Capterra's Shortlist, usability and customer satisfaction for SoftwareAdvice's FrontRunners, and ease of use, value, functionality, customer support, and recommendation likelihood for GetApp's Category Leaders. Amid these standards, Stampli is a top-rated AP platform across all review sites, with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.

To learn more about the Gartner Digital Markets' 2024 reports and recognitions, visit our blog .

About Stampli:

Stampli is an AI-powered Accounts Payable automation solution that makes AP departments far more efficient, without requiring them to rework their ERP or change their existing processes. Stampli's unique approach centers all AP-related communication, documentation, and workflows into one place for complete visibility and control.

Stampli is simple for users to learn and even simpler to use, especially with Billy the Bot™ automating capture, coding, routing, fraud detection, and other manual tasks. For even greater efficiency, Stampli's core AP solution is complemented by a suite of integrated products that include Direct Pay, Credit Cards, Advanced Vendor Management, and others.

Stampli supports all native functionality for more than 70 ERPs, including those from Sage, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, and 70 others, enabling it to deploy in a matter of days, not months.

For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

About Gartner Digital Markets:

Gartner Digital Markets is the world's largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, and UpCity across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business. For more information, visit https://www.gartner.com .

Disclaimer:

The Gartner Digital Markets badges from Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Digital Markets badges constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates.

