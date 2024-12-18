Stampli's Eyal Feldman Named #10 Best CEO of 2024

Eyal Feldman, CEO and co-founder of the AI-powered AP automation platform, Stampli, ranked as #10 on Comparably's list of the 75 Best CEOs. Under his leadership, Stampli also received multiple Comparably awards in 2024 for its strong workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and industry-leading innovation.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the only finance operations platform centered on Accounts Payable, proudly announces that CEO and co-founder Eyal Feldman has been named #10 on Comparably's Best CEOs of 2024 list for small and medium-sized companies.

Since co-founding Stampli in 2015, Eyal's leadership has driven the company's AI-powered approach to AP automation. Now in its 10th year, Stampli and its Cognitive AI ™ has saved millions of hours of manual work for a growing customer base spanning mid-market and enterprise organizations across industries.

"It is a privilege to be recognized by Stampli employees and Comparably as a top 10 CEO," Eyal shared. "I deeply appreciate our incredible team at Stampli for their dedication and effort in driving innovation for AP through AI. Accounts Payable remains at the heart of our work, and our commitment to empowering AP teams with Stampli Cognitive AI reflects the strong culture we've built and our focus on leadership in this space."

Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, bases its Best CEOs list on anonymous employee feedback gathered throughout the year. The list highlights leaders who excel in communication, transparency, and fostering a thriving workplace culture.

"Eyal's leadership has been instrumental to Stampli's achievements," shared Justine Barisone, VP of Human Resources at Stampli. "He cultivates an inclusive and supportive workplace, and his transparency and communication have driven Stampli's growth and enhanced customer satisfaction."

Why Stampli is a top workplace: 2024 awards and recognition

In addition to the Best CEOs of 2024 Award, Stampli has received multiple Comparably awards this year under Eyal's leadership, including:

Best Company Culture

Best Company Compensation

Best Company Work-Life Balance

Best Company Perks & Benefits

Best Leadership Teams

Best Sales Teams

Best Career Growth

Happiest Employees

Discover more about Stampli's recognition and Eyal Feldman's leadership here .

Interested in joining our award-winning team?

Explore open positions and apply today at Stampli.com/careers .

About Stampli

Stampli is the only finance operations platform centered on accounts payable. Built by AP experts for efficiency across the entire invoice lifecycle — from receipt to approval to payment — Stampli creates breakthrough productivity for AP and finance teams by centralizing all invoice-related communication, documentation and workflows into a single view for each invoice, and by automating all manual activities using Billy the Bot™, the industry's only proven AI. Billy the Bot has saved millions of hours of labor for Stampli's 1,600 customers as it processes $85B+ invoices every year. Stampli implements within weeks, not months, and is easy to learn for any stakeholder involved in the invoice lifecycle.

SOURCE Stampli